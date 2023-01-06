Read full article on original website
Related
A husband had a second family and his wife found out about it on the day of his funeral
There once was a man who was touted to be an almost perfect husband and father. He was also a great neighbor and friend. He was married to his childhood sweetheart. A committed husband, he always came home promptly after work to spend time and have dinner with his wife and three kids.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Man leaves his wife for his young patient, and after he pays for everything, she and her boyfriend evict him
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A male nurse married for over 15 years was at work one night. Supposedly happily married, he was assigned a younger female patient in her late thirties one fateful night.
Baby born with 31 Toes and Fingers can't undergo surgery because of his condition
A baby boy was born with 31 fingers and toes due to a rare congenital condition. The baby boy, named Hong Hong, was born seven years ago in January in Pingjiang County in Hunan province in China. He had two palms on each hand without any thumbs and eight toes on each foot.
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
Ex-wife wants more money than her allotted child support because ex-husband's new wife earns more than he does
Evidently, one ex-wife feels entitled to be paid extra money on top of her child support payments because her ex-husband's household income increased significantly when he married his new wife, according to a Reddit post that has since been deleted.
msn.com
Puzzled Doctors Ask 11-Year-Old Girl to Take Pregnancy Test Because of Mystery Illness. Mother Felt ‘Disgusted' and Offended by the Doctor's Interpretation of Her Daughter's Symptoms
For anyone who has kids, one of the greatest challenges is protecting our children. Whether it's from scary movies that may give them nightmares or even just from eating candy in the morning before breakfast, we fight every day and in every way to protect our kids from harm. One...
A Millionaire Family Man With 3 Grown up Sons Found Out He Is Sterile
“I still see what the boys are doing on Facebook and it’s heart-wrenching. It’s all been taken away from me.”. Richard Mason and Kate Mason were married for 20 years and had three sons. Although the breakup of his marriage was a major setback, it wasn’t the worst thing that happened to him. At 55 years old, he was told he had cystic fibrosis, a lung ailment that made it hard for him to breathe. It was bad enough that he had a serious health problem, but his diagnosis showed that his ex-wife had kept a secret from him the whole time they were married. Mason recognized that he might not know his family as well as he believed he did as her secret began to unravel.
Woman Sneaks Out of Restaurant After In-Laws Demand She Foot Entire Bill Using Her Inheritance
Going out to dinner with a large group can be a little awkward when it comes time to pay the bill. Usually, someone will step up and foot the entire bill, or everyone will split it evenly. Sharing her story on Reddit, one woman became enraged after her husband's family...
Internet Backs Woman Whose Family Told Her to ‘Work Less’ While on Vacation She Paid For
A woman was frustrated when her family told her to "work less" while on a vacation she mostly foot the bill for. Now, she feels taken advantage of. Sharing her story on parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman explained she "paid the bulk" of her family's $5,000 vacation as her parents are retired and she earns more money than her brother.
Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls ‘Great’ Time in the ’90s When She Did Cocaine Without Getting Caught
Gwyneth Paltrow was apparently feeling candid during her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden Monday (Jan. 9), where she revealed some... interesting facts about her life in '90s Hollywood and New York City. "You both came up in the '90s, which is having quite the renaissance at...
’90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed and Liz Break Up for 11th Time, End Engagement Following Explosive Rose Revelation
Another reality TV couple bites the dust… again. Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods have broken up following an explosive 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all. Here's how it all went down... A Big Ed and Rose Reunion. During the special, an argument ensued after...
‘Narcissistic’ Mom Reveals Cancer Diagnosis Same Day Daughter Passes Driving Test
A daughter was excited to tell her family that she had passed her driving test. However, when the time came, she says her mom, who has "some traits of narcissism," stole her thunder. Sharing her story on parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman explained that when she told her parents she...
Yes, Life Might Actually Flash Before Your Eyes When You Die
Life is full of fleeting moments that create memories. Now, new research from a scientific "accident" suggests that life might actually, truly "flash before your eyes" when you die. Many of us have heard the common phrase "my life flashed before my eyes" when someone recalls a near-death experience. Unfortunately,...
Nobody Seems to Know What ‘AM’ or ‘PM’ Actually Means — Do You?
Millions of people use TikTok daily for entertainment, hacks and DIY ideas, but sometimes we learn something new that blows our minds. For example: Many on the social media app are gobsmacked after learning the true meaning behind the popular time-related abbreviations AM and PM. In a viral video, TikTok...
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0