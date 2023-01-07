Clark-Willow Lake's Nesheim gets 500th win; Sioux Valley boys top Big East

Watertown High School's boys and girls basketball teams went 0-3 over the weekend in games against Sioux Falls O'Gorman and Brandon Valley.

The Arrow teams each dropped non-conference games to Sioux Falls O'Gorman on Friday. In the Civic Arena, the Arrow girls put up a fight before falling to top-rated O'Gorman 50-42. At Sioux Falls, O'Gorman downed the Arrow boys 61-49. On Saturday, Watertown's boys slipped to 0-4 with a 62-50 Eastern South Dakota Conference loss to Brandon Valley in the Civic Arena.

Watertown's girls (1-3) overcame a slow start to put up a battle against the Knights (3-1). The Arrows trailed 15-8 after one quarter before coming back to take the lead on a couple occasions late in the third quarter. O'Gorman scored four points in the final 12.5 seconds of the period to lead 32-28 and led by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter before Watertown pulled with 44-42.

Mahli Abdouch scored 14 points and Kira Mentele 13 for O'Gorman. Maddy Rohde notched 12 points, Kendall Paulson 10, Jaida Young eight and Grace Corey seven for Watertown. Young also collected five rebounds. Watertown's girls visit Aberdeen Central on Tuesday.

O'Gorman also started fast in the boys game, grabbing a 17-10 lead after one period. The Knights (2-3) held it with 21 points from Gavin Muirhead and 17 from Matt Eng.

The Arrows got 15 points from Jake Olson and 13 from Dylon Rawdon.

On Saturday, the Arrow boys trailed only 31-28 at the half against Brandon Valley. The Lynx pulled away with 22 points from 6-foot-7 junior Lukas Morgan and 19 from 6-8 junior Josh Olthoff.

Landon Dulaney contributed 11 points for the Lynx (3-2 overall and 2-0 in the ESD).

Jake Olson scored nine unanswered points during a second-quarter stretch (a conventional three-point play and two 3-pointers) and finished with 17 points to lead the Arrows. Kohen Kranz and Dalton Baumberger each added seven.

Watertown hosts Aberdeen Central at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Civic Arena.

Other Boys Basketball

Saturday

Clark-Willow Lake 66, Webster Area 22: Clark-Willow Lake head coach Jerome Nesheim recorded his 500th career coaching victory in the Cyclones' Northeast Conference win. He has spent all 25 years at Clark, coaching the Comet girls for a few seasons before taking over the Clark and eventually Clark-Willow Lake boys program. He's now 500-184 overall, including 413-146 as a boys' coach.

Kaplan Felberg poured in 24 points and Trey Huber added 10, Brady Jordan nine and Tyson Huber eight for CWL. Jaiden McCreary scored seven and Brent Bearman five for Webster Area.

Sioux Valley wins Big East Conference Tournament: The second-rated Class A Cossacks downed Baltic 67-53 in the semifinals and Beresford 77-45 in the championship game of the tourney on Saturday.

Oliver Vincent had 18 points, six assists and four steals; Alec Squires 17 points and 12 rebounds and Patrick Carey 17 points and five assists in the semifinals. Jack Erickson had 19 points and Gunner Shultz 10 for Baltic.

Vincent added 16 points, nine assists and six steals in the finals. Maverick Nelson and Hudsyn Ruesink each added 15 points and Squires and Carey each 13. Ruesink and Squires each also hauled in 11 rebounds. Malachi James led Beresford with 15 points.

Sioux Falls Lincoln 78, Aberdeen Central 58: Third-rated Class AA Lincoln won with 31 points from Elliot Whitney and 20 points and 12 rebounds from JT Rock. Jack Hilgenberg added 10 points, eight rebounds and five steals and Tate Schafer 13 points. Carter Dingman scored 18 points and Spencer Barr 17 for the Golden Eagles.

Castlewood 48, Deuel 45: Fourth-rated Class B Castlewood rallied late to win the Lake Central Conference game. Joe Decker's 3-pointer with a minute left gave the Warriors a 46-45 lead. Lane Tvedt added two free throws with 5.7 seconds left and Quincy Thu stole the in-bounds pass to preserve the win. Bryon Laue led the way with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Tvedt contributed 13 and Decker and Jackson Schofield each 11. Ronnie Begalka's 16 points and nine rebounds and Gavin Benck's 12 points led Deuel.

Aberdeen Christian 52, Oakes, N.D. 49: Ethan Russell surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career with 29 of them to lead the second-rated Class B Knights. Malek Wieker scored 11 points and Kaden Clark added seven, including the go-ahead hoop with 46 seconds remaining. Adler Paeper and Xavier Vossler each had 16 points for Oakes.

Leola-Frederick Area 58, Waverly-South Shore 44: Hans Lapka's 24 points paced LFA, which got seven points apiece from Brayden Sumption and Noah Kippley. Landon Maag and Grant Holman led WSS with 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Waubay-Summit 65, Great Plains Lutheran 40: Jonathan Johnston collected 21 points, Jackson Wohlleber 17 and Damon Opdahl 14 to pace Waubay-Summit. Opdahl added five rebounds and Wohlleber five assists. Alex Heil tallied 11 points, Micah Holien eight, Austin Rubendall seven and Myles York six for GPL. Heil snared 11 rebounds and Rubendall seven.

Crazy Horse 71, Sunshine Bible Academy 26: Noah Iron Horse notched 27 points, Devaughn Milk 13 points, Trey Lamont nine points and nine rebounds and LeBron White Eagle 10 rebounds for Crazy Horse. Daniel Gerbracht finished with eight points and six rebounds and Nolan Triebwasser six points and five rebounds for SBA.

Groton Area 66, Sioux Falls Lutheran 14: Layne Tietz poured in 32 points and Cole Simon added 10 for Groton Area. Ethan Olson tallied six for SFL.

Faulkton Area 69, North Central 46: Faulkton Area won behind Layne Cotton's 23 points and 12 rebounds, Roman DiMaria's 11 points and six assists and Spencer Melius' 10 points. Bastian Delalande scored 20 points and Cole Beitelspacher seven for North Central.

Ellendale 69, Medina/Pingree-Buchanan 52: Ellendale won the Stutsman County Tournament for the third-straight year by getting 21 points from Levi Reis, 18 points from Riley Thorpe and 11 points, six rebounds and nine assists from Anton Geller. Josh Moser had 17 points and Rylen Wick 14 points and nine rebounds for MPB.

Scores: Strasburg-Zeeland (N.D.) 51, Potter County 50; Dawson-Boyd (Minn.) 79, Southwest Minnesota Christian 46; and Minneota (Minn.) 58, Canby (Minn.) 48. No other details were reported.

Friday

Sioux Falls Washington 78, Aberdeen Central 39: AJ Akot's 18 points and 10 rebounds and Mandalla Mohamed's 12 points and 10 assists directed second-rated Washington to the win. Zharic Sheppard contributed 11 points, Gage Gasca 10 and Cole Peterson nine for the Warriors.

The Golden Eagles received 11 points from Carter Dingman, eight from Parker Lemer and seven from Spencer Barr. Dingman also made three steals.

Sioux Valley 80, Garretson 48: The No. 2 Class A Cossacks opened play in the Big East Conference tourney with the win. They were led by Maxwell Engebretson and Jace Christensen with 16 points each, Alec Squires 14 and Maverick Nelson 10. Squires also collected nine rebounds and Hudsyn Ruesink and Boden Schiller eight each. Oliver Vincent contributed eight points and six rebounds. Ramsey Schweitzer had 14 points, Sam Schleuter 13 and Ian Buettner 10 to go with 13 rebounds for Garretson.

Clark-Willow Lake 51, Groton Area 43: Kaplan Felberg's 25 points and 11-point efforts from Trey Huber and Brady Jordan led the Cyclones to the Lake Central Conference win. Tate Larson notched 15 points and Lane Tietz 13 for Groton Area.

Iroquois-Lake Preston 56, Deubrook Area 46: Logan Peskey tallied 17 points, Josh McMasters 14, Tobias Arbeiter 14 and Riley Casper eight to carry ILP to the Dakota Valley Conference win. Landon Johnson scored 23 points for Deubook Area, which also got eight from Gavin Landmark.

Northwestern 73, Britton-Hecla 42: Northwestern won with 14 points from Reilly Schmidt, 12 from Jude Ortmeier, 10 from Chase Neiber and nine from Quintin Fischbach. Ty Fagerland and Dawson Treeby each notched eight points, Will Schuller seven and BoDell Davidson six for Britton-Hecla.

De Smet 64, Arlington 25: The third-rated Class B Bulldogs rolled to victory in the Dakota Valley Conference game with 22 points and seven rebounds from Damon Wilkinson and 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals from George Jensen. Kadyn Fast added nine points and Kasen Janssen four steals. Riley Miller had nine points, Blake Madsen five points and five rebounds and Tommy Bacon five rebounds for Arlington.

Florence-Henry 71, Wilmot 30: In Eastern Coteau Conference play, the Falcons won big by getting 17 points from Mehki Keller, 14 points and eight rebounds from Ty Bergh, 12 points and seven rebounds from Clay Trupe and 11 points and four assists from Peyton Roe. Dennis Creadon's 14 points and Taedon Muilenburg's six paced Wilmot.

Canton 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 49: Derek Tieszen and Matt Langerock each notched 14 points and Jacob Vande Weerd 10 for Canton. The Elks were led by Ryan Krog (20 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals), Tanner Drietz (12 points) and Carson Griffith (11 points and seven rebounds).

Ellendale 72, South Border 47: Defending champion Ellendale advanced to the championship game of the Stutsman County Tournament with 27 points and six rebounds from Levi Reis, 18 points and five rebounds from Riley Thorpe and eight rebounds from Anton Geller. Trevor Schmidt scored 15 points and Kaden Bader 12 for South Border.

Warner 54, North Central 23: Hunter Cramer tallied 14 points and five rebounds, Levi Scepaniak 11 points and five rebounds and Drew Bakeberg eight points for Warner. Raynor Sprague topped North Central with nine points.

Hitchcock-Tulare 71, Faulkton Area 37: TJ Salmen's 16 points and 11 rebounds powered Hitchcock-Tulare, which also got 13 points from Carter Binger, 11 from Jackson Maynard and 10 from Cole Schroeder. Layne Cotton's 20 points and six rebounds led the way for Faulkton Area.

Herreid-Selby Area 63, Langford Area 35: Brenden Begeman and Tray Hettick led the Wolverines with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Wayde Grage contributed eight. Jesse Keough scored 13 points and Kassen Keough 12 for Langford Area.

Scores: Kindred (N.D.) 72, Tri-State 40; Canby 62, Lac qui Parle Valley (Minn.) 51; and Dawson-Boyd (Minn.) 71, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (Minn.) 40. No details were reported.

Other Girls Basketball

Saturday

Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, Aberdeen Central 51: Lincoln got 22 points from Kierra Lubwick, 19 from Mariah Seim and 17 from Addie Fawcett. Taryn Hermansen recorded 18 points and nine rebounds and Caydi Withers 11 points for Aberdeen Central.

Florence-Henry 61, De Smet 32: In the Redfield Holiday Classic, the Falcons prevailed with 19 points, five rebounds and three steals from Trinity Watson; eight points, nine rebounds and five assists from Caylin Kelly; nine points and five rebounds from Taylor Watson; eight points from Reese Schmidt; and eight points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists from Haley Hlavacek. Hazel Luethmers had 10 points, Emma Albrecht nine and Jada Burke seven for De Smet.

Waubay-Summit 61, Great Plains Lutheran 59: Kailee Berger drained two free throws with a half-second left to give the Mustangs the win. Faith Larson scored 18 points and Berger and Eva Benike 16 each. Abby Kjenstad finished with 13 points, Olivia Holmen 12, Kate Holmen 10, Halle Bauer nine and Katherine Prahl eight for the Panthers.

Clark-Willow Lake 50, Webster Area 41: The Cyclones won with 14 points from Teyha Vig, 12 from Alicia Vig and 11 from Musonda Kabwe. Erin Case scored 13, Erin Sannes 11 and Katie Braun and Payton Snell each six for Webster Area in the Northeast Conference game.

Deubrook Area 82, Chester Ara 51: Ellie Koenig erupted for 31 points for the Dolphins, who also got 12 points from Skyla Petersen, 11 from Matte Bauman and eight each from Kadence Bowne and Mataya Gouws. Emmerson Eppard finished with 20, Emery Larson 12 and Kaylor Geraets nine for Chester Area.

I roquois-Lake Preston 63, Sunshine Bible Academy 20: Adison Moore's 22 points and Becca Bich's 13 powered ILP. Hadlee Holt snared five rebounds. Anna Van Zee led SBA with eight points and six rebounds.

Faulkton Area 58, North Central 48: The Trojans prevailed with 15 points and six assists from Paislee Martinmaas, 14 points and nine rebounds from Addison Melius. 12 points from Gabby Kast and eight points and 11 rebounds from Ashly Senn. North Central was led by Brittney Frickson with 13 points and six rebounds. Ella Batie chipped in with 10 points, Amree Vander Vorst eight and Kaitlyn Hoerner seven.

Redfield 44, Langford Area 31: The Pheasants won in the Redfield Holiday Classic with Camryn Rohlfs (12 points), Ashlyn Clausen (10 points) and Ellie Evans (nine points). Gracie Fast contributed nine rebounds. Alexa Darling scored 10 points and Montana Marlow eight for the Lions, who also got eight rebounds from Megan Gustafson.

Wolsey-Wessington 53, Estelline-Hendricks 23: Second-rated Class B Wolsey-Wessington rolled in the Redfield Holiday Classic behind 15 points and seven rebounds from Leah Williams, 12 from Mallory Miller and 10 from Mya Boomsma. Presly Bury notched eight points and Brooke Johnson seven for Estelline-Hendricks.

Stanley County 40, Aberdeen Christian 22: Mattie Duffy's 17 points led Stanley County to victory in the Redfield Holiday Classic. Chloe Holt scored 12 points and Bailey Hunstad and Sophia Fogarty each seven for AC.

Sully Buttes 52, Northwestern 39: Lydia Hill notched 22 points and nine rebounds and Stevie Wittler 13 for Sully Buttes in the Redfield Holiday Classic game. Ashley Haven scored 22 points and Ella Boekelheide eight for Northwestern. Ella and Ashley Haven each grabbed 10 rebounds.

Lac qui Parle Valley 56, MACCRAY 43 (Minn.): Camryn Lee produced 22 points and 12 rebounds, Taylor Shelstad 14 points and Rylee Lund nine points, seven rebounds and five assists for LqPV. Brielle Janssen scored 12 points for MACCRAY.

Canby 44, Murray County Central 38: Brynn Kockelman's 17 points led the Lancers, who also received nine points from Paige Nelson, seven points from Braelyn Merritt and seven points and seven rebounds from Kortney Leppke.

Scores: Mobridge-Pollock 66, Tiospa Zina 61; Leola-Frederick Area 53, Waverly-South Shore 14; and Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 64, Ortonville 29 (Minn.). No other details were reported.

Friday

Sioux Falls Washington 51, Aberdeen Central 35: Brooklyn Harpe's 16 points and 10 rebounds sparked second-rated Washington. Taylor Thompson added eight points. Taryn Hettich had 10 points and Caydi Withers seven points and 10 rebounds for Aberdeen Central.

Castlewood 38, Flandreau 31: The Warriors won the Lake Central Conference game behind Mackenzie Everson's 19 points and Maddie Horn's nine. Lily Klein had 19 and Claire Sheppard eight for Flandreau.

Arlington 54, Madison 43: Addalyn Steffensen collected 18 points and seven rebounds and Isabelle Steffensen 10 points to lead Arlington. Jaelyn Huntimer chipped in with nine points and five steals and Harley Johnson seven points, five rebounds and five steals. Zoey Gerry's 24-point, 13-rebounds effort sparked Madison.

Milbank 58, Britton-Hecla 25: The Bulldogs took the Northeast Conference game with four double-figure scorers (Isabelle Anderson 15 points, Maurina Street 14 and Sierra Wenzl and Tyra Berry 10 each). Street also had nine rebounds and five steals. Anderson dished out four assists. Tiyanna Schott's 12 points and Jayden Bender's seven led the Braves. Schott, Bender and Alyssa James each snared six rebounds.

Warner 41, North Central 24: Kamryn Anderson's eight points and Ava Nilsson's seven powered Warner. North Central's Brittney Frickson led all scorers with 13 points.

Others: Canton 44, Elkton-Lake Benton 34; Herreid-Selby Area 49, Langford Area 34; Timber Lake 60, Potter County 56; and Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (Minn.) 70, Ortonville (Minn.) 32. No details were reported.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Clark-Willow Lake's Nesheim gets 500th win; Sioux Valley boys top Big East