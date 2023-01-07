ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordsville, IN

WISH-TV

Delphi murders suspect’s lawyers have a long discovery list

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen’s lawyers want the names and addresses of every person that has talked to investigators about this case. They want every police report connected to the murders of Libby and Abby. Allen’s court appointed lawyers have the green light to hire a private investigator. This seven-page filing is the road map his lawyers plan to use in his defense.
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Repeat Lebanon drug dealer to serve 22 years in prison

LEBANON, Ind. — A repeat Lebanon drug dealer who was busted for dealing meth has been sentenced to 22 years in prison. Drew Shepherd, 33, was found guilty of two counts of dealing methamphetamine as a Level 3 felony. Shepherd was found guilty following a two-day trial. Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said the trial […]
LEBANON, IN
Journal Review

Indiana cop shot, wounded before other officers kill suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A suburban Indianapolis police officer helping serve warrants was shot and wounded overnight by a man who was then fatally shot by other officers, police said. The officer, a three-veteran of the Lawrence Police Department, was treated and released from a hospital after being shot in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Death of Lafayette woman, found burning alive, ruled accidental

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The death of a woman found burning alive near Murdock Park has been ruled accidental. For months, the Marion County Coroner's Office declined to release details about Julie Myers death, until Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Alfarena McGinty says Myers died from "complications of thermal injuries,"...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Sheriff: Man shot woman multiple times before killing himself in Avon home

AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office shared new details Sunday about a man and woman who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Avon on Saturday. The woman was identified as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and the man was identified as 61-year-old Barri Cook. The Cooks had been legally divorced since 2019, but were known to have continued living together in the same home, according to the sheriff's spokesperson, Cpt. Amanda Goings.
AVON, IN
WISH-TV

Family: Innocent bystander saves mother, 4 kids during carjacking

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the family of Courtney Hall, an innocent bystander stepped in to protect her and her four kids during a carjacking Sunday night. While Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has not confirmed everyone’s role in the case, News 8 reported Sunday night that one man was shot and killed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal Review

Local Record: Jan. 11, 2023

• Domestic disturbance in the first block of Crestwood Avenue — 8:57 a.m. • Vandalism in the 600 block of Vandalia Street — 4:04 p.m. • Property damage crash at Lafayette Road and Northridge Drive — 4:23 p.m. • Trespass in the 200 block of East Jefferson...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute woman charged with dealing meth

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman has been arrested after police say they found 60 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, Lena F. Ashburn, 56, of Terre Haute, was stopped after an officer watched her drive past a stop sign at the intersection of SR 58 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

Man arrested in Anderson robbery, beating

ANDERSON, Indiana — The Madison County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in Indianapolis allegedly connected to a robbery and beating in Anderson. According to police, the victim met a man at a gas station that he had been talking to on social media. Once back at the victim's house, another man arrived and the victim was beaten and robbed at gunpoint.
ANDERSON, IN
WLFI.com

Booms heard across Greater Lafayette linked to Friday house explosion

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 received multiple reports Monday about loud booms heard across Greater Lafayette. The Tippecanoe County bomb squad was detonating "hazardous materials" found after a house explosion Friday on South 28th Street in Lafayette, says Jason Huber, who heads the bomb squad. As we've...
LAFAYETTE, IN

