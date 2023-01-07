ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Detectives investigate after two people found dead on boat on Columbia River

By Amanda Arden
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after two people were found dead on a boat on the Columbia River.

River patrol deputies responded after receiving a report of two people found unresponsive on a boat west of the railroad bridge near Hayden Island.

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Vancouver, WA

The deputies found the two people, a man and a woman, dead at the scene.

Detectives responded to investigate.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the bodies will be transferred to the medical examiner’s office for autopsies.

