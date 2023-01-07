ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 3 Grayson takes care of business against Brookwood

By Colin Hubbard
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

LOGANVILLE, GEORGIA – Grayson’s Gicarri Harris and Amir Taylor were virtually unstoppable in the first quarter of Friday’s Region 4-AAAAAAA opener at home against Brookwood.

The duo combined to score the first 16 points of the game for the No. 3 ranked Rams - nine from Harris and seven from Taylor - and by the end of the first quarter, they held a commanding 22-9 lead over the Broncos.

Photo by Colin Hubbard

From that point on, the Rams never lost its double-digit lead and led by as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter before going on to win the game 63-49 to improve to 8-3 on the season and 1-0 in Region 4 play.

While it wasn’t a perfectly executed game for the Rams, head coach Geoffrey Pierce said he was happy to come away with a big region win.

“I thought we could’ve done a better job finishing possessions defensively and going inside more on offense, however, I was pleased with our effort overall,” Pierce said. “We are always happy to get region wins.”

Despite spending much of the second quarter on the bench due to foul trouble, Harris still went on to lead all scorers with 17 points while Amir Taylor scored 11 and Chad Moodie and Anthony Alston each chipped in with 10 points.

Harris and Tayor scored the first 16 points for the Rams and that gave them a 16-6 lead midway through the first quarter. They both managed to assist one another one time apiece during their 16-6 run.

Rams point guard CJ Hyland had a quiet game offensively, but managed to score a pair of baskets over the final three minutes of the first quarter and Harris assisted Taylor once more to give the Rams a 22-9 advantage.

Photo by Colin Hubbard

Heading into the second quarter with an 11-point lead, Harris picked up two quick fouls less than a minute into the quarter and never returned.

However, that didn’t stop the Rams from extending its lead to 31-14 after a layup from Moodie with just under two minutes remaining in the half.

By halftime, the Rams held a 31-19 lead over the Broncos.

With Harris back in the game to start the third quarter, the Rams continued to pour it on the Broncos and scored two quick baskets from Alston and Harris.

They inched ever so close to taking a 20-point lead after Alston buried a three-pointer that was assisted by Harris to give the hosts a 41-23 lead. But the Broncos managed to end the quarter on a quick 10-4 run to head into the fourth trailing by 12, 45-33.

Like they had in each of the first three quarters, the Rams started off the fourth hot and finally managed to get a 20-point lead after a Moodie dunk with 5:20 left to play.

The Rams led 60-40 with 2:53 left after another Moodie score and with the game well in hand, they were able to cruise down the stretch to secure the victory.

Photo by Colin Hubbard

Photo by Colin Hubbard

Photo by Colin Hubbard

Photo by Colin Hubbard

