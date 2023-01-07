ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Redding Police warn homeless campers of rising waters

REDDING, Calif. - Some homeless people in Redding were warned of rising waters at the Olney Creek Bridge Monday morning. The Redding Police Department said the public works liaison and community work program teamed up to warn homeless people about the rising waters under the Highway 273 bridges over Olney Creek and Clear Creek.
REDDING, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Anxiety Over Adolescents on Display in Shasta County’s Culture War

I’m no expert on human sexual development, but I’m now convinced that anxiety over the rite of passage we call coming of age lies at the heart of the attack on public and private schools by MAGA Republicans across the country, including right here in Shasta County. All...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Live Entertainment in the North State: January 10 – 17

I’m back! I planned to take just a couple of weeks off on my “winter vacation,” but, y’know, life happens. Thanks to the urging of my friend Nolan Randall, who is the front man for the local Americana group Identity Crisis, performing songwriter Chuck Brodsky is coming back to Redding for the first time since January of 2020. I’m excited about this concert because Mr. Brodsky, in my view, is an awesome songwriter. In fact, I’m excited enough about his appearance that I’m going to post his bio here.
REDDING, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Shasta County Charts Course to Build Jail Annex

By a 4-1 vote, Shasta County’s Board of Supervisors charted a course to build a new 256-bed annex to the existing jail in downtown Redding. Mary Rickert, representing District 3 since 2017, was the lone dissenting vote. “I haven’t heard how the mental health issues will be addressed,” said...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for lighting 1,000-gallon propane tank on fire

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A 64-year-old homeless man was arrested after staff at the Tehama County Jail found a propane tank on fire late Friday night, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:20 p.m., the jail staff found a 1,000-gallon propane tank on fire in the...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

3D-printed homes could be the future of wildfire recovery

REDDING, Calif. — A beautiful thing about construction is that each new structure first begins with a vision. In this Redding, California warehouse, the vision behind the work started from a strong love for a community after a devastating loss. "I remember the feeling inside of, 'Oh my gosh....
REDDING, CA
Mount Shasta Herald

What all this rain means for Redding businesses

Start with air blasts that set wind chimes jangling, add overnight temperatures cold enough to briefly coat car windshields with frost and bring on nearly three straight weeks of rain.The drenching that's soaked Northern California during the past few weeks has dampened enthusiasm for some local attractions. The weather front...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

People living near Tehama Bridge continue to monitor water levels

LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - Heavy rain and winds hit parts of Tehama County on Saturday night, including the Riverside Crossing Mobile Home & RV Park. The park is just a few hundred feet from the Sacramento River. People living at the park said the river rose less than they feared in this last round of rain, but they are staying vigilant.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Water levels rise to 178 feet at Woodson Bridge

CORNING, Calif. - Another round of rain and wind slammed the community Saturday night. Many people headed to Vina-Woodson Bridge ahead of the storm to see how water levels along the Sacramento River were looking. As of Sunday evening the water level at Woodson Bridge has risen to 178 feet,...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Flood warning issued for Sacramento River at Tehama Bridge

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood warning for the Sacramento River at the Tehama Bridge. The NWS said heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours is causing rises on the Upper Sacramento River. It says the flood stage is forecasted to exceed at the Tehama Bridge Monday evening.
TEHAMA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Police arrest man driving stolen truck near Cypress Avenue

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department took a man into custody on Saturday after he was found driving around in a stolen vehicle. According to authorities, at approximately 12:38 p.m., officers with the Redding Police Department observed a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The vehicle, a Ford Ranger pickup, was seen driving in the area of Cypress Avenue.
REDDING, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Another Key Employee Banished from Shasta County Position: ‘I was never accused of anything’

Editor’s note: Please join me in an enthusiastic welcome of journalist George Winship, and his first story on A News Cafe. Even casual observers of Shasta County government are increasingly alarmed by the number of key administrators and analysts vacating their positions of employment and leaving their respective departments without strong and proven leaders.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Bureau of Reclamation encouraged by Shasta Lake's rising water levels

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — It’s only Jan. 9, but Shasta Lake has already seen a higher inflow of rainfall than it did all of last January. Of course, the excess rain has led to a significant and noticeable jump in the lake’s levels, which includes a 20 foot leap just last week alone. However, despite this increase in rainfall, Shasta Lake remains roughly 30 feet below it’s historical average for this time of year; that’s how much catching up the lake has to do after several consecutive drought years.
SHASTA LAKE, CA

