Senegal bus crash: Footage shows devastating aftermath of collision that killed at least 38
At least 38 people have been confirmed dead and 87 are injured after two buses collided near Kaffrine in central Senegal on Sunday.Footage shows the wreckage of the two collided buses at the scene of the crash as emergency services inspect the area.Colonel Cheikh Fall, who is in charge of operations for Senegal’s National Fire Brigade, said: “It was a serious accident.“There were 125 victims, of whom 38 have died.”The accident took place on the No. 1 national road at 3.15 am local time on Sunday morning.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Keir Starmer wants second jobs for MPs banned but defends David Lammy earning £200kWestern Australia emergency service chief details ‘once in a century’ floodsRishi Sunak refuses to answer whether he uses a private GP amid NHS crisis
Family tribute to ‘beloved princess’ killed in Christmas Day crash as four men arrested
The family of a 22-year-old killed in a collision on Christmas Day have paid tribute to their “princess”, as police arrested four men in connection with her death. Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, named on Friday by the Metropolitan Police, died after the car she was travelling in crashed into a vehicle in Edgware, north London. Two 29-year-old men and a 21-year-old man were arrested on Christmas Day, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous...
15 dead, 47 injured in Mexico bus crash
MEXICO CITY — Fifteen people are dead and 47 are being treated for their injuries after a bus carrying holiday season tourists flipped on a highway in Mexico’s Pacific coast state of Nayarit, authorities said Saturday. Officials in the nearby state of Guanajuato said all the passengers were...
Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation
A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
Strong 6.0-M earthquake strikes southwestern coast of Mexico
A strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck the southwestern coast of Mexico over the weekend, resulting in little to no damage, authorities said.
One dead, 57 injured in accident on Mexico City metro
MEXICO CITY, Jan 7 (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and 57 were injured in a train collision on Mexico City's metro early on Saturday, local authorities said. The person killed in the morning accident was a young woman, city security head Omar Garcia told local media Grupo Milenio.
Japan flight makes emergency landing after apparent bomb threat
An airplane flown by budget carrier Jetstar made an emergency landing in central Japan on Saturday after authorities received an apparent bomb threat from an international caller, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing police sources.
Trial of Volunteer Migrant Rescuers Opens on Greek Island
MYTILENE, Greece (AP) — A group of 24 aid workers and volunteers who participated in migrant rescue operations on an eastern Greek island went on trial Tuesday in a smuggling-related case widely criticized by human rights groups. The defendants deny all the charges, saying they did nothing more than...
At Least 17 Dead in Deadliest Day of Anti-Government Protests in Peru
LIMA/JULIACA (Reuters) -At least 17 people were killed in clashes with police in southern Peru, the country's human rights office said on Monday, the deadliest day so far of protests demanding early elections and the release of jailed former president Pedro Castillo. The clashes occurred in Juliaca, a city near...
Sweden Says Turkey Asking Too Much Over NATO Application
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden is confident that Turkey will approve its application to join the NATO military alliance, but will not meet all the conditions Ankara has set for its support, Sweden's prime minister said on Sunday. "Turkey both confirms that we have done what we said we would do, but...
German Foreign Minister: Two-State Solution for Cyprus Not an Option
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday a two-state solution for Cyprus is not an option and Germany will continue to push for a de-escalation of tensions on the island. "Germany is solidly on your side. A solution can only be found based on the basis...
Climate Activists Dig in to Defend Village From Coal Mine
BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists pledged Sunday to defend a tiny village in western Germany from being bulldozed for the expansion of a nearby coal mine that has become a battlegroundbetween the government and environmental campaigners. Hundreds of people from across Germany gathered for protest training and a subsequent...
