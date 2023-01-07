Jadeveon Clowney's trantrum looks to benefit Steelers this week

You have to love a little internal turmoil on an NFL team when it isn’t the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh has dealt with more than its fair share so it is nice to see it happening this week to the Cleveland Browns. Especially in the days leading up to a game with huge playoff implications.

The drama in question is all about Browns defensive Jadeveon Clowney. It came out this week that Clowney refused to play on first and second down the week before against the Baltimore Ravens. He then followed it up with an interview where he stated he’s 95 percent sure he won’t be back next year. Clowney is set to hit free agency in March.

Clowney also said he feels like the team is more worried about getting defensive end Myles Garrett into the Hall of Fame instead of focusing on winning games.

The latest in this ongoing saga is the Browns had to send Clowney home from practice on Friday. It wasn’t clear as to the reason but head coach Kevin Stefanski couldn’t say if Clowney would play against the Steelers on Sunday. If Clowney is out this certainly helps the Steelers.

Clowney has 10 starts this season but has only mustered up two sacks. Clowney’s cap number for 2021 is $3.467 million.