Syracuse, NY

1/6 – Friday Night Fever Highlights

By Mario Sacco
 4 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The new year started off with a bang on the Friday Night Fever. From a double-overtime thriller at SAS to the annual Pink Out event at F-M, NewsChannel 9 brought you highlights from over a half dozen games. Missed any of the action, click on the video player above for the highlights.

Boys
F-M – 67
C-NS – 59

West Genesee – 79
Nottingham – 55

Baldwinsville – 35
Henninger – 28

Syracuse Academy of Science – 69
CBA – 68 (double-overtime)

Jordan-Elbridge – 57
Onondaga – 45

Girls
C-NS – 67
F-M – 33

Bishop Ludden – 83
Bishop Grimes – 29

