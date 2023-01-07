ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Jadeveon Clowney's trantrum looks to benefit Steelers this week

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2khPo3_0k6Xk4Yg00

You have to love a little internal turmoil on an NFL team when it isn’t the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh has dealt with more than its fair share so it is nice to see it happening this week to the Cleveland Browns. Especially in the days leading up to a game with huge playoff implications.

The drama in question is all about Browns defensive Jadeveon Clowney. It came out this week that Clowney refused to play on first and second down the week before against the Baltimore Ravens. He then followed it up with an interview where he stated he’s 95 percent sure he won’t be back next year. Clowney is set to hit free agency in March.

Clowney also said he feels like the team is more worried about getting defensive end Myles Garrett into the Hall of Fame instead of focusing on winning games.

The latest in this ongoing saga is the Browns had to send Clowney home from practice on Friday. It wasn’t clear as to the reason but head coach Kevin Stefanski couldn’t say if Clowney would play against the Steelers on Sunday. If Clowney is out this certainly helps the Steelers.

Clowney has 10 starts this season but has only mustered up two sacks. Clowney’s cap number for 2021 is $3.467 million.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: New top-5 order leads to huge QB-related trade

Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season did a major number on the top of the order of the 2023 NFL draft. The Houston Texans lost by winning, dropped from first to second after beating the Indianapolis Colts, and fired head coach Lovie Smith for good (or bad) measure. The Chicago Bears went from second to first after losing to the Minnesota Vikings, the Arizona Cardinals went from fourth to third after losing to the San Francisco 49ers, the Colts moved from fifth to fourth after that Texans loss, and the Seattle Seahawks moved from third to fifth by dint of the Denver Broncos (who traded that pick and others for Russell Wilson) beating the Los Angeles Chargers.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin's Performance This Year

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't receive the necessary help to make the playoffs, but they still closed the season strong Sunday. Despite starting 2-6, Mike Tomlin extended his impeccable stretch of 16 straight seasons without a losing record. The Steelers finished 9-8 following a 28-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. After...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

2023 Pittsburgh Steelers schedule

While the dates and times won’t be announced for a few months, the Steelers know who will be on the 2023 regular season schedule, which includes traditional AFC North opponents. With 17 games on the schedule, the Steelers will have an additional home game this year, with the NFL rotating the 17th game on a […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
WKYC

Cleveland Browns' opponents for 2023 season finalized: See who they'll play

CLEVELAND — Following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns now know who they'll be playing -- and where -- in 2023. Based on the league's rotation of cross-divisional matchups each season, the Browns will be facing opponents in the AFC South and NFC West, in addition to their annual home-and-home series with the rest of the AFC North next season. As the fourth-place finisher in its division in 2022, Cleveland will also face the fourth-place finishers in the AFC East and AFC West, as well as the NFC North.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions RB Jamaal Williams had the most hilarious 'SNF' intro and NFL fans loved it

One of the fun parts about the Sunday Night Football broadcast each week is that we get to hear players do their little introductions on the first drives of the game. Most of them usually just say their name, position and where they went to college but every now and then a player will have some fun with it and show off their personality. We’ve seen a bunch of great ones over the years.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers WR George Pickens on winning the game and missing the playoffs: 'It's like a birthday party without the cake'

One of the best stories of the 2022 season has been the remarkable impact rookie wide receiver George Pickens has had on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickens propensity for highlight-reel-worthy catches is newsworthy and his future with quarterback Kenny Pickett looks bright. After the Steelers 28-14 win over the Cleveland Browns,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
254K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy