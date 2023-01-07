ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys basketball: Warwick remains unbeaten by topping Valley Central

By Ken McMillan, Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
 4 days ago
MONTGOMERY – On a night when a piece of NBA leadership was added to the Valley Central athletics hall of fame, it was Warwick suffering from its own John Starks moment.

With the Knicks on the verge of a championship in 1994, it was Starks who misfired on all 11 of his shot attempts from 3-point range (and 2-for-18 overall) as the Rockets prevailed 90-84.

Friday evening opened as Kyle Cavanaugh, the NBA president for administration, was introduced to the crowd. He sat behind the VC bench in enthusiastic support of the same athletes he had addressed during an intimate pregame meeting.

Warwick’s 9-0 start was in peril for much of the night by a defensive-minded Vikings team looking to make their case as the top team in OCIAA Division II. The Wildcats, who trailed by as many as 10 late in the second quarter, managed to scratch out a thin lead in the final period despite missing all 17 of their 3-point shots. Finally, with 26 seconds remaining, Shane Micallef squared up at the top of the key and tickled the twine. The collective groan from the home faithful was evident and Micallef pumped his fists in celebration.

Jerrell Taylor scored quickly in transition with 17.6 seconds left but that was the end of the Viking scoring. RaySean Johnson managed to avoid getting fouled for a game-tying shot from the top of the key with one second left but the ball slammed off the bottom of the backboard and Warwick held on for the 45-42 victory.

With seven wins already against Section 9 foes Warwick has virtually wrapped up a postseason berth six weeks remaining.

Turning point

Back-to-back threes from opposite wings by Taylor and Johnson put Valley Central up 25-15. The packed house was in a frenzy when Johnson made a steal but Taylor’s 3-pointer from the right side missed the mark.

That opened the door for Warwick to hit five free throws in the final 80 seconds and a buzzer-beating layup by Harris Neil to draw within 25-22.

Warwick went on a 9-0 run in the latter half of the third quarter – a foul line jumper by Taylor sent the teams into the final eight minutes tied at 33.

Player of the game

Micallef was getting into Johnson defensively for much of the evening and the VC leader was denied much of his driving game. Micallef finished with 13 points.

By the numbers

Warwick (10-0) – Both teams had eight turnovers in the first half but Warwick cut it to six in the second half and Valley Central had only three. … The Wildcats shot 16-for-55. … Harrison Neil also scored 13. … Warwick is coming off three tournament wins in New Jersey.

Valley Central (4-3) – The Vikings shot 17-for-50, hitting three of 15 3-pointers. Taylor scored 19 and Johnson 11. … VC got off to a 4-1 start only to bow to Lourdes and Warwick.

They said it

“That was pretty gutsy today. We knew Valley Central was coming for us … they’re super talented and we expected nothing less than this.’’ – Warwick coach Joe Mackey.

“You never want to lose a home league game, when it’s tough being up the majority of the game and shots are not falling in the second half.’’ – Valley Central coach Frank Nutt

“It’s definitely disappointing. There’s little things we have to fix during practice, making sure we rebound and doing little things like boxing out and (then) we’ll be good. We’ll see them again.’’ – Valley Central standout RaySean Johnson.

What it means

Warwick – Coach Joe Mackey likes the way his team is handling this unbeaten streak on a game-to-game basis. He said the goal remains to win the Class AA championship but he recognizes there’s a tough road ahead with six games remaining against larger Division I schools.

Upcoming

Warwick hosts Kingston next Thursday and Newburgh on Jan. 18. VC plays the next three on the road: Tuesday at Burke, Thursday at Middletown and Jan. 13 against Minisink Valley.

Twitter: @KenMcMillanTHR

Times Herald-Record

