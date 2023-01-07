Read full article on original website
Arizona Republicans walk out on Katie Hobbs's first State of the State address
Republican lawmakers in Arizona wasted no time letting new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs know how they feel about her Monday as they walked out of Hobbs's first State of the State address. Several of the GOP lawmakers turned their backs on the new governor and walked out as she outlined...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Democratic Colorado governor says state will no longer bus immigrants to cities
Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced he was reversing course on immigrant busing to other Democratic-led cities after conversations with the cities' mayors. The Democratic governor announced on Tuesday the plan to bus immigrants to Chicago and New York City, saying that most of the immigrants that were dropped off in Colorado did not plan for the state to be their final destination. On Saturday, however, he announced that he would discontinue the practice following discussions with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Mayor Eric Adams.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom slams GOP: They 'kidnap migrants' and 'demonize Mickey Mouse'
California Gov. Gavin Newsom used his second-term inaugural address at the state Capitol to take swipes at leading nameless Republican politicians. “They’re promoting grievance and victimhood, in an attempt to erase so much of the progress you and I have witnessed in our lifetime,” Newsom told the crowd on Thursday. “They make it harder to vote and easier to buy illegal guns."
Six Texas medical schools hit with lawsuit for anti-white and anti-Asian admissions
A conservative legal group has filed a class action lawsuit against six Texas medical schools alleging they illegally discriminated against white, Asian, and male applicants in their admissions processes. America First Legal filed a federal lawsuit alleging "illegal racial discrimination" Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District...
Local lineman holds Arizona offer
Local lineman Keona Wilhite holds an offer from Arizona and discusses the latest in his recruitment.
Tennessee lawmakers reelect state comptroller, treasurer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers reelected the state’s comptroller and treasurer to new two-year terms on Wednesday. The Republican-led General Assembly voted to keep Comptroller Jason Mumpower and Treasurer David Lillard in office. Mumpower enters his second term after he was first elected comptroller in 2021. Lillard...
AG Moody: 'Bombshell new evidence' in Florida's lawsuit over Biden deportation policies
(The Center Square) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said her office received “bombshell new evidence” that the Biden administration “wrongfully withheld” from her office until just days before they went to trial on Monday. Her office filed a lawsuit last year against the Biden...
California shove: Democratic battle for Senate gets ugly start — before incumbent announces future plans
The race for one of California’s Senate seats is underway after Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) announced her intent to run in the 2024 election, setting the stage for a tight battle between her and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) — before incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) has even announced whether she plans to retire.
