ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunderland, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Fire at Rock City Falls home under investigation

Firefighters made quick work of a fire that broke out at a home in Rock City Falls, Saratoga County on Monday. The fire happened on Woodthrush Court. The fire was contained to the outside of the building, say firefighters. The fire was quickly put out. No one was displaced.
ROCK CITY FALLS, NY
columbiapaper.com

State Police ask for help identifying people in photo

VALATIE—State Police are seeking the public’s help. State Police are attempting to identify two subjects in relation to a grand larceny investigation. In September 2022, a purse was stolen from La Bella’s Restaurant in Valatie, and the credit cards contained within were later used to purchase gift cards at Target in East Greenbush.
VALATIE, NY
kslnewsradio.com

Suspect killed after fleeing police in Saratoga Springs

LEHI, Utah — What started as a traffic stop in Lehi resulted in a fatal officer-involved shooting overnight. According to Lehi Police Department, officers attempted a traffic stop near 1000 East Main Street but the vehicle fled. Lehi PD pursued the suspect and called on Saratoga Police Department to assist.
LEHI, UT
WNYT

Troy woman accused of punching school bus monitor

A woman in Troy is accused of punching a school bus monitor. It happened on a Thursday afternoon route at 4th Street and Jefferson Street, say police. Destiny Rowley, 23, tried to fight the driver, then fought the monitor, say police, causing the monitor’s face to swell. The victim...
TROY, NY
VTDigger

New arrest made in connection with November drug raid in Springfield

Michael Cotter, 32, was arrested last week in Charlestown, New Hampshire, according to an arrest warrant filed on behalf of the FBI. He’s the fourth person arrested in connection with a Nov. 30 drug raid in Springfield in which federal law enforcement descended on the town. Read the story on VTDigger here: New arrest made in connection with November drug raid in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
mynbc5.com

VSP searching for masked suspects involved in two home burglaries

WINDSOR COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont State Police need your help tracking down suspects involved in two different home burglaries. State police want you to get a good look at the video they’re passing around, which shows the masked suspects captured on one of the victim's Ring cameras. Police...
BARNARD, VT
WNYT

Attorney wants indictment tossed in deadly Lake George crash

The attorney for Anthony Futia wants the indictment thrown out. Futia, 33, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the deaths of Jamie Persons and Quinton Delgadillo. He’s accused of smashing a Harley Davidson into a group of people on the Warren County Bike Trail. However, Futia’s attorney argues...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
westernmassnews.com

Good Samaritan alerts occupants, crews to fire on North Street in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield crews responded to the 1200-block of North Street Sunday mornings for reports of a possible structure fire at a 2-family apartment building. According to Pittsfield Fire Deputy Chief Daniel Garner, they received the 911 call at 7:30 a.m. from a good Samaritan who saw smoke...
PITTSFIELD, MA
mychamplainvalley.com

Woman injured in crash during icy conditions

On January 3, a woman from West Rutland was left in critical condition at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after a crash on Route 100 near the Pittsfield and Killington town line. The crash took place a little after 11 a.m., when Barbara Cobb, 75, was driving north. Vermont State Police...
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy