krcrtv.com
Police work to clear out and clean up homeless encampment north of Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police Community Law Enforcement Officers have been working to clear a homeless encampment north of Redding. Hidden and out of sight of the public eye, a homeless community has settled on property located on Masonic Ave. near Lake Blvd. Police are aiming to clear out...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police warn homeless campers of rising waters
REDDING, Calif. - Some homeless people in Redding were warned of rising waters at the Olney Creek Bridge Monday morning. The Redding Police Department said the public works liaison and community work program teamed up to warn homeless people about the rising waters under the Highway 273 bridges over Olney Creek and Clear Creek.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Anxiety Over Adolescents on Display in Shasta County’s Culture War
I’m no expert on human sexual development, but I’m now convinced that anxiety over the rite of passage we call coming of age lies at the heart of the attack on public and private schools by MAGA Republicans across the country, including right here in Shasta County. All...
krcrtv.com
"We're not going to stop," Redding police determined to help homeless under Cypress Bridge
REDDING, Calif. — Earlier this week, Redding Police Department's (RPD) Crisis Intervention Response Team (CIRT) went out to Cypress Bridge in an attempt to find shelter for some of the unhoused during the storm. According to RPD, they declined the help. Nonetheless, RPD’s Community Work Program Officers (CWPO) went...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Live Entertainment in the North State: January 10 – 17
I’m back! I planned to take just a couple of weeks off on my “winter vacation,” but, y’know, life happens. Thanks to the urging of my friend Nolan Randall, who is the front man for the local Americana group Identity Crisis, performing songwriter Chuck Brodsky is coming back to Redding for the first time since January of 2020. I’m excited about this concert because Mr. Brodsky, in my view, is an awesome songwriter. In fact, I’m excited enough about his appearance that I’m going to post his bio here.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Shasta County Charts Course to Build Jail Annex
By a 4-1 vote, Shasta County’s Board of Supervisors charted a course to build a new 256-bed annex to the existing jail in downtown Redding. Mary Rickert, representing District 3 since 2017, was the lone dissenting vote. “I haven’t heard how the mental health issues will be addressed,” said...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for lighting 1,000-gallon propane tank on fire
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A 64-year-old homeless man was arrested after staff at the Tehama County Jail found a propane tank on fire late Friday night, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:20 p.m., the jail staff found a 1,000-gallon propane tank on fire in the...
Bakersfield Channel
3D-printed homes could be the future of wildfire recovery
REDDING, Calif. — A beautiful thing about construction is that each new structure first begins with a vision. In this Redding, California warehouse, the vision behind the work started from a strong love for a community after a devastating loss. "I remember the feeling inside of, 'Oh my gosh....
Mount Shasta Herald
What all this rain means for Redding businesses
Start with air blasts that set wind chimes jangling, add overnight temperatures cold enough to briefly coat car windshields with frost and bring on nearly three straight weeks of rain.The drenching that's soaked Northern California during the past few weeks has dampened enthusiasm for some local attractions. The weather front...
krcrtv.com
Wet weather brings flooding to Tehama County as crews use break in the rain to clean up
CORNING, Calif. — Crews from the City of Corning were out working to clear brush and debris from the banks of a creek near Highway 99 and Loleta Avenue after flooding forced the roads to one lane of traffic Monday morning. KRCR received several reports of creeks in Tehama...
actionnewsnow.com
People living near Tehama Bridge continue to monitor water levels
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - Heavy rain and winds hit parts of Tehama County on Saturday night, including the Riverside Crossing Mobile Home & RV Park. The park is just a few hundred feet from the Sacramento River. People living at the park said the river rose less than they feared in this last round of rain, but they are staying vigilant.
actionnewsnow.com
Water levels rise to 178 feet at Woodson Bridge
CORNING, Calif. - Another round of rain and wind slammed the community Saturday night. Many people headed to Vina-Woodson Bridge ahead of the storm to see how water levels along the Sacramento River were looking. As of Sunday evening the water level at Woodson Bridge has risen to 178 feet,...
krcrtv.com
California's DWR says Shasta and Oroville reservoir storage can absorb incoming storms
To prepare for the week's incoming storms, California's Department of Water Resources has confirmed that reservoirs throughout the Northstate have enough storage space to absorb the large amounts of precipitation expected to hit the region. In a Facebook post, the state agency affirmed that "main reservoirs connected to the Sacramento...
YAHOO!
Lake Shasta level rises; Redding rainfall total twice normal since Jan. 1
Something unusual happened in Shasta County over the past nine days. North State residents have slogged through three years of a drought that has killed crops, emptied lakes and forced severe water cutbacks on residents who just wanted to water their lawns or grow a few tomatoes. The drought is...
actionnewsnow.com
Flood warning issued for Sacramento River at Tehama Bridge
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood warning for the Sacramento River at the Tehama Bridge. The NWS said heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours is causing rises on the Upper Sacramento River. It says the flood stage is forecasted to exceed at the Tehama Bridge Monday evening.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police arrest man driving stolen truck near Cypress Avenue
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department took a man into custody on Saturday after he was found driving around in a stolen vehicle. According to authorities, at approximately 12:38 p.m., officers with the Redding Police Department observed a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The vehicle, a Ford Ranger pickup, was seen driving in the area of Cypress Avenue.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Another Key Employee Banished from Shasta County Position: ‘I was never accused of anything’
Editor’s note: Please join me in an enthusiastic welcome of journalist George Winship, and his first story on A News Cafe. Even casual observers of Shasta County government are increasingly alarmed by the number of key administrators and analysts vacating their positions of employment and leaving their respective departments without strong and proven leaders.
krcrtv.com
Bureau of Reclamation encouraged by Shasta Lake's rising water levels
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — It’s only Jan. 9, but Shasta Lake has already seen a higher inflow of rainfall than it did all of last January. Of course, the excess rain has led to a significant and noticeable jump in the lake’s levels, which includes a 20 foot leap just last week alone. However, despite this increase in rainfall, Shasta Lake remains roughly 30 feet below it’s historical average for this time of year; that’s how much catching up the lake has to do after several consecutive drought years.
actionnewsnow.com
1 of 3 found dead after Sacramento County flooding identified as Orland resident
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. - One of the three people found dead in the southern part of Sacramento County after the New Year’s Eve storm was an Orland resident. NBC affiliate KCRA reports 61-year-old Katherine Martinez of Orland was found dead Wednesday inside a submerged vehicle impacted by the flooding at New Hope Road west of Orr Road.
actionnewsnow.com
People in Tehama County preparing for floods
Minor Flood zones expected at the Tehama Bridge in the City of Tehama and at the Vina-Woodson Bridge near Corning. Flooding is expected at several mobile home and RV parks in Tehama.
