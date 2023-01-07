Read full article on original website
Starkville Daily News
Jackets unplug Chargers to open district schedule
There has to be a tremendous amount of confidence shown in a freshman to put him out on the court in the first district game of the season. That’s what Starkville High School boys basketball coach Woodie Howard and his staff did for guard Jaden Tate. Howard didn’t hesitate...
Vols lost 2-0 soccer decision to Mustangs
After losing an 8-0 soccer decision at Pillow Academy earlier in the season, it would have been easy for the Vols to feel sorry for themselves even before the rematch even began at the Starkville Sportsplex. Walters was not going to let that happen. Starkville Academy put forth a much...
Mississippi State women's basketball
Bulldogs take No. 1 Gamecocks down to wire before loss. The Gamecocks have averaged 82 points per game with a 39-point average margin of victory. Mi…
MOHS director Kruger strives to make Mississippi safer
For the first program of 2023 for the Starkville Rotary Club, Mississippi Homeland Security executive director Baxter Kruger was on hand as the guest speaker for the club. Placed under the leadership of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the Mississippi Homeland Security is composed of a group of professionals who work to enhance state-level planning, preparation, response, and recovery when it comes to threats and hazards, and that is what Kruger strives for in his role as executive director.
Crews respond to fire at University Drive Laundromat
It was around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning when the Starkville Fire Department received a call regarding a structure fire in the Cotton District. Within a couple minutes, fire crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved structure fire from the inside of the University Drive Laundromat. SFD...
