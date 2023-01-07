Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Emerson Electric (EMR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
EMR - Free Report) closed at $97.82, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical...
Zacks.com
Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
APD - Free Report) closed at $312.67, marking a +0.32% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%. Heading into today, shares of the seller of gases for industrial,...
Zacks.com
Mesa Labs (MLAB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
MLAB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $178.79, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the quality...
Zacks.com
ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
ASX - Free Report) closed at $6.97, marking a +1.31% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Heading into today, shares of the integrated circuit maker had gained 1.78% over...
Zacks.com
Perion Network (PERI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
PERI - Free Report) closed at $28.52, marking a -1.01% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%. Heading into today, shares of the digital media company had gained...
Zacks.com
ProPetro Holding (PUMP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
PUMP - Free Report) closed at $9.63, marking a +1.26% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.36%. Heading into today, shares of the oilfield services company had lost 3.35% over...
Zacks.com
Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
PSX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $101.57, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.5%. Coming into today, shares of the oil...
Zacks.com
Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
AEM - Free Report) closed at $55.24, marking a +0.97% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Heading into today, shares of the gold mining company had gained 6.67% over...
Zacks.com
Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
AQN - Free Report) closed at $7.22, marking a -0.96% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Heading into today, shares of the utility operator had lost 0.27% over the...
Zacks.com
ASML (ASML) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
ASML (. ASML - Free Report) closed at $633.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.94% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com
Silica Holdings (SLCA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
SLCA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $11.87, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the commercial silica producer...
Zacks.com
Philip Morris (PM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
PM - Free Report) closed at $102.19, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Heading into today, shares of the seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands...
Zacks.com
W.P. Carey (WPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
W.P. Carey (. WPC - Free Report) closed at $80.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.86% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Coming into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
All You Need to Know About Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
DYN - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a company's changing...
Zacks.com
Tenaris S.A. (TS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
TS - Free Report) closed at $34.49, marking a +1.98% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.93% over the past...
Zacks.com
Key Reasons to Retain Berry Global (BERY) Stock for Now
BERY - Free Report) benefits from its robust product portfolio, the bulk of which includes consumer non-discretionary products, despite inflationary increases in costs and expenses and challenges related to supply chain and labor. Berry Global’s Consumer Packaging North America segment is driven by strength in its consumer businesses across the...
Zacks.com
Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
AMTB - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a company's changing...
Zacks.com
Should You Retain Willis Towers (WTW) in Your Portfolio?
WTW - Free Report) has been benefiting from growing healthcare premiums, improved client retention, higher software sales and solid balance sheet. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $15.23, indicating year-over-year increases of 12.6%. The expected long-term earnings growth is pegged at 16%, better than the industry average of 11.3%.
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Richardson Electronics (RELL) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Stock Jumps 10.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares soared 10.4% in the last trading session to close at $27.61. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 18.3% gain over the past four weeks. Oasis Midstream Partners extended...
Comments / 0