WISH-TV
Delphi murders suspect’s lawyers have a long discovery list
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen’s lawyers want the names and addresses of every person that has talked to investigators about this case. They want every police report connected to the murders of Libby and Abby. Allen’s court appointed lawyers have the green light to hire a private investigator. This seven-page filing is the road map his lawyers plan to use in his defense.
Repeat Lebanon drug dealer to serve 22 years in prison
LEBANON, Ind. — A repeat Lebanon drug dealer who was busted for dealing meth has been sentenced to 22 years in prison. Drew Shepherd, 33, was found guilty of two counts of dealing methamphetamine as a Level 3 felony. Shepherd was found guilty following a two-day trial. Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said the trial […]
WLFI.com
Man accused of beating 3-year-old to death faces jury for second time
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man stands trial this week in the beating death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son, Zeus Cox. Jermaine Garnes' girlfriend, Crystal Cox, is already convicted of murder in this case. Now, Garnes faces his own jury — but for a second time. That's because his...
Journal Review
Indiana cop shot, wounded before other officers kill suspect
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A suburban Indianapolis police officer helping serve warrants was shot and wounded overnight by a man who was then fatally shot by other officers, police said. The officer, a three-veteran of the Lawrence Police Department, was treated and released from a hospital after being shot in...
Judge to hear arguments this week on multiple issues in Delphi murder case involving Richard Allen
DELPHI, Ind. – A special judge will handle multiple issues this week regarding the Delphi murder case. A hearing is set for Friday, Jan. 13. Judge Fran Gull was initially set to hear arguments on a change of venue and a gag order in the case against Richard Allen. Allen’s defense attorneys requested a change […]
7-month-old's death ruled homicide, according to Marion County coroner
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating the death of a 7-month-old after the child was found unresponsive Sunday morning on the city's east side. The Marion County coroner said the injuries the baby girl suffered at the Pangea Courts Apartments on Linwood Court, near 10th and Emerson, were intentional and ruled her death a homicide.
IMPD: 7-month-old dies of ‘non-accidental trauma’
Just after 9 a.m. on Jan. 8, police were called to an apartment in the 4400 block of North Linwood Avenue for an unresponsive child.
FireRescue1
Ind. widow sues governments, first responder agencies over response time, husband's death
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Tipton County woman is suing multiple governments and first responder agencies, alleging the death of their husband could've been avoided if ambulances arrived more quickly. Rachel Peace, as the representative to her late husband's estate, filed a civil tort lawsuit in September over the...
ISP: Man with child in car fired shot at state trooper during Putnam County pursuit; suspect arrested after standoff
GREENCASTLE, Ind. – Indiana State Police arrested a man accused of firing a shot at a police officer during a pursuit in Putnam County. Police said a child was in the suspect’s car with him at the time. It all started with a broken headlight. According to ISP, Trooper Kevin Fowler was patrolling in southern […]
WLFI.com
Death of Lafayette woman, found burning alive, ruled accidental
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The death of a woman found burning alive near Murdock Park has been ruled accidental. For months, the Marion County Coroner's Office declined to release details about Julie Myers death, until Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Alfarena McGinty says Myers died from "complications of thermal injuries,"...
fox32chicago.com
Delphi murders: Major decisions in trial of Richard Allen to be made this week
DELPHI, Ind. - Some major decisions are expected to be made this week in the murder trial of the man charged with killing two girls in Delphi, Indiana. A special judge will rule on an updated gag order that could bar anyone from talking about the case until it goes to trial.
Sheriff: Man shot woman multiple times before killing himself in Avon home
AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office shared new details Sunday about a man and woman who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Avon on Saturday. The woman was identified as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and the man was identified as 61-year-old Barri Cook. The Cooks had been legally divorced since 2019, but were known to have continued living together in the same home, according to the sheriff's spokesperson, Cpt. Amanda Goings.
Infant's death ruled homicide by Marion County Coroner's Office
IMPD is investigating a homicide after an infant was found unresponsive in an east side apartment on Sunday.
WISH-TV
Family: Innocent bystander saves mother, 4 kids during carjacking
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the family of Courtney Hall, an innocent bystander stepped in to protect her and her four kids during a carjacking Sunday night. While Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has not confirmed everyone’s role in the case, News 8 reported Sunday night that one man was shot and killed.
Coroner identifies drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash on US 31 in Johnson County
FRANKLIN, Ind. — A crash involving two vehicles claimed the lives of both drivers Monday night on U.S. 31 in Johnson County. Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department were called around 9:20 p.m. Monday to an area of U.S. 31 north of State Road 252 for a serious vehicle accident. Upon arrival to the […]
Journal Review
Local Record: Jan. 11, 2023
• Domestic disturbance in the first block of Crestwood Avenue — 8:57 a.m. • Vandalism in the 600 block of Vandalia Street — 4:04 p.m. • Property damage crash at Lafayette Road and Northridge Drive — 4:23 p.m. • Trespass in the 200 block of East Jefferson...
Terre Haute woman charged with dealing meth
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman has been arrested after police say they found 60 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, Lena F. Ashburn, 56, of Terre Haute, was stopped after an officer watched her drive past a stop sign at the intersection of SR 58 […]
Man arrested in Anderson robbery, beating
ANDERSON, Indiana — The Madison County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in Indianapolis allegedly connected to a robbery and beating in Anderson. According to police, the victim met a man at a gas station that he had been talking to on social media. Once back at the victim's house, another man arrived and the victim was beaten and robbed at gunpoint.
WTHI
Vigo Co. Sheriff's Office is testing license plate cameras - here's what they will be used for
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is testing out some new technology in the county. Several license plate readers have been installed throughout the county. The sheriff's office is doing a trial to see if the cameras would be useful in keeping the community safe. The...
WLFI.com
Booms heard across Greater Lafayette linked to Friday house explosion
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 received multiple reports Monday about loud booms heard across Greater Lafayette. The Tippecanoe County bomb squad was detonating "hazardous materials" found after a house explosion Friday on South 28th Street in Lafayette, says Jason Huber, who heads the bomb squad. As we've...
