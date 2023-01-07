Lutheran grabs another conference win, 77-55 over North Boone
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The North Boone Vikings hosted Rockford Lutheran Friday night for a matchup in the Big Northern.
The Crusaders were grab their second conference win, beating North Boone 77-55.
Lutheran is now 2-0 in conference play.
