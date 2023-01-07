Watertown Laker boys salvage home split with win over Yankton

The Watertown Lakers varsity boys bounced back from a Friday night defeat to down the Yankton Bucks 4-1 in a South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association game Saturday night in the Maas Ice Arena.

The Lakers (5-8 overall and 5-5 in the SDAHA) opened the weekend with a 3-0 league loss to Sioux Falls II at home on Friday.

Less than 24 hours later, the Lakers bounced back. Brayson Bohling tallied two goals and Mylan Evans and Tommy Foley each one for the Lakers, who got two assists from Jacob Rieffenberger and one each from Foley, Austin McBride, Wyatt Knopf and Jake Bramer.

Jack Pedersen scored for Yankton. Luke Abbott assisted on the play.

Caleb Schmaltz made 18 saves for the Lakers. Keenen Wagner stopped 35 shots for Yankton.

On Friday, Easton Mescher pitched a shutout in goal and Drayton Decourcey, Alexander Chan and Ashton Eining each found the net to lift the Sioux Falls Flyers II past the Lakers.

After the two teams were held scoreless in the first period, Chan scored in the second period to put Sioux Falls on top for good. The Flyers got two insurance goals in the final period and that was enough for Mescher, who tallied 22 saves. Parker Jerke, Carson Sarahan and Samuel Sahly each had assists.

Schmaltz finished with 20 saves for Watertown, which faces Mitchell at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

Watertown Girls

The Laker girls slipped to 1-8 in the SDAHA with a 6-4 to the Sioux Center Storm on Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa. The two teams were tied 4-4 after two periods and the Storm scored twice in the final period to get the win.

Faith Van Voorst produced four goals and Corinne McCord and Antonia Stevens each one for Sioux Center. Camille and Corinne McCord, Kylee Reginnitter and Geonella Ramirez each had assists.

Meg Sunde, Harper Hendricks, Janel Lloyd and Kayla Randall each found the net for Watertown. Jayda Kranz had an assists.

Watertown outshot Sioux Center 39-34. Allison Moore tallied 35 saves for Sioux Center and Kira Reppe 28 for the Lakers, who face Mitchell at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls. The Lakers also will face Sioux Falls at 12:15 p.m. Sunday in Sioux Falls.

