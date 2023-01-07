Southmont and Crawfordsville. Two county rivals, but only one could bring home the coveted Sugar Creek Classic paddle Saturday night as the two teams squared off for the first time this season after coming away with wins on Friday. The rivalry game with everything on the line lived up to the hype as neither team gained much of an edge as the Mounties held the lead the for most of the game but never by more than seven points. With 1:19 left in the game Cville’s Tyson Fuller evened up the game at 30-30.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO