Detectives investigate after two people found dead on boat on Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after two people were found dead on a boat on the Columbia River.

River patrol deputies responded after receiving a report of two people found unresponsive on a boat west of the railroad bridge near Hayden Island.

The deputies found the two people, a man and a woman, dead at the scene.

Detectives responded to investigate.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the bodies will be transferred to the medical examiner’s office for autopsies.

