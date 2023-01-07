ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel Green, AL

WHNT-TV

MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has identified the two people killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon. Sergeant Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department confirmed that 66-year-old Willie Nettles of Athens, AL and 44-year-old Miguel Espinoza of Georgia were the two people killed in the crash.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Decatur Police Search for Fraud Suspects

Authorities are asking for help identifying two people connected to a fraudulent use of credit card case. Authorities are asking for help identifying two people connected to a fraudulent use of credit card case. Knowing Renters Rights in Alabama. News 19 viewers across the Tennessee Valley reached out to complain...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Suspect arrested in Jackson County deadly shooting

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested the suspect allegedly involved in a deadly shooting on Monday night. According to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal shooting occurred on County Road 147 in Stevenson around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators found Jack Edward Thompson, age 54 of Stevenson, dead at the scene. Investigators said Thompson died of an apparent gunshot wound.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Jackson County investigators searching for suspect allegedly involved in deadly shooting

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators in Jackson County are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a deadly shooting overnight. According to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal shooting occurred on County Road 147 in Stevenson around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators found Jack Edward Thompson, age 54 of Stevenson, dead at the scene. Investigators said Thompson died of an apparent gunshot wound.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

2 Dead, 11 Wounded in Shooting at Birthday Party

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people were shot at a party at Legacy Events over the weekend, and two of them have died. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people were shot at a party at Legacy Events over the weekend, and two of them have died.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Two killed in crash on I-565 eastbound in Madison Co.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed in a car crash on I-565 Tuesday afternoon. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a box truck caught on fire after colliding with an SUV. Two people were inside the box truck, one was declared dead on the scene and the other was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Former Rainsville police officer turns herself in on DUI charge

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Rainsville Police Department officer turned herself in on Jan. 7 after she was charged for driving under the influence. A spokesperson for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Mercedes Rugart had warrants out from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stemming from a DUI incident, and that she turned herself in on Saturday.
RAINSVILLE, AL

