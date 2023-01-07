Read full article on original website
Ole Miss Transfer RB Picks South Alabama
South Alabama has plucked another SEC player from the transfer portal, this time adding a commitment from Kentrel Bullock, formerly of Ole Miss. Bullock (5-11, 200) was rated a four star prospect by both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite coming out of Columbia(MS) High School, where he ran for almost 2,000 yards and averaged nearly 10 yards per carry as a senior.. While he had some strong performances in his three springs in Oxford, he usually found his pathway to playing blocked by talented teammates like Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner and Quinshon Judkins. This season he did not record a carry in three games and redshirted. For his career he had 19 carries for 89 yards and one reception for two yards.
Starkville Daily News
Jackets unplug Chargers to open district schedule
There has to be a tremendous amount of confidence shown in a freshman to put him out on the court in the first district game of the season. That’s what Starkville High School boys basketball coach Woodie Howard and his staff did for guard Jaden Tate. Howard didn’t hesitate...
Starkville Daily News
Mississippi State women's basketball
Bulldogs take No. 1 Gamecocks down to wire before loss. The Gamecocks have averaged 82 points per game with a 39-point average margin of victory. Mi…
Indiana Transfer Defensive Back Christopher Keys Commits to Mississippi State
The redshirt sophomore announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on Sunday.
therebelwalk.com
Just A Short Drive Down I-55: Rebels Land Key Target as Memphis TE Caden Prieskorn Announces Transfer to Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – John David Baker, the resident “tight end whisperer” in Oxford, added another big piece to the Ole Miss roster on Monday. Memphis transfer tight end Caden Prieskorn entered the portal on December 29th, 2022, and needed less than two full weeks to decide Oxford was going to be his new home.
kicks96news.com
Philadelphia native hired to MS State football staff
A Philadelphia native is joining Zack Arnett’s Mississippi State football staff. Friday, the school announced the hiring of Will Friend. “We’re excited to welcome Will Friend back to his home state,” Arnett said. “Will is an outstanding coach with a proven record of recruiting and developing players on the offensive side of the ball in the toughest conference in the sport. He knows the SEC inside and out from being a player and a coach and will be another great addition to our staff.”
Starkville Daily News
MOHS director Kruger strives to make Mississippi safer
For the first program of 2023 for the Starkville Rotary Club, Mississippi Homeland Security executive director Baxter Kruger was on hand as the guest speaker for the club. Placed under the leadership of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the Mississippi Homeland Security is composed of a group of professionals who work to enhance state-level planning, preparation, response, and recovery when it comes to threats and hazards, and that is what Kruger strives for in his role as executive director.
wtva.com
Starkville laundromat destroyed in blaze
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire destroyed a popular laundromat in Starkville. The fire happened Sunday morning, Jan. 8 at the University Drive Laundromat. The Starkville Fire Department reported no injuries. The cause of the fire is to be determined.
Gangsta Boo’s funeral set for Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rapper Gangsta Boo’s funeral will be held on Saturday, January 14. Those who wish to attend must download a free ticket from Eventbrite. According to her publicist, the service will be held at Brown Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The service will be open to the […]
Mississippi women arrested for reportedly stealing scratch-off lottery tickets
Two Mississippi women have been arrested for stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from a business. On Jan. 5, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to a business on Thacker Road to take an embezzlement report. After investigation, Preshaye Hearn, 20, of Oxford, and Sincere Swims, 20, of Oxford, were arrested and...
hstoday.us
DHS Awards $18.7 Million Contract to MSU for UAS Research, Testing and Evaluation
Mississippi State University (MSU) has once again been tapped to lead a major uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) research, testing and evaluation project on behalf of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Homeland Security’s Office of Procurement Operations, on behalf of the DHS Science and Technology Directorate (S&T), has awarded...
Two Oxford women accused of stealing scratch-off tickets
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Two women were arrested in Oxford for allegedly stealing scratch-off tickets from a business. Officers were dispatched to the business on Thacker Road on January 5 after receiving an embezzlement report. After an investigation, police said 20-year-old Preshaye Hearn, of Oxford, and 20-year-old Sincere Swims, of Oxford, were both arrested and […]
wtva.com
Child found walking along railroad in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone found a toddler walking along railroad tracks Tuesday morning in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the child was found at approximately 9:45 near College Street and 22nd Street South. The child is safe. Police were eventually able to get in contact with the...
actionnews5.com
Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
Alert issued for Mississippi man missing since early December
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a Mississippi man missing since early December. Officials from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing person alert on social media. Deputies report that Derek Anthony Gray, 48, was last seen by his family on December 9. Gray...
wtva.com
Tupelo restaurant faces wrongful death lawsuit
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of a man beaten to death files a wrongful death lawsuit against Steele's Dive restaurant in Tupelo. The mother of Leonard "KC" Cooper claims in the lawsuit her son was intentionally and maliciously beaten to death in the parking lot of the restaurant last April.
Two kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two children were shot to death after a hostage situation in Mississippi on Monday. Police say they arrived at a residence at 325 Coldwater River Road in Jonestown, Mississippi around 2 a.m. and located a 25-year-old Marquez Griffin, who was holding a child at gunpoint. Deputies were eventually able to get […]
Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
Louisiana man dies after reportedly hitting log from overturned 18-wheeler on rural Mississippi highway
A Louisiana man died in a three-vehicle wreck after he hit a log from an overturned 18-wheeler that was also involved in the wreck. According to WCBI in Columbus, two others were injured in a Thursday wreck on Highway 413 near French Camp in Choctaw County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol...
Major discount supermarket to host grand opening for new location in Mississippi
If you've been looking for more ways to save on your grocery bills, you may be interested to know that a major discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Mississippi to help you do just that. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event.
