The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ABC7 Los Angeles

Lakers' LeBron James sits vs. Nuggets with ankle soreness

The Los Angeles Lakers ruled LeBron James out ahead of Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets due to left ankle soreness. James was originally listed as probable on Monday morning before being downgraded to questionable and then out later in the day. "You know with LeBron, it's just a daily...
ABC7 Los Angeles

Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
ABC7 Los Angeles

Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
ABC7 Los Angeles

WNBA free agency 2023 predictions and biggest storylines to watch

The 2023 WNBA free agency period is expected to be nothing short of seismic, with new head coaches and general managers settling into their roles, franchises' championship windows dwindling and several blockbuster names facing big decisions this offseason. Most notably, Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike and Courtney Vandersloot are...
