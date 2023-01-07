ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Emerson Electric (EMR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

EMR - Free Report) closed at $97.82, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical...
Zacks.com

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

APD - Free Report) closed at $312.67, marking a +0.32% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%. Heading into today, shares of the seller of gases for industrial,...
Zacks.com

Mesa Labs (MLAB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

MLAB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $178.79, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the quality...
Zacks.com

ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ASX - Free Report) closed at $6.97, marking a +1.31% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Heading into today, shares of the integrated circuit maker had gained 1.78% over...
Zacks.com

Perion Network (PERI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

PERI - Free Report) closed at $28.52, marking a -1.01% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%. Heading into today, shares of the digital media company had gained...
Zacks.com

ProPetro Holding (PUMP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

PUMP - Free Report) closed at $9.63, marking a +1.26% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.36%. Heading into today, shares of the oilfield services company had lost 3.35% over...
Zacks.com

Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

PSX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $101.57, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.5%. Coming into today, shares of the oil...
Zacks.com

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

AEM - Free Report) closed at $55.24, marking a +0.97% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Heading into today, shares of the gold mining company had gained 6.67% over...
Zacks.com

ASML (ASML) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ASML (. ASML - Free Report) closed at $633.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.94% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com

Silica Holdings (SLCA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

SLCA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $11.87, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the commercial silica producer...
Zacks.com

Philip Morris (PM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

PM - Free Report) closed at $102.19, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Heading into today, shares of the seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands...
Zacks.com

W.P. Carey (WPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

W.P. Carey (. WPC - Free Report) closed at $80.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.86% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Coming into today, shares of...
Zacks.com

Tenaris S.A. (TS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

TS - Free Report) closed at $34.49, marking a +1.98% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.93% over the past...
Zacks.com

Key Reasons to Retain Berry Global (BERY) Stock for Now

BERY - Free Report) benefits from its robust product portfolio, the bulk of which includes consumer non-discretionary products, despite inflationary increases in costs and expenses and challenges related to supply chain and labor. Berry Global’s Consumer Packaging North America segment is driven by strength in its consumer businesses across the...
Zacks.com

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why

AMTB - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a company's changing...
Zacks.com

Should You Retain Willis Towers (WTW) in Your Portfolio?

WTW - Free Report) has been benefiting from growing healthcare premiums, improved client retention, higher software sales and solid balance sheet. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $15.23, indicating year-over-year increases of 12.6%. The expected long-term earnings growth is pegged at 16%, better than the industry average of 11.3%.
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Why Richardson Electronics (RELL) Is a Great Growth Stock

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Stock Jumps 10.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares soared 10.4% in the last trading session to close at $27.61. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 18.3% gain over the past four weeks. Oasis Midstream Partners extended...

Comments / 0

Community Policy