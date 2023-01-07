ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
silverscreenandroll.com

LeBron James named Western Conference Player of the Week

Following a trio of games in which he averaged 35 points on 54.8% shooting, LeBron James was named Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday. James scored at least 25 points in all three games played and had both a 30-point and 40-point outing. James’ best showing of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
silverscreenandroll.com

FA/trade options for summer 2023

If the Lakers stand pat and just let the Russ deal expire they will have about 35 mil in cap space and three picks to trade (23', 27' and 29'). So here are their options:. 1) They should keep Reeves, who will have a 2 mil cap hold and they can resign him using early bird rights for starting salary of ~10 mil/year (maybe 3 years ~33 mil, similar to the THT deal) which sounds like a fair deal for both sides.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers get crushed by Nuggets, 122-109

The Los Angeles Lakers' five-game winning streak came to an end on Monday as they got beaten by the No. 1 team in the West, the Denver Nuggets, 122-109. With LeBron James ruled out, the Lakers were one too many rotation players short and never truly appeared to be in this game.
DENVER, CO
silverscreenandroll.com

Report: Anthony Davis will start ramping up this week, attempt return in ‘a couple weeks’

Anthony Davis will reportedly begin his first substantial steps toward his return to the court for the Lakers this week. After suffering a fractured bone spur and a stress reaction in his navicular bone at the end of December, Davis will begin his ramp-up process this week with the hopes of returning to the court in the coming weeks, as reported by Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

The Lakers are eligible for a hardship exception. Will they use it?

While the Lakers have been smacked hard by injuries in the last week, there is one silver lining that is likely to become relevant this week. Dating back to the start of last weekend, the Lakers saw Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr. join Anthony Davis for the last three games.
New York Post

Listen to Episode 68 of ‘Marchand and Ourand’: How did ESPN land Cowboys playoff game?

How did ESPN end up with a Cowboys playoff game? That’s one of many NFL playoff-related topics discussed by Andrew Marchand and John Ourand this week. Other topics include how CBS and Fox handled the final regular-season NFL Sunday, Greg Gumbel’s Week 18 performance, DirecTV’s negotiations for NFL Sunday Ticket’s commercial rights and a look back at 2022’s 100 most-viewed shows on television – a list that is dominated by NFL games. Ourand is in Los Angeles and gives a report from the site of the CFP championship game. College football topics include Pat McAfee’s alternate telecast around the championship game, an update on media rights to the planned CFP expansion and a preview of NBC’s planned “Blackbird” booth for the Big Ten that will feature Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge.
silverscreenandroll.com

Halfway through the season, the Lakers have given themselves a real chance

Sitting at 19-22, the Lakers have officially reached the halfway point of what has already been a rollercoaster of a season. After tumbling out of the gates with their 2-10 start, the team has impressively rebounded of late, and in the process, thrust themselves back into playoff contention. As of this article, the team is just a game out of the play-in and only four out of preserving a home-court advantage within a potential first round series.
LOS ANGELES, CA

