It’s likely that you’ve seen Thomas Fletcher’s work, but it’s also likely that you’ve never thought twice about it. Twenty or so years ago, the designer’s job required him to shove his screaming face through a sheet of latex, create 3D models of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, motion-capture a dancer seductively sauntering across a room and play around with props from the Harry Potter films. But none of this creative and “very, very fun” work ever appeared during the two-hour runtime of a single blockbuster – instead, you saw it when you stuck a disc into your DVD player, before you pressed play.

