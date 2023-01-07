ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Washington Examiner

Democratic Colorado governor says state will no longer bus immigrants to cities

Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced he was reversing course on immigrant busing to other Democratic-led cities after conversations with the cities' mayors. The Democratic governor announced on Tuesday the plan to bus immigrants to Chicago and New York City, saying that most of the immigrants that were dropped off in Colorado did not plan for the state to be their final destination. On Saturday, however, he announced that he would discontinue the practice following discussions with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Mayor Eric Adams.
Washington Examiner

California Gov. Gavin Newsom slams GOP: They 'kidnap migrants' and 'demonize Mickey Mouse'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom used his second-term inaugural address at the state Capitol to take swipes at leading nameless Republican politicians. “They’re promoting grievance and victimhood, in an attempt to erase so much of the progress you and I have witnessed in our lifetime,” Newsom told the crowd on Thursday. “They make it harder to vote and easier to buy illegal guns."
Washington Examiner

Six Texas medical schools hit with lawsuit for anti-white and anti-Asian admissions

A conservative legal group has filed a class action lawsuit against six Texas medical schools alleging they illegally discriminated against white, Asian, and male applicants in their admissions processes. America First Legal filed a federal lawsuit alleging "illegal racial discrimination" Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District...
The Associated Press

Tennessee lawmakers reelect state comptroller, treasurer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers reelected the state’s comptroller and treasurer to new two-year terms on Wednesday. The Republican-led General Assembly voted to keep Comptroller Jason Mumpower and Treasurer David Lillard in office. Mumpower enters his second term after he was first elected comptroller in 2021. Lillard...
