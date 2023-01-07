ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Community responds to West Valley yearbook at board meeting

YAKIMA, Wash. - West Valley High school students and parents spoke before the West Valley School District on Tuesday night in response to senior picture day last week. On January 4, WVHS seniors were led to the common area of the school for senior photos where they were provided either a shoulder drape or tuxedo to wear.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Waste Management invests $15 million into Eastern Washington recycling

KENNEWICK, Wash. — In November of 2022, Waste Management Northwest announced they would invest $56 million in regional recycling throughout Washington state. The Spokane Materials and Recycling Technology Center, is one of those locations. “Just keeping our communities green and clean,” Tami Haggerty with the company said WM is Washington’s biggest processor of curbside recyclables, “plastic bottles, paper, cardboard, cans,”...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Construction reducing business for some in downtown Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The construction in Walla Walla's downtown area has closed some roads since the end of April 2022. "The construction... If you survive this and COVID and everything else that's hit over the last couple years… I think if you can get through it all, you're going to be okay," Scott Holgate, owner of Walla Walla Overstock Outlet said.
WALLA WALLA, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Columbia Development Authority Announces New Board Members

The Columbia Development Authority (CDA) has announced the addition of new board members. Commissioner Jeff Wenholz will represent Morrow County and will serve a four-year term. Commissioner David Sykes will serve as alternate board member representing Morrow County and Commissioner Dan Dorran will represent Umatilla County as an alternate. On...
MORROW COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

JROTC unit coming to Hanford High next school year

RICHLAND, Wash.- Starting in the fall Hanford High will be home to the only U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) unit in the Tri-Cities. According to a Richland School District (RSD) press release, school and district leaders along with community members have worked for nearly a decade to bring a JROTC program to the Richland School District.
HANFORD, CA
nbcrightnow.com

Astria responds to Toppenish community, addresses maternity unit closure

TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Toppenish City Council allowed community members to voice their questions and concerns about the recent closure of the maternity unit at Astria. Today Astria Health released a statement in response, detailing what is closed and what services are still provided at Astria Toppenish Hospital. According to Astria's statement of January 10:
TOPPENISH, WA
KUOW

Part 1: The Empire Builders

Meet the Easterdays – ranching royalty rooted in the Columbia Basin in southeast Washington state. But behind the well-known family name hides a dark secret, concealed in spreadsheets and bum invoices, that’s eating away at their vast empire. It started as an American success story. The Easterday family...
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

Before Modern Bridges Kennewick & Pasco Residents Had to Take a Ferry [PHOTO]

Long before the Blue and Cable Bridges were constructed the only way to cross the Columbia River was by Ferry. In fact, ferry service between the new Pasco and Kennewick area began nearly 140 years ago in November of 1884. First, for pedestrians, horses, and wagons. Then, in the 1920s, motorized vehicles became part of the cargo crossing the south shore of the Columbia River.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

WSP responding to rollovers across the Mid-Columbia

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are currently on the scene of two rollovers on SR 395 in Franklin County. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson the rollovers in Franklin County are near milepost 27. Troopers are also responding to a rollover in Benton County on SR 240 near...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Burned body found in Wapato orchard identified

WAPATO, Wash.- The burned body that was found inside a burning car in a Wapato orchard on November 1 has been identified. The remains are those of Jerred Dane King, 47, of Wapato according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. The YCSO, Yakima County Coroner’s Office, WSP Missing and...
WAPATO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

School delays for January 10

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- North Franklin School District: operating on a two-hour delayed start for Tuesday, January 10 due to weather. There is no a.m. preschool and no breakfast will be served. Buses will run on normal Tuesday-Friday routes, but will arrive at stops two hours later than their normal pick-up...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
The Center Square

Tri-Cities gets ready to demolish second old motel

(The Center Square) – The Richland City Council started the new year by approving a contract to demolish a vacant motel considered a “blight” that the local government purchased for $1.2 million last March. Officials awarded a contract to Construction Group International, based in Woodinville, to tear down the old Economy Inn on George Washington Way. The company’s payment of about $437,000 after taxes will also include restoring the site with landscaping. ...
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Kadlec trying to combat the healthcare worker crisis

RICHLAND, Wash. – There’s a healthcare crisis going on around the country, a shortage of nurses. This problem was happening before the pandemic. No matter where the hospital is, one thing is for sure nursing positions aren’t being filled. Ethel Pham is an Emergency Room Technician at...
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Benton PUD working to restore power in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to Benton PUD, crews are responding to a power outage in East Kennewick and the Southridge areas. They say the cause is due to an animal in the Ely substation that feeds the area. Crews are working to restore power and should have it restored within the next hour and a half.
KENNEWICK, WA

