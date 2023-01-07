Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Lakers' LeBron James sits vs. Nuggets with ankle soreness
The Los Angeles Lakers ruled LeBron James out ahead of Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets due to left ankle soreness. James was originally listed as probable on Monday morning before being downgraded to questionable and then out later in the day. "You know with LeBron, it's just a daily...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
Jordan Poole on becoming a ‘leader’ and learning from Steph Curry and Klay Thompson amid turbulent Warriors season
JORDAN POOLE has relished the spotlight and responsibility that comes with being a Golden State Warriors leader. “It feels fitting,” the guard told The U.S. Sun this week. Poole, 23, steered the Warriors’ offense after Steph Curry, 34, went down with a shoulder injury in mid-December. And he’s...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
Photos show the ridiculous, swarming defense college basketball's reigning Player of the Year now faces every game
No. 1 South Carolina's opponents are resorting to double- and triple-teams to try to contain Aliyah Boston, the presumed No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft.
ABC7 Los Angeles
WNBA free agency 2023 predictions and biggest storylines to watch
The 2023 WNBA free agency period is expected to be nothing short of seismic, with new head coaches and general managers settling into their roles, franchises' championship windows dwindling and several blockbuster names facing big decisions this offseason. Most notably, Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike and Courtney Vandersloot are...
Comments / 0