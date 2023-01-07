WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The construction in Walla Walla's downtown area has closed some roads since the end of April 2022. "The construction... If you survive this and COVID and everything else that's hit over the last couple years… I think if you can get through it all, you're going to be okay," Scott Holgate, owner of Walla Walla Overstock Outlet said.

WALLA WALLA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO