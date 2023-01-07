Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
With Louisiana teachers leaving the profession, new pathways eyed for replacements
South Louisiana Community College is aiming to make it easier for its graduates hoping to become teachers to transition into a four-year education program at its partner universities. Under its cooperative efforts with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, SLCC will offer students in...
bossierpress.com
Louisiana Sheriff’s Scholarship Program Underway
The Louisiana Sheriff’s Scholarship Program will award scholarships providing assistance to worthy. Louisiana students in furthering their education and training with resources made available. through the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program. According to Program Chair, St Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne, “This Scholarship Program. is a meaningful...
Buc-ee's is bringing brisket and Beaver Nuggets to Louisiana
It's not where you would expect.
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Where $3 Million Dollar Ticket Sold
The Louisiana Lottery reveals point of purchase locations for winners of $3.3 million dollar Lotto prize and almost quarter of a million dollar Easy 5 drawing.
5 Louisiana Waterfalls That Are Less Than a Day's Drive Away
If you're looking for a day trip getaway that includes a walk in the woods and the relaxing sound of falling water Louisiana has some great destinations.
South Louisiana Ticket Confirmed as $150,000 Powerball Winner
This has been a whirlwind of a weekend as far as lottery winners in Louisiana have been concerned. The weekend started with two tickets sold for Friday's Mega Millions game being declared $10,000 winners. Then came Saturday's Lotto drawing in which a Louisiana sold ticket laid claim to a little over $3.3 million dollars. Also on Saturday, the Louisiana Lottery game Easy 5 got a jackpot winner too. That prize was valued at just under $250,000.
This Louisiana country music legend is donating millions
To bring in 2023, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the New Year, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
bizmagsb.com
Louisiana DOTD announces bid results for statewide projects
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that seven projects around the state received bids recently. Seven contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $221.4 million. “As we wrap up 2022, the December letting features only seven projects, but there are several major infrastructure improvements within those seven,”...
brproud.com
As cookie season begins, Girl Scouts debut new flavor
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – It is a new year and that means different things to different people. For some, that could mean keeping your New Year’s resolutions and for others, that could mean diving into the newest Girl Scout cookie. Yes, it is that time of year, Girl...
houmatimes.com
Gov. Edwards Appoints Kenneth A. “Andy” Brister to the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission
Lake Providence resident Kenneth “Andy” Brister participated in his first meeting as a member of the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission at its Jan. 5 gathering in Baton Rouge just days after his appointment by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Brister, who describes himself as a “lifelong hunter and...
WDSU
Louisiana Lottery announces winner of $3 million jackpot
NEW ORLEANS — Someone in the New Orleans area is $3 million richer. The Louisiana Lottery says one person won a $3 million jackpot at Lakeview Grocery on Harrison Avenue. The winner has yet to come forward.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Deer Hunting Contest Fraud
A Louisiana hunter is facing serious fines and jail time too for alleged improprieties while hunting in the state.
NOLA.com
When did Louisiana start regulating tinted windows, and what is the law? Curious Louisiana finds out.
Robert Stevenson has noticed windows that are tinted so dark that he can't see the people inside in some cars on the Louisiana roads he travels, and they've sparked a question. "In Louisiana, it used to be illegal to have tinted windows on the windshield, driver's side and passenger side...
Louisiana Gets Wins: Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, and Easy 5
Maybe the reason Louisiana is shaped like an "L" is because we are lucky. We certainly hit the jackpot when it comes to good food and good times. But, apparently when it comes lottery games, Louisiana is among the luckiest states in the union. Our reason for implying that is...
NOLA.com
Louisiana education leaders consider sweeping changes to address student truancy
Louisiana’s growing problem with student truancy requires state leaders to consider sweeping changes, including stricter rules on student attendance, requiring students to wear badges and yanking the driver's license of those who repeatedly miss school, according to a state task force. The 16-member panel was formed just before educators...
This Is Louisiana's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Pelican State's best public high schools.
theadvocate.com
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes. Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in finding a 19-year-old suspected in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries, a vehicle theft, and an armed robbery charge. Raceland, Louisiana – Lafourche Parish...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Louisiana
Louisiana might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Louisiana.
freightwaves.com
Rail Roundup: Patriot makes Louisiana purchase; BNSF joins Midwest hydrogen project
Patriot Rail completes acquisition of Louisiana short line. Jacksonville, Florida-based Patriot Rail has completed its acquisition of Delta Southern Railroad (DSRR), which operates two line segments in Louisiana. DSRR operates over 40 miles of track between two lines and it serves two port facilities on the Mississippi River, Lake Providence...
