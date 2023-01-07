ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

How to watch Nikola Jokic tonight: Nuggets vs. Suns start time, TV channel, live stream

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will attempt to finish off their four-game homestand on Wednesday with a victory against a struggling Suns team. Denver has defeated the Clippers, Cavaliers and Lakers during this current stretch, keeping pace with the Grizzlies for the best record in the Western Conference. Jokic has unsurprisingly led the way in the Nuggets' wins, averaging 18.0 points, 11.7 assists and 10.7 rebounds in his last three games.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

Jeff Saturday wants permanent head coaching gig with Colts, promises 'significant change' during final press conference

Jeff Saturday's eight-game tenure as Colts interim head coach came to an uninspiring end with a defeat to the downtrodden Texans on Sunday. Under Saturday's tutelage, Indianapolis went 1-7 with a -87 point differential. The seven-game losing streak to end the season is the franchise's worst finish to a year since 1953 — the team's inaugural season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
Athlon Sports

Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote

Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen.  Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
FORT WORTH, TX
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
Sporting News

NFL Mock Draft 2023: Trade-tempted Bears take Will Anderson Jr. with No. 1 pick; Texans, Colts, Panthers clarify QB situations

The NFL playoffs are kicking off. The College Football Playoff is ending. That transitional period is an ideal time to clock in with a new 2023 mock draft. This special edition is limited to the top 18 overall picks, with the order set for non-playoff teams. The exceptions the Broncos, Rams, Saints and Browns, who all have traded away their upcoming first-round selections.
GEORGIA STATE
Sporting News

49ers-Seahawks DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments

Super wild-card weekend gets underway Saturday afternoon with the second-seeded 49ers hosting the seventh-seeded Seahawks in an NFC West-centric playoff matchup. The 49ers enter this wild-card matchup expected to take care of business, listed as 9.5-point home favorites with a total of 43 points, according to BetMGM. Single-game DFS players have a plethora of options to construct a competitive DraftKings Showdown lineup, and we're going with a 49ers-heavy build in a game we think they control throughout.
SEATTLE, WA
Sporting News

College football fan blasts CFP committee for 'screwing' fans with Georgia vs. TCU blowout in rant: 'This. Is. Garbage.'

TCU is who we thought they were, according to one very mad college football fan. TCU's magical Cinderfella run wasn't just stopped, it was blown up with a rocket launcher by now back-to-back national champion Georgia on Monday night. While TCU was a fun story, it ended in an un-fun way, with the Bulldogs steamrolling Sonny Dykes' squad 65-7.
FORT WORTH, TX
Sporting News

Who is Carson Beck? Meet the Georgia QB being tabbed to replace Stetson Bennett

For what seems like the first time in ages, Georgia will have a quarterback other than Stetson Bennett at the start of the 2023 college football season. Bennett concluded his legendary career for the Bulldogs with a six-touchdown performance against TCU in the 2023 College Football Playoff national championship game. He finished his final year in Athens with 4,127 passing yards and 27 passing touchdowns, to go with 204 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.
ATHENS, GA
Sporting News

Giants vs. Vikings odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL wild-card playoff game

In the second game of Sunday's wild-card tripleheader, the Giants will make the trek to Minneapolis to play the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX). This is the Giants' first playoff appearance since 2016 when they lost in the wild-card round to the Packers. As for the Vikings, this will be their first postseason appearance since '19 after finishing the season 13-4 and capturing the NFC North crown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sporting News

Packers' Aaron Rodgers explains why he didn't swap jerseys with Lions' Jameson Williams after Week 18 loss

The Lions upset the Packers in Week 18 to eliminate Green Bay from playoff contention, and the Packers' defeat brought up questions about Aaron Rodgers' future. Will Rodgers retire after the 2022 NFL season? The 39-year-old quarterback has hinted at retirement before, so the question is reasonable. And he looked particularly emotional when walking off the field after the defeat.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Seahawks' Quandre Diggs asks Lions for a favor vs. Packers, then helps eliminate Detroit from playoffs with timely INT

The Seahawks needed to win against the Rams in Week 18 to keep their playoff hopes alive. It wasn't an easy game for Seattle against its divisional rival. The game went to overtime and for a moment, it looked like Baker Mayfield would have a chance to complete a game-changing, downfield pass to Van Jefferson to put the Rams in range for a game-winning field goal.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy