West Rutland woman dies following rollover crash
A West Rutland woman has succumbed to her injuries following a rollover car accident that took place on January 3. Barbara Cobb, 75, has died.
WRGB
Vehicle damaged after striking body of bobcat suspended from I-88 overpass
DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating the circumstances behind a dead bobcat that was hanging from an overpass when it was struck by a passing vehicle. Investigators say Troopers responded to the area of the Schoharie Turnpike Bridge and I-88 at around 8:00 PM. State Police say...
WNYT
Fire at Rock City Falls home under investigation
Firefighters made quick work of a fire that broke out at a home in Rock City Falls, Saratoga County on Monday. The fire happened on Woodthrush Court. The fire was contained to the outside of the building, say firefighters. The fire was quickly put out. No one was displaced.
columbiapaper.com
State Police ask for help identifying people in photo
VALATIE—State Police are seeking the public’s help. State Police are attempting to identify two subjects in relation to a grand larceny investigation. In September 2022, a purse was stolen from La Bella’s Restaurant in Valatie, and the credit cards contained within were later used to purchase gift cards at Target in East Greenbush.
kslnewsradio.com
Suspect killed after fleeing police in Saratoga Springs
LEHI, Utah — What started as a traffic stop in Lehi resulted in a fatal officer-involved shooting overnight. According to Lehi Police Department, officers attempted a traffic stop near 1000 East Main Street but the vehicle fled. Lehi PD pursued the suspect and called on Saratoga Police Department to assist.
YAHOO!
After COVID-19 delay, trial underway for man charged in '13 slaying of nurse from Rutland
WORCESTER — The trial of a man accused of murdering a 53-year-old nurse from Rutland in 2013 continued Monday after being postponed in October because of COVID-19. Angel E. Santiago, 30, is accused of killing Diane Lamarche-Leader, whose body was discovered Dec. 6, 2013, by firefighters responding to a fire in her home at 2 Joanna Drive in Rutland.
Greenwich man arrested following missing child investigation
A Greenwich man was arrested on Friday following an investigation regarding a missing child. John Ingraham, 44, has been charged with first-degree custodial interference.
WNYT
Troy woman accused of punching school bus monitor
A woman in Troy is accused of punching a school bus monitor. It happened on a Thursday afternoon route at 4th Street and Jefferson Street, say police. Destiny Rowley, 23, tried to fight the driver, then fought the monitor, say police, causing the monitor’s face to swell. The victim...
WRGB
Man accused in deadly Lake George motorcycle crash, seeking dismissal of indictment
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — The man police say is responsible for the motorcycle crash in Lake George that killed 2 people including a child and his stepfather is looking to have the indictment dropped, according to the court. Anthony J. Futia, who was not licensed to operate a motorcycle,...
Burn victim airlifted in Pittstown, in serious condition
According to Melrose Fire Deputy Chief Dominic Pasinella, a burn victim was airlifted via helicopter to Westchester medical on Sunday and is in serious condition.
WRGB
Greenwich man accused of taking child and attempting to leave the state, say State Police
GREENWICH, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they arrested a Greenwich man, accused of taking a minor with the intent of leaving the state. According to State Police, 44-year-old John Ingraham is accused of taking a child that was under the age of 16 without permission or consent of their legal guardian.
New arrest made in connection with November drug raid in Springfield
Michael Cotter, 32, was arrested last week in Charlestown, New Hampshire, according to an arrest warrant filed on behalf of the FBI. He’s the fourth person arrested in connection with a Nov. 30 drug raid in Springfield in which federal law enforcement descended on the town. Read the story on VTDigger here: New arrest made in connection with November drug raid in Springfield.
Whitehall man arrested after stolen firearm investigation
A Whitehall man was arrested on Sunday following an investigation of a reported stolen firearm. Christopher McKinney, 41, faces multiple charges.
mynbc5.com
VSP searching for masked suspects involved in two home burglaries
WINDSOR COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont State Police need your help tracking down suspects involved in two different home burglaries. State police want you to get a good look at the video they’re passing around, which shows the masked suspects captured on one of the victim's Ring cameras. Police...
SP: Brunswick man arrested after multiple Target thefts
A Brunswick man was arrested on Thursday following a string of alleged thefts at the Clifton Park Target. Pasquale Zucaro, 46, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny.
WNYT
Attorney wants indictment tossed in deadly Lake George crash
The attorney for Anthony Futia wants the indictment thrown out. Futia, 33, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the deaths of Jamie Persons and Quinton Delgadillo. He’s accused of smashing a Harley Davidson into a group of people on the Warren County Bike Trail. However, Futia’s attorney argues...
Rutland City Police Department debuts body cameras
The Rutland City Police Department (RCPD) has debuted body cameras for all uniformed officers. RCPD had previously used a vehicle dash-mounted video system, having each officer wear a microphone to record audio.
westernmassnews.com
Good Samaritan alerts occupants, crews to fire on North Street in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield crews responded to the 1200-block of North Street Sunday mornings for reports of a possible structure fire at a 2-family apartment building. According to Pittsfield Fire Deputy Chief Daniel Garner, they received the 911 call at 7:30 a.m. from a good Samaritan who saw smoke...
Mother & son charged with unlawful activity to minors
A mother and son duo were arrested by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office on Monday for allegedly trading vapes to minors in exchange for explicit photos and videos. Michael May, 27, and Tomassina May, 67, each face multiple charges.
mychamplainvalley.com
Woman injured in crash during icy conditions
On January 3, a woman from West Rutland was left in critical condition at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after a crash on Route 100 near the Pittsfield and Killington town line. The crash took place a little after 11 a.m., when Barbara Cobb, 75, was driving north. Vermont State Police...
