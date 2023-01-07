Read full article on original website
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Tarpons post unbeaten night against Patriots
The South Lafourche soccer teams stayed strong on Tuesday, posting an unbeaten night against Ellender. The girls tied 0-0, while the boys recorded a 3-1 win. See photos of the matches online. Photos by RILEY BRANTLEY | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
lafourchegazette.com
Manning Passing Academy signs extension with Nicholls State University
One of the top football camps in the country is staying in Thibodaux for at least another half-decade – a huge economic boost for Lafourche Parish. Nicholls State University announced this week that the Manning Passing Academy has agreed to a 5-year contract extension with the university that will keep the camp in Thibodaux through the year 2027.
fox8live.com
LSU continues building their roster numbers through the transfer portal
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU netted 25 players in the early signing period, and is now building depth on the roster through the transfer portal. The Tigers portal additions sway heavy to the defensive side of the ball so far. Cornerback is a big need for the Purple and Gold...
houmatimes.com
2023 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees Announced
Inductees for the 2023 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame have been selected and announced for the sixth annual Terrebonne General Community Sports Institute’s Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The sports-themed banquet honors six local professional athletes/coaches who will be inducted into the Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The event will take place Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cypress Columns in Gray, LA, at 6 pm.
lafourchegazette.com
Music-loving Thibodaux student says perfect ACT score surreal, community support heart-warming
A Thibodaux High School student who scored a perfect 36 on his ACT Test said he’s a music lover at heart who dreams of someday turning that passion into a career. Senior Micah Young spoke with The Gazette this week just days after his school publicly announced his perfect 36 on the ACT — a story which has gone viral with community support for the outstanding local teen.
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House
CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
lafourchegazette.com
Thibodaux student gets perfect score on ACT test
A Thibodaux High School student got a perfect score on the ACT test. Tigers senior Micah Young accomplished the impressive feat, which was announced this weekend on the school's social media. Young is a brilliant mind who aced the test, getting all but about 10 questions correct on the exam,...
Endymion removes Mel Gibson as co-Grand Marshal, citing threats and safety concerns
Less than 24 hours after New Orleans super-krewe Endymion announced Mel Gibson would serve as co-Grand Marshal for Mardi Gras 2023, officials have removed the actor from krewe activities.
theadvocate.com
Proposed seasons add new twist for duck hunters
With more hunting days left to take deer, small game, birds and waterfowl, state wildlife biologists and managers provided hunters with dates for the 2023-2024 seasons during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting. As always, there’s a good-news, bad-news bent when proposed seasons are revealed. Bad news first:...
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Louisiana is a state with a rich history and culture, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. From the bayous of the southern part of the state to the rolling hills of the north, tales of ghosts and other supernatural occurrences have been passed down through the generations. Here are the five most haunted roads in Louisiana:
WDSU
The family of a missing boater is holding on to hope as they continue their search in Lake Pontchartrain
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The family of 44-year-old "Billy" Coile is holding on to hope after he went missing in Lake Pontchartrain over the weekend. "We know were going to find him like I brought his favorite blanket out there like ready to find him." said his sister Ann Crabtree. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the 44-year-old Mandeville man went missing on Sunday after a fishing trip.
lafourchegazette.com
REACH Marketing Conference
A group of local marketing professionals recently announced the scheduling of a new event called the REACH Marketing Conference, to be held March 16 at The Foundry in Thibodaux. The conference aims to be one of the first marketing-centered events of its kind in the bayou region, designed to help local area businesses, professionals, and nonprofits.
NOLA.com
$3.3 million Lotto ticket sold in New Orleans; see where the winning ticket was sold
A lottery ticket worth more than $3 million was sold at a New Orleans grocery store, Louisiana Lottery officials said Monday. The ticket matched all the numbers to win the $3,339,142 jackpot in Saturday's Lotto drawing. It was sold at Lakeview Grocery at 801 Harrison Avenue, officials said. The winning...
houmatimes.com
Get Out & Fish! sites stocked with Rainbow Trout in January!
Rainbow Trout in Louisiana? Yes, you read that right! Beginning on January 10 and continuing throughout the month, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will stock 17 sites across Louisiana with adult-size Rainbow Trout, including the Bayou Country Sports Park in Houma! The local pond is scheduled for stocking on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Don’t have a boat? No problem! These sites are designed for bank fishing, so grab your gear and head out to a site with family and friends to catch a fish you don’t land every day in the Bayou State.
cenlanow.com
What is the coldest Mardi Gras day on record?
Over the past few Carnival Seasons, our forecast for New Orleans has been warmer than some of the distant past!. Although 2021 will look very different, this weather we have coming up may have kept you from attending a bunch of parades, anyway!. Right now, Lundi and Mardi Gras, as...
houmatimes.com
UPDATE: Find out who’s currently in the lead for King and Queen of the Gala Goes to Mardi Gras
Who will be crowned King and Queen of the Gala Goes to Mardi Gras? There’s still time to decide! Eight local contestants are busy raising money for Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, and competing for the 2023 royalty titles. The male and female to raise the most money will be crowned as King and Queen of the Gala.
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In Louisiana
LoveFood found the best endless brunch spots in the country, including this old-school favorite in Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Metairie private school announces abrupt closure, gives two days' notice to parents
Ridgewood Preparatory School in Metairie will close its doors for good Wednesday afternoon, a shutdown some stunned parents said they didn't know about until receiving an email from the school late Monday. The email, sent from headmaster Milton J. Montgomery, cited "persistent low enrollment" for the abrupt closure. "It is...
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
lafourchegazette.com
CAROLYN FOLSE
Carolyn Martin Folse 75, a native and resident of Raceland, La. passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, January 14, 2023 at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial at St. Mary’s Nativity Catholic Church.
