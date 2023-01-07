Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
Booms heard across Greater Lafayette linked to Friday house explosion
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 received multiple reports Monday about loud booms heard across Greater Lafayette. The Tippecanoe County bomb squad was detonating "hazardous materials" found after a house explosion Friday on South 28th Street in Lafayette, says Jason Huber, who heads the bomb squad. As we've...
MyWabashValley.com
Man arrested after pursuit starts in Putman County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Greencastle man was arrested Monday evening after a standoff in Putnam County. According to a press release from Indiana State Police, an ISP trooper found a vehicle with an improper headlamp around 7:15 p.m. in southern Putnam County. The trooper caught up with...
WLFI.com
Work continues on I-65 project in Tippecanoe County
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced updates to the I-65 project in Tippecanoe County. INDOT announced the I-65 southbound entrance ramp at State Road 43 is expected to open on or after Friday, April 14. The date may change due to weather as INDOT will continue to work throughout the winter.
Look ahead to Richard Allen's day in court
DELPHI, Ind. — The man accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams will be back in court this week. A daylong hearing is set for Friday in Carroll County. Judge Frances Gull will have a lot to listen to at the hearing. And we do know Richard Allen will be in the courtroom in person.
Coroner identifies drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash on US 31 in Johnson County
FRANKLIN, Ind. — A crash involving two vehicles claimed the lives of both drivers Monday night on U.S. 31 in Johnson County. Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department were called around 9:20 p.m. Monday to an area of U.S. 31 north of State Road 252 for a serious vehicle accident. Upon arrival to the […]
Victim of house explosion identified
Lafayette Police logs identified 50-year-old Michael Bannon as the victim of Friday's home explosion. Lafayette Police and Fire departments found the Lafayette man seriously injured at 126 South 28th Street after the explosion was reported about 2:25 p.m. He was then transported to an Indianapolis hospital, where he later died, an LPD press release reads.
ISP: Man with child in car fired shot at state trooper during Putnam County pursuit; suspect arrested after standoff
GREENCASTLE, Ind. – Indiana State Police arrested a man accused of firing a shot at a police officer during a pursuit in Putnam County. Police said a child was in the suspect’s car with him at the time. It all started with a broken headlight. According to ISP, Trooper Kevin Fowler was patrolling in southern […]
WLFI.com
Death of Lafayette woman, found burning alive, ruled accidental
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The death of a woman found burning alive near Murdock Park has been ruled accidental. For months, the Marion County Coroner's Office declined to release details about Julie Myers death, until Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Alfarena McGinty says Myers died from "complications of thermal injuries,"...
FireRescue1
Ind. widow sues governments, first responder agencies over response time, husband's death
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Tipton County woman is suing multiple governments and first responder agencies, alleging the death of their husband could've been avoided if ambulances arrived more quickly. Rachel Peace, as the representative to her late husband's estate, filed a civil tort lawsuit in September over the...
WTHI
Terre Haute man charged following Sunday chase
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is in jail after a Sunday afternoon car chase in Terre Haute. Officers with the Terre Haute Police Department were trying to make a traffic stop. They say the driver, Hud Judy, did not stop. Judy allegedly led police on a chase through...
Judge to hear arguments this week on multiple issues in Delphi murder case involving Richard Allen
DELPHI, Ind. – A special judge will handle multiple issues this week regarding the Delphi murder case. A hearing is set for Friday, Jan. 13. Judge Fran Gull was initially set to hear arguments on a change of venue and a gag order in the case against Richard Allen. Allen’s defense attorneys requested a change […]
Journal Review
Indiana cop shot, wounded before other officers kill suspect
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A suburban Indianapolis police officer helping serve warrants was shot and wounded overnight by a man who was then fatally shot by other officers, police said. The officer, a three-veteran of the Lawrence Police Department, was treated and released from a hospital after being shot in...
WTHI
High-speed car chase in Terre Haute leads to multiple arrests
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department was involved in a high-speed car chase Sunday afternoon. Officers initially attempted a traffic stop for multiple violations when the driver did not stop and kept driving. The chase went through residential areas before it came to a stop near...
Man arrested in Anderson robbery, beating
ANDERSON, Indiana — The Madison County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in Indianapolis allegedly connected to a robbery and beating in Anderson. According to police, the victim met a man at a gas station that he had been talking to on social media. Once back at the victim's house, another man arrived and the victim was beaten and robbed at gunpoint.
Sheriff: Man shot woman multiple times before killing himself in Avon home
AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office shared new details Sunday about a man and woman who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Avon on Saturday. The woman was identified as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and the man was identified as 61-year-old Barri Cook. The Cooks had been legally divorced since 2019, but were known to have continued living together in the same home, according to the sheriff's spokesperson, Cpt. Amanda Goings.
Local doctor reaches 60th year of practice
PARKE CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Dr. John Swaim is on his 60th year of continued service to the people of the Wabash Valley and has made a lasting impact on the community. When asked what Dr. Swaim enjoyed most about his 60-year-long career, he explained that it was the people. “I’ve tried to make people […]
2 detained after standoff in Martinsville
Police were called to a home in the 300 block of East Morgan Street after someone reported that a person at the residence was being held against their will.
Terre Haute woman charged with dealing meth
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman has been arrested after police say they found 60 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, Lena F. Ashburn, 56, of Terre Haute, was stopped after an officer watched her drive past a stop sign at the intersection of SR 58 […]
WTHI
Vigo Co. Sheriff's Office is testing license plate cameras - here's what they will be used for
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is testing out some new technology in the county. Several license plate readers have been installed throughout the county. The sheriff's office is doing a trial to see if the cameras would be useful in keeping the community safe. The...
Journal Review
Voting precinct boundaries will soon change
Montgomery County voting precincts will be changing in the future. With recent annexations of property by the city, particularly south of Crawfordsville, Montgomery County Clerk Karyn Douglas asked commissioners Monday to approve a request to establish new precinct boundaries. “This is something that we need to do as new housing...
