For the first program of 2023 for the Starkville Rotary Club, Mississippi Homeland Security executive director Baxter Kruger was on hand as the guest speaker for the club. Placed under the leadership of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the Mississippi Homeland Security is composed of a group of professionals who work to enhance state-level planning, preparation, response, and recovery when it comes to threats and hazards, and that is what Kruger strives for in his role as executive director.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 7 HOURS AGO