Louisiana State

theadvocate.com

With Louisiana teachers leaving the profession, new pathways eyed for replacements

South Louisiana Community College is aiming to make it easier for its graduates hoping to become teachers to transition into a four-year education program at its partner universities. Under its cooperative efforts with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, SLCC will offer students in...
LAFAYETTE, LA
bossierpress.com

Louisiana Sheriff's Scholarship Program Underway

The Louisiana Sheriff’s Scholarship Program will award scholarships providing assistance to worthy. Louisiana students in furthering their education and training with resources made available. through the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program. According to Program Chair, St Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne, “This Scholarship Program. is a meaningful...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

South Louisiana Ticket Confirmed as $150,000 Powerball Winner

This has been a whirlwind of a weekend as far as lottery winners in Louisiana have been concerned. The weekend started with two tickets sold for Friday's Mega Millions game being declared $10,000 winners. Then came Saturday's Lotto drawing in which a Louisiana sold ticket laid claim to a little over $3.3 million dollars. Also on Saturday, the Louisiana Lottery game Easy 5 got a jackpot winner too. That prize was valued at just under $250,000.
LOUISIANA STATE
bizmagsb.com

Louisiana DOTD announces bid results for statewide projects

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that seven projects around the state received bids recently. Seven contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $221.4 million. “As we wrap up 2022, the December letting features only seven projects, but there are several major infrastructure improvements within those seven,”...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

As cookie season begins, Girl Scouts debut new flavor

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – It is a new year and that means different things to different people. For some, that could mean keeping your New Year’s resolutions and for others, that could mean diving into the newest Girl Scout cookie. Yes, it is that time of year, Girl...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
LOUISIANA STATE

