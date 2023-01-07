1/6 – Friday Night Fever Highlights

If Jim Boeheim is ever looking to persuade a young player to stay with the program, all he should have to do is point to the transfers out of Syracuse as a reason not to leave. The list of players to transfer out and find success is short, if existent at all. At the same time, Orange fans would preferred for a few players to stay, namely Kadary Richmond and Quincy Guerrier.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO