Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Coachella's 2023 lineup has been revealedEveryday EntertainmentLos Angeles, CA
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James named Western Conference Player of the Week
Following a trio of games in which he averaged 35 points on 54.8% shooting, LeBron James was named Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday. James scored at least 25 points in all three games played and had both a 30-point and 40-point outing. James’ best showing of the...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lonnie Walker’s left knee ‘tendinitis’ and return timeline, explained
Lakers guard (or “wing,” as the team seems to consider him) Lonnie Walker IV has shown himself to be a real two-way contributor on the team and another shrewd off-season signing (perhaps only outshone by the incredible value of the Thomas Bryant contract). However, Walker has run into...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
silverscreenandroll.com
FA/trade options for summer 2023
If the Lakers stand pat and just let the Russ deal expire they will have about 35 mil in cap space and three picks to trade (23', 27' and 29'). So here are their options:. 1) They should keep Reeves, who will have a 2 mil cap hold and they can resign him using early bird rights for starting salary of ~10 mil/year (maybe 3 years ~33 mil, similar to the THT deal) which sounds like a fair deal for both sides.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers get crushed by Nuggets, 122-109
The Los Angeles Lakers' five-game winning streak came to an end on Monday as they got beaten by the No. 1 team in the West, the Denver Nuggets, 122-109. With LeBron James ruled out, the Lakers were one too many rotation players short and never truly appeared to be in this game.
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Anthony Davis will start ramping up this week, attempt return in ‘a couple weeks’
Anthony Davis will reportedly begin his first substantial steps toward his return to the court for the Lakers this week. After suffering a fractured bone spur and a stress reaction in his navicular bone at the end of December, Davis will begin his ramp-up process this week with the hopes of returning to the court in the coming weeks, as reported by Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
silverscreenandroll.com
Rumor Roundup: Latest on Myles Turner, Cam Reddish and Patrick Beverley
Down a host of players on Monday, the Lakers were dealt another blow against the Nuggets as Patrick Beverley exited the game with a hip injury. Injuries have tested the Lakers depth at times this season and the Lakers are still looking to address some of those issues on the trade market.
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers are eligible for a hardship exception. Will they use it?
While the Lakers have been smacked hard by injuries in the last week, there is one silver lining that is likely to become relevant this week. Dating back to the start of last weekend, the Lakers saw Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr. join Anthony Davis for the last three games.
Listen to Episode 68 of ‘Marchand and Ourand’: How did ESPN land Cowboys playoff game?
How did ESPN end up with a Cowboys playoff game? That’s one of many NFL playoff-related topics discussed by Andrew Marchand and John Ourand this week. Other topics include how CBS and Fox handled the final regular-season NFL Sunday, Greg Gumbel’s Week 18 performance, DirecTV’s negotiations for NFL Sunday Ticket’s commercial rights and a look back at 2022’s 100 most-viewed shows on television – a list that is dominated by NFL games. Ourand is in Los Angeles and gives a report from the site of the CFP championship game. College football topics include Pat McAfee’s alternate telecast around the championship game, an update on media rights to the planned CFP expansion and a preview of NBC’s planned “Blackbird” booth for the Big Ten that will feature Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge.
silverscreenandroll.com
Reacts: It’s time for the Lakers to make a trade regardless of Anthony Davis’ injury
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. In a bubble, you could understand the Lakers hesitancy in not making a trade...
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers are surging and it’s time to make a trade to capitalize
After looking something close to dead in the water around Christmas Day, the Lakers have pieced together a win streak that has put the entire season in a different light. Five straight wins and six victories in their last seven contests have them on the fringes of the playoff race.
silverscreenandroll.com
Halfway through the season, the Lakers have given themselves a real chance
Sitting at 19-22, the Lakers have officially reached the halfway point of what has already been a rollercoaster of a season. After tumbling out of the gates with their 2-10 start, the team has impressively rebounded of late, and in the process, thrust themselves back into playoff contention. As of this article, the team is just a game out of the play-in and only four out of preserving a home-court advantage within a potential first round series.
