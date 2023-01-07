Read full article on original website
Related
Bustle
Here's Your Horoscope For January 2023
January kicks off with Venus’ entrance into intellectual, non-conforming Aquarius on Jan 2. Step out of your comfort zone, spend more time among friends, and don’t be afraid to date someone who doesn’t seem like your usual type. Tearful goodbyes are on the horizon as the sensitive full moon in Cancer will bring confusing and unplanned endings on Jan 6. At last, Mars retrograde will end in Gemini on Jan. 12, bringing back your energy, determination, and patience. Life will go smoothly again after Mercury’s frustrating retrograde ends in Capricorn on Jan. 18. And that’s not all for your January 2023 horoscope.
Elite Daily
The Luckiest Day In January 2023 For Every Zodiac Sign
As you put the finishing touches on your New Year’s resolutions, you’ll be glad to know that the cosmos have some resolutions of their own: While 2022 ended with Mercury, Mars, and Uranus each retrograde, all three of those retrogrades will end in January. One of these planets in particular has been wreaking havoc in ways like no other since Oct. 30, and that’s Mars — the planet of conflict, hostility, and confrontation. The good news is, the best day in January 2023 for every sign will be Jan. 12, the day that Mars finally ends its retrograde in Gemini.
2023 Horoscopes for Every Zodiac Sign
A new year lies ahead and with it, new energies and themes from the cosmos. We tapped master astrologer Shannon Aganza, creator of MoonGathering Astrology and Numerology Coursework, to forecast the next 12 months and provide a 2023 horoscope for each zodiac sign. For the year ahead, the biggest astrological...
Today’s daily horoscope for Jan. 10, 2023
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Though you’re known to take charge in many situations, it doesn’t mean you always have to. You’ll feel the need to conserve energy by letting others take the lead. It’s easy to follow along. AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your success formula will...
In Style
Will 2023 Bring You Wealth? Financial Astrologers Offer Their Money Predictions for Every Sign
The culmination point of a whole calendar year can’t help but fuel lots of reflection around the goals you’ve already hit and others you intend to pursue. While relationships and wellness are often top of mind, your professional path and finances could also be an area of life you’re aspiring to see growth in come 2023. It bears noting, of course, that with inflation we’ve all felt in 2022 and concerns about further economic downturn, it’s perfectly normal to feel nervous about what earning, saving, and debt might end up looking like in the coming year. Thankfully, there are plenty of bright spots for money making in the astrology of 2023.
This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For January 9th to 15th, 2023
Following two and a half months of traveling backward, Mars stations direct in this week's astrology, allowing us to gain momentum gradually. We should focus on striking a balance between our love and financial life this week because Venus will be in charge of most of the transits.
These 3 Lucky Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Year—Here’s Why 2023 Is Looking Bright
If you’re having trouble processing the fact that another year’s gone by, you’re most definitely not alone. It feels as if we blinked, and 2022 flew right before our eyes. The good news is, after taking a closer look at the astro-weather for the upcoming year, I am delighted to tell you all about the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best year 2023. For the record, if your zodiac sign isn’t mentioned, it doesn’t mean you’re doomed. On the contrary, 2023 will bring a series of peak moments for all 12 zodiac signs, so don’t lose hope. In the...
msn.com
Horoscope for Wednesday, 1/11/23 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 19): Conventional wisdom will be of no help for what you want to do. You're going to have to rely on your intuition and your gut today. Slide 1 of 13: Star-crossed lovers? PlentyOfFish sorted through 150,000 users to find trends in matches between certain astrological signs. Who's your best match? Click through to find out.
Refinery29
Your 2023 Money Horoscope Is Here & Things Are Looking Brighter
If 2022 was rough on your finances, we have good news: In 2023, the stars say you can expect an easier flow when it comes to money. As we enter the year, the volatility the markets experienced in 2022 should begin to wane, fully dissolving by late February as the Lunar North Node of Destiny moves away from erratic Uranus, which is currently in Taurus, the zodiac sign that rules money. From March on, the financial world will show more predictable outcomes.
In Style
Your 2023 Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign
The year ahead is a numerological 7, which is represented by The Chariot tarot card. What that means? 2023 is a time to make moves and attain greatness. The caveat: You may be impatient, wanting to achieve your goals super fast... but it could take a while. The lesson is to not give up on your dreams and to manifest what’s in your heart.
Virgo—Your 2023 Horoscope Predicts Relationship Developments That May Catch You Off Guard
Your Virgo 2023 horoscope says you’re about to reach a turning point in your career, so keep your hands on the wheel. The New Year begins with Mars retrograde in Gemini finally coming to an end on January 12, which means the planet will renew your sense of ambition and commitment to your career goals. And once Mercury retrograde comes to an end in your creative fifth house on February 3, you’ll notice your mood begin to perk up and a desire to return to your artistic sensibilities. 2023 could be a year of major relationship developments, especially if you’re a...
collective.world
How Each Zodiac Sign Behaves When They Have Anxiety
(March 21st to April 19th) Aries are the devil’s advocates of the Zodiac, and when they feel anxious, what they want to do is reveal the truth about something. They also thrive on being “correct” all of the time, so when they are uncomfortable, they likely want to make arguments out of anything to prove themselves “right.” Oddly, the way that their anxiety manifests most is by them ramming heads (horns?) with anyone, over anything. Aries deal with their anxiety very aggressively, and can sever relationship ties in the process.
In Style
Here's What InStyle's Astrologer Predicts for Your Sign In 2023
As you reflect back on 2022, you might note just how full of intimacy-boosting, shakeup-bringing moments it truly was. After all, with four eclipses in fixed signs Taurus and Scorpio and more retrogrades than usual, this was a year for turning inward and truly listening to what your intuition had to say. And with Jupiter, the planet of fortune, pairing up with Neptune, the planet of dreams, it was a creatively stimulating moment that set a tone for our artistic impulses for years to come. You could have adopted a whole new personal aesthetic that you’re pumped to run with.
suggest.com
January 8-14 Horoscope: Inner Vs. Outer Self
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, a waning...
collective.world
Why You Chase The Wrong People, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Because you assume they are playing hard to get and secretly want to be with you but just won’t admit it yet. Because you are used to being the one who cares more and don’t even realize you are receiving less than you deserve. Gemini: May 21st –...
Astrologer Rose Smith on what Friday's Wolf moon means for your star sign
If you have become frustrated after having a 'slow start' to 2023 then you should look to the stars, according to astrologer Rose Smith, who says retrograde is to blame.
What 2023 has in store for your love life according to astrology
Whether you’re currently coupled up or looking for love, we all want to know what the future holds in terms of romance.Will this be the year you meet the love of your life and settle down for good? Is it time to rethink your relationship status or dive back into dating after a much-needed break?While you may be waiting for the universe to answer your burning questions, it’s important to remember that ultimately, you’re in control of your own destiny, which is why making the right choices in your love life is key.We asked astrologists for their predictions on how...
Good News Network
New Year Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of December 31, 2022. In accordance with your astrological omens in 2023, I’ve chosen a quote from Capricorn storyteller Michael Meade. I hope you will make it one of your core meditations in the coming months. He writes, “All meaningful change requires a genuine surrender. Yet, to surrender does not simply mean to give up; more to give up one’s usual self and allow something other to enter and redeem the lesser sense of self. In surrendering, we fall to the bottom of our arguments and seek to touch the origin of our lives again. Only then can we see as we were meant to see, from the depth of the psyche where the genius resides, where the seeds of wisdom and purpose were planted before we were born.”
them.us
Capricorn Season Takes No Breaks. What to Expect Based on Your Sign
Capricorn is the rare sign who upholds their zodiac stereotype to the letter. Ruled by disciplined Saturn, Capricorns are methodical, ambitious, and work-obsessed. Though excellent at maintaining boundaries in emotional entanglements, their relentless compulsion to achieve pushes them beyond reasonable limits in professional pursuits. This combination results in a distinct personality archetype: Innately aware of their own intelligence and skill, Caps can appear unflappably secure, even coming off as arrogant to other signs stricken with greater susceptibility to imposter syndrome.
Air Signs, Explained: Here’s What It Means to Be a Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius
In astrology there are four elements that correspond to the 12 zodiac signs: air, fire, earth, and water. Each element brings its own imprint to the signs that it covers. Case in point: Our air signs—Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius—are the thinkers, ideators, and communicators of the zodiac. The...
Comments / 0