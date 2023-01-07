Michael Cotter, 32, was arrested last week in Charlestown, New Hampshire, according to an arrest warrant filed on behalf of the FBI. He’s the fourth person arrested in connection with a Nov. 30 drug raid in Springfield in which federal law enforcement descended on the town. Read the story on VTDigger here: New arrest made in connection with November drug raid in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, VT ・ 17 HOURS AGO