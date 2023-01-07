Sacramento Kings Make A Roster Move On Friday

On Friday, the Sacramento Kings decided to waive Chima Moneke.

The Sacramento Kings have been one of the pleasant surprises so far during the 2022-23 NBA season.

Currently 20-17, the Kings are making a very strong case to put an end to their 16-year playoff drought and head coach Mike Brown deserves a lot of credit for the job he has done revitalizing the energy within this organization and passionate fan base.

While the likes of the Golden State Warriors , Los Angeles Lakers , Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns are always talked about in regards to the playoffs, all four of these franchises are looking up at the Kings, who currently sit at the top of the Pacific Division.

Evaluating their roster and the guarantee dates on some of their player’s contracts, the Kings did however decide to make a roster move on Friday.

According to Kings insider James Ham, the Kings waived forward Chima Moneke on Friday.

Moneke was on a non-guaranteed contract with Sacramento and his contract would have become guaranteed on January 10 if the team had not waived him. As a result of this move, the Kings now sit at 14 players on their active roster with the trade deadline approaching.

Playing in just two games with the Sacramento Kings, Moneke recorded just two points on 1-2 shooting in eight total minutes. Down in the NBA G League with the Stockton Kings, Chima Moneke averaged 16.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in 18 games since November 5.

As a result of waiving Moneke, the Kings have decided to keep Matthew Dellavedova and KZ Okpala past their contract guarantee dates.

Sacramento is scheduled to play their next game on January 7 at home against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, who they have beaten twice already this season.

