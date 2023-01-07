Featured pets — Jan. 7

For your next pet, are you seeking companionship rather than an exercise partner? If you answered yes, Haze is the guy you have been looking for. He prefers leisurely strolls rather than brisk walks and enjoys his time curled up in a nice comfy bed. He does have some typical senior issues such as poor vision and needing a dental, so Haze is seeking a family that is willing to care for his needs as he continues to age.

Looks plus personality equals Francois. Francois loves to sit in a lap and will hold up his end of a conversation while being pet. At 8 years old, he is way past kitten shenanigans but is content lounging around, watching the world go by. Francois only has two teeth but may need some additional care for those teeth to ensure he remains pain free.