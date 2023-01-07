ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss Transfer RB Picks South Alabama

South Alabama has plucked another SEC player from the transfer portal, this time adding a commitment from Kentrel Bullock, formerly of Ole Miss. Bullock (5-11, 200) was rated a four star prospect by both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite coming out of Columbia(MS) High School, where he ran for almost 2,000 yards and averaged nearly 10 yards per carry as a senior.. While he had some strong performances in his three springs in Oxford, he usually found his pathway to playing blocked by talented teammates like Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner and Quinshon Judkins. This season he did not record a carry in three games and redshirted. For his career he had 19 carries for 89 yards and one reception for two yards.
OXFORD, MS
Starkville Daily News

Jackets unplug Chargers to open district schedule

There has to be a tremendous amount of confidence shown in a freshman to put him out on the court in the first district game of the season. That’s what Starkville High School boys basketball coach Woodie Howard and his staff did for guard Jaden Tate. Howard didn’t hesitate...
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Mississippi State women's basketball

Bulldogs take No. 1 Gamecocks down to wire before loss. The Gamecocks have averaged 82 points per game with a 39-point average margin of victory. Mi…
STARKVILLE, MS
kicks96news.com

Philadelphia native hired to MS State football staff

A Philadelphia native is joining Zack Arnett’s Mississippi State football staff. Friday, the school announced the hiring of Will Friend. “We’re excited to welcome Will Friend back to his home state,” Arnett said. “Will is an outstanding coach with a proven record of recruiting and developing players on the offensive side of the ball in the toughest conference in the sport. He knows the SEC inside and out from being a player and a coach and will be another great addition to our staff.”
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

MOHS director Kruger strives to make Mississippi safer

For the first program of 2023 for the Starkville Rotary Club, Mississippi Homeland Security executive director Baxter Kruger was on hand as the guest speaker for the club. Placed under the leadership of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the Mississippi Homeland Security is composed of a group of professionals who work to enhance state-level planning, preparation, response, and recovery when it comes to threats and hazards, and that is what Kruger strives for in his role as executive director.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Starkville laundromat destroyed in blaze

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire destroyed a popular laundromat in Starkville. The fire happened Sunday morning, Jan. 8 at the University Drive Laundromat. The Starkville Fire Department reported no injuries. The cause of the fire is to be determined.
STARKVILLE, MS
WREG

Gangsta Boo’s funeral set for Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rapper Gangsta Boo’s funeral will be held on Saturday, January 14. Those who wish to attend must download a free ticket from Eventbrite. According to her publicist, the service will be held at Brown Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The service will be open to the […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
hstoday.us

DHS Awards $18.7 Million Contract to MSU for UAS Research, Testing and Evaluation

Mississippi State University (MSU) has once again been tapped to lead a major uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) research, testing and evaluation project on behalf of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Homeland Security’s Office of Procurement Operations, on behalf of the DHS Science and Technology Directorate (S&T), has awarded...
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Two Oxford women accused of stealing scratch-off tickets

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Two women were arrested in Oxford for allegedly stealing scratch-off tickets from a business. Officers were dispatched to the business on Thacker Road on January 5 after receiving an embezzlement report. After an investigation, police said 20-year-old Preshaye Hearn, of Oxford, and 20-year-old Sincere Swims, of Oxford, were both arrested and […]
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Child found walking along railroad in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone found a toddler walking along railroad tracks Tuesday morning in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the child was found at approximately 9:45 near College Street and 22nd Street South. The child is safe. Police were eventually able to get in contact with the...
COLUMBUS, MS
actionnews5.com

Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo restaurant faces wrongful death lawsuit

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of a man beaten to death files a wrongful death lawsuit against Steele's Dive restaurant in Tupelo. The mother of Leonard "KC" Cooper claims in the lawsuit her son was intentionally and maliciously beaten to death in the parking lot of the restaurant last April.
TUPELO, MS
WREG

Two kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two children were shot to death after a hostage situation in Mississippi on Monday. Police say they arrived at a residence at 325 Coldwater River Road in Jonestown, Mississippi around 2 a.m. and located a 25-year-old Marquez Griffin, who was holding a child at gunpoint. Deputies were eventually able to get […]
JONESTOWN, MS
WREG

Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS

