Bartlesville, OK

TOUGH FRIDAY AT THE HOUSE: BHS teams fall, will play Saturday for 3rd place

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 4 days ago
Even though they suffered second-day woes, both Bartlesville High basketball teams will be competing Saturday for third place in the ConocoPhillips/Arvest Invitational in Bartlesville.

The Bartlesville Lady Bruins will play at 1 p.m. in the Bruin Fieldhouse for the girls third-place spot.

The Bruins will follow at 2:30 p.m. for the boys' third-place honor.

During Thursday's opening games, the Bartlesville girls crushed Tulsa Memorial, 76-17, and the Bruin boys routed Ponca City, 85-48.

But, in Friday's semifinals, the Lady Bruins fell to Booker T. Washington, 79-38, and the Bruins dropped aa 64-46 decision to Carl Albert in a battle much closer than the final margin suggested.

Advancing to the championship games are BT Washington vs. Broken Arrow for the girls (4 p.m.), and Carl Albert vs. Bixby for the boys (5:30 p.m.).

David Castillo scored 30 of Bartlesville's 46 points against Carl Albert -- his fourth 30-point outing of the season and first since early December.

Mikka Chambers and K.K. Duncan topped the Lady Bruins in Friday scorer.

More detailed reports are planned later.

