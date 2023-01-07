Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Sherwood Christian sweeps two from Byne Christian
ALBANY - The Sherwood Christian Eagles used their speed and their defense to win in both the girls and boys' games Tuesday night at Byne Memorial Christian School in Albany. The Lady Eagles took home a 65-29 win while the Eagles captured a 70-36 win. In the girl's game, the...
WALB 10
First African American Dougherty County Commission Chairman sworn in
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Lorenzo Heard was officially sworn in as Dougherty County Commission chairman. Saturday night, the community held a swearing-in ceremony at Monroe High School. Heard will serve as the first Black chairman of Dougherty County. Heard is a Leesburg native who has been preaching since he was...
WALB 10
4 injured in shooting at Albany basketball court
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were shot in a Sunday shooting that happened at an Albany basketball court, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting happened at a basketball court behind Driskell Park. The victims, aged 12-25, were all taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening...
Spray of bullets hits four in drive-by shooting at south Albany park
ALBANY — Albany police are investigating what was described as a drive-by shooting at a city park in which multiple shots were fired into a group of people that left four injured. Four victims ages 12 through 25 received gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening in the incident...
Dougherty County Commission hears update on recreational activities
ALBANY — From the outdoor blacktop to indoor midnight basketball and other gatherings, the Albany Recreation and Parks Department is taking it to the community. That was department Director Steven Belk’s message to the Dougherty County Commission on Monday, where Belk gave an update on some of the 2022 events held to get more people involved in activities.
Food distribution to take place in Thomasville as part of 2023 MLK Service Day
As part of this year's MLK Service Day, a free food distribution will be held in Thomasville on Saturday, Jan. 14, for local community members.
wfxl.com
28-year-old arrested for breaking into Albany home over the weekend
A man is behind bars after breaking into a home and allegedly stealing several items in Albany. On Saturday, January 7, Albany police responded to a home in the 2700 block of West Oakridge Drive in reference to a burglary. Police say that 28-year-old Effen Jones was witnessed breaking into...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Dougherty County Commission starts the year with new chairman
After being sworn in Sunday evening as Dougherty County's first Commission Chairman, Lorenzo Heard presided over his first meeting on Monday. A large crowd turned out for the occasion. Commissioners Victor Edwards, Russell Gray and Anthony Jones were sworn in to new four-year terms during the Monday work session.
WALB 10
Albany police searching for rape suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An man is currently wanted for rape by police, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Tony Jerrod Riggins, 40, is wanted on the rape charge. The circumstances of the case are currently unknown. Riggins stands 5′9 and weighs 168 pounds. WALB News 10 has...
wfxl.com
Tift County school resumes normal operations after soft lockdown issued
A school in Tift County has resumed normal operations after a soft lockdown was issued Tuesday morning. Out of an abundance of caution, Northside Elementary was placed on a soft lockdown this morning due to a potential situation in the neighborhood around the school. System security personnel worked with local...
wfxl.com
Deputies: Two people from Albany killed in Macon wreck, two others hurt
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Two people are dead and two others are hurt, all from Albany, after a wreck in Macon. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators say deputies were called about a wreck Sunday on Interstate 75 at the Interstate 475 split in Bibb County around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Albany police seek stalking suspect
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted on aggravated stalking charges. De’Angelo Rashad Spencer, 34, is accused of contacting a victim for whom a judge had issued a protective order prohibiting such contact, according to police.
WALB 10
1 killed in Irwin co. 3 vehicle wreck
IRWINVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a car wreck involving three vehicles, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Post 36. The wreck happened on Sunday morning around 9:20 a.m. on State Route 32. Troopers said a 2015 Ford Fusion was leaving the parking lot of Dollar General and was attempting to cross State Route 32 when it failed to yield to a 2019 Volvo semi truck that was traveling east.
Albany Herald
Dougherty Jail Report
These are bookings for Dec. 29, 2022-Jan. 4, 2023 at the Dougherty County Jail. AGENCY KEY: ADDU, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit; APD, Albany Police Department; ASU, Albany State University Police; DCP, Dougherty County Police Department; DCSP, Dougherty County School System Police Department; Prob, Probation; SO, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office; GSP, Georgia State Patrol:
wfxl.com
Police: Albany man wanted for beating up child's mother
Albany police need help from the community to locate a wanted man. Police need help to locate 22-year-old Quantavis Demetrius Walker for aggravated battery, family violence. Walker stands five-feet-five and weighs approximately 147 pounds. His last known address is in the 1300 block of Louis Street, in Albany. Police say...
wfxl.com
Two teens arrested after stealing a vehicle in Albany
Two teens are behind bars for stealing a vehicle in Albany. On January 8, Albany police responded to the 1300 block of Hobson Street for a motor vehicle theft. Officers say that they saw the stolen vehicle in the area of Magnolia and West Gordon. The vehicle pulled into a local gas station and black males, 18-year-old Jariah Daniels and 17-year-old Demorion Daniels, exited the vehicle and went into the store. These two fit the suspect description given to police on the scene where the vehicle was stolen from.
2 people dead in car accident on I-475 and I-75 split in south Bibb identified
The victims in the fatal car accident on the split of I-475 and I-75 North have been identified, according to a release by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say the accident happened around 10:29 a.m., and involved a Toyota Land Cruiser. The cruiser was traveling north on I-75, and...
WALB 10
Former Dougherty Co. Jail officer, 2 suspects wanted on organized crime charges
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding three suspects, including a former Dougherty County jailer, on charges relating to organized crime, according to a release from the department. Former Jail Officer Cedrick Peavy is wanted on three conspiracy...
wfxl.com
Two teens arrested for Fulwood Park armed robbery in Tifton
Two teens are behind bars after an armed robbery at Fulwood Park over the weekend. On Saturday, January 7, around 11:20 p.m., a Tifton police officer was flagged down at 14th Street E and Tift Avenue by 18-year-old Elijah Robinson, stating that he had been robbed at Fulwood Park. Robinson...
wfxl.com
3 more sought for connection to Dougherty County Jail RICO case
The Dougherty County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate three people wanted in connection to the Dougherty County Jail RICO case. Former Jail Officer Cedrick Peavy is wanted for three counts of felony conspiracy to commit a crime, violation of oath of office and three counts of violation of the Georgia RICO Act. Deputies say that Peavy stands five-feet-eleven and weighs approximately 170 pounds.
