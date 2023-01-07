ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
People

On First Day Back in Power, Republicans Remove Metal Detectors Placed in House Chambers After Capitol Riots

Several Republicans have criticized the metal detectors since they were first erected in 2021 The metal detectors that went up outside the House chambers in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots — in which a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building in a scene that eventually turned deadly — are now down after Republicans took control of the House on Tuesday. The removal of the metal detectors was among the first projects taken on by House Republicans, who have so far failed...
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
The Independent

Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz mocked after appearing to get lost in the Capitol

Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert found themselves back in the crosshairs of Twitter trolls this week after video of them taking a wrong turn in the US Capitol spread online.The pair, who are often spotted walking together in the Capitol, made headlines just last month after they were seen ignoring a Capitol Police officer’s stated commands ordering them to pass through a nearby metal detector before entering the House floor for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech.The two were talking to a scrum of reporters about Tuesday’s election for House speaker — the two are both members of a rebel...
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Cop Michael Fanone Visits Kevin McCarthy’s Office to ‘Rub It In’

Former Metropolitan Police Department cop Michael Fanone showed up at the Capitol on Wednesday to watch the mess unfolding among Republicans over Kevin McCarthy’s flailing bid to become House speaker. After three separate votes failed to secure him the speakership Tuesday, another vote was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and McCarthy was accused by his GOP foes of “squatting” in the speaker’s office. With McCarthy holed up inside, Fanone—who previously called McCarthy a “fucking weasel bitch” for continuing to support Donald Trump after the Capitol riot—suddenly showed up outside in the hallway, saying, “I heard he was having some trouble,” according...
The Independent

Lauren Boebert ripped to shreds in Christmas letter from ‘embarrassed’ constituent

Lauren Boebert has been slammed by a constituent in a Christmas letter stating that she has “learned absolutely nothing” after her lack of support during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to Congress. Carol Cure wrote in The Durango Herald on Christmas Day that “after receiving the narrowest congressional reelection margin in the country, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has apparently learned absolutely nothing”. “By refusing to stand or applaud the heroic Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his speech to Congress, she has once again embarrassed her 3rd Congressional District constituents and the entire country,” she added. “During this historic speech,...
SheKnows

Donald Trump Threatens 'Horrible Things' After the Release of His Tax Returns

Donald Trump isn’t too pleased that his tax returns from 2015 to 2020 were released to the public on Friday, but his response is an eye-opening revelation to his lack of understanding that all presidents (no matter which party they belong to) are not above the law. The former president’s business strategies are already being called into question, and the IRS may be looking into the loans he provided for Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr., so he made sure his voice was heard in a forceful statement. “The Democrats should have never done it, the supreme court should have never approved...

