Journal Review
January is National Mentoring Month
President Joe Biden officially declared January National Mentoring month. The nation has been celebrating this event since 2002. It is a time to acknowledge the importance of mentoring and to make a point of thanking everyone who helps mentor another human being. For the JUMP program, which is a mentoring...
Journal Review
Register for online Master Gardener class
A statewide virtual Master Gardener Basic Training class will be offered by Purdue Extension from Feb. 7 through May 9 (with completion of final exam after May 9). Several counties have come together to offer this program which includes a local county connection hour. The statewide live webinars each week. In Montgomery County, the local county connection hour will be online 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. This will be offered live virtually by online Zoom call.
Journal Review
Chamber welcomes Miss Sugar Ray Chocolatier
The Crawfordsville-Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce welcomed a very sweet addition to Crawfordsville. The Chamber of Commerce was excited to host a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the grand opening of Miss Sugar Ray Chocolatier. “My love for chocolate started at a very young age but my passion truly started when...
Journal Review
Ceres disbursements strengthen rural communities
Ceres Solutions Cooperative is celebrating a variety of returns paid back to member-farmers as part of an annual patronage and equity redemption campaign. The distribution happens over about 12 weeks. Ceres CEO Jeff Troike gave an overview of the successful business year which made these returns possible at the Ceres Solutions Annual Meeting on December 20, 2022, in Lafayette. Director elections were also held.
Journal Review
Voting precinct boundaries will soon change
Montgomery County voting precincts will be changing in the future. With recent annexations of property by the city, particularly south of Crawfordsville, Montgomery County Clerk Karyn Douglas asked commissioners Monday to approve a request to establish new precinct boundaries. “This is something that we need to do as new housing...
Journal Review
James Barker
James Barker, 90, formerly of Waynetown, passed away at 6:10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
Journal Review
Tipmont Wintek to sponsor students for Washington D.C. trip
LINDEN — Area high school juniors are eligible to apply for the Indiana Youth Tour, an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., sponsored by Tipmont Wintek. Applications are available online at tipmont.org/youthtour or by contacting Tipmont Member Service at 800-726-3953. This year’s trip is June 11-18. Applications are due Jan. 31. Applicants do not need to receive service from Tipmont Wintek to be eligible. Home-schooled students are also encouraged to apply. Finalists will interview with Tipmont Wintek staff in February, with the selected students notified by the end of February.
Journal Review
Parke Heritage Middle School
Grade 6 — Laney Crowder, Kash Jeffries, MaKenna Mager, Leah Mathis, Alisa McMullen, Jenna Newnum, Kendall Snodgrass, and Blaine Thacker. Grade 7 — Nathaniel Brown, Lucas Busenbark, Gavin Godfrey, Avery Huff, Crafton Malicoat, Joel Miller, Sawyer Monik, Emmylou Rader, Birkley Schelsky, Kamden Shields, Whitney Swaim, Mercedes Thompson, Cian Todd, Robert Wathen, and Amelia Woodard.
Journal Review
Kinsley Grace Baldwin
Kinsley Grace Baldwin, a daughter, born Jan. 4 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Abby Grace Clay, Crawfordsville, and Reese Baldwin, Macomb, Mich. At birth, she weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces, and is the couple’s first child. Maternal grandmother is Mary and maternal great-grandmother is Sue, both of Crawfordsville.
Journal Review
Local Record: Jan. 10, 2023
• Operating a vehicle while intoxicated at Shady Lane and Knoll Circle — 12:30 a.m. • Eric Nolan, 51, Crawfordsville, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated - endangerment — 2:06 a.m. • Property damage crash at 1508 S....
Journal Review
Mounties take 10th at team state
FRANKLIN — Southmont wrestling went 1-2 on Saturday at the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association 1A State Duals to place 10th. The Mounties fell in the opening round to No. 8 seed Prairie Heights 52-30, before beating No. 5 West Central 48-24, and falling to No. 6 Cowan 48-30.
Journal Review
Roberta Ann Claypool
Roberta Ann Claypool, 79, of Mellott passed away at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 202, at home. Roberta was born April 9, 1943, at Crawfordsville, the daughter of the late Robert William and Mildred May (Nine) Claypool. She was raised in Mellott and graduated from Richland Township High School. She...
Journal Review
Mounties edge Athenians for SCC Championship
Southmont and Crawfordsville. Two county rivals, but only one could bring home the coveted Sugar Creek Classic paddle Saturday night as the two teams squared off for the first time this season after coming away with wins on Friday. The rivalry game with everything on the line lived up to the hype as neither team gained much of an edge as the Mounties held the lead the for most of the game but never by more than seven points. With 1:19 left in the game Cville’s Tyson Fuller evened up the game at 30-30.
Journal Review
1-10 Roundup: Athenians girls hoops battle Stars, Mustangs and Mounties meet on mat
Crawfordsville and Western Boone re-newed the Sagamore Conference rivalry on Tuesday as the Athenians made the quick trip to Dover. From the opening tip the Stars controlled the game leading 17-2 after a quarter. When the score board hit zeros after 32 minutes, Western Boone was able to cruise to a 61-33 win over CHS.
Journal Review
Indiana cop shot, wounded before other officers kill suspect
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A suburban Indianapolis police officer helping serve warrants was shot and wounded overnight by a man who was then fatally shot by other officers, police said. The officer, a three-veteran of the Lawrence Police Department, was treated and released from a hospital after being shot in...
Journal Review
Mustangs suffer two pt OT loss at North Putnam
Fountain Central (17-33 2FG; 4-15 3FG; 8-17 FT) — Gayler 12, Acton 10, Larkin 10, Harmon 10, Foxworthy 8, Wolf 2, Hehmann 2. North Putnam (11-18 2FG; 7-22 3FG; 13-22 FT) — Hackleman 18, Monnett 15, Helderman 11, Barber 5, Farrington 3, Windmiller 2, Pickel 2. Rebounds: FC...
Journal Review
Stars snap long losing streak vs Chargers
WESTERN BOONE (2-8): Marcus Fortner 2-3 0-0 5, Gavin Hawkins 1-3 0-0 3, Luke Barta 5-7 4-5 14, Marcus Stepp 5-6 0-1 13, Kaden Bennington 5-12 2-3 12, Jaxson Gott 0-1 1-1 2; Totals 18-33 8-11 49. NORTH MONTGOMERY (4-8): Jarrod Kirsch 6-11 0-0 17, Colton Zachary 2-5 0-0 6,...
