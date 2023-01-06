San Ramon Valley improves to 15-1 with 89-79 boys basketball win over Oakland

The San Ramon Valley Wolves, ranked 12th in the state by SBLive , don't appear to be running out of energy.

Coming off a 114-point game, a Gold Division championship in the Classic at Damien, and riding an emotional roller coaster with the failing health of a popular assistant coach, the Wolves mustered enough spitfire to knock off Oakland 89-79 in nonleague home action Thursday night in Danville.

Sophomore Luke Isaak, coming off an MVP performance at The Classic, backed it up by scoring 30 points on Thursday, according to the San Jose Mercury News .

Teammate Parker McClaughry added 24 points, including making 13 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter.

The victory improved San Ramon Valley's record to 15-1, while Oakland, which dropped to 11-5, got 26 points from Money Williams and 20 by Te'Shawn Gamble.

San Ramon Valley has played with heavy hearts due to the health of assistant Hans de Lannoy, who is in Hospice home care after his kidney and lung cancer spread to his brain late last month.

The Wolves said they won the tournament with de Lannoy as an inspiration and they've dedicated the season to him. They've had a remarkable ride thus far.

Photos below by Eric Taylor