Cadillac Sticks to Winning Ways in Win Over TCC

TRAVERSE CITY – The Cadillac Vikings remained unbeaten, holding off Traverse City Central 49-38 on Friday.

The Vikings would take a 26-17 halftime lead in the contest.

Cadillac (6-0, 3-0 BNC) has now started the season on a 6-game winning streak. They will put that on the line on Tuesday night at home against Mt. Pleasant.

Traverse City Central (2-6, 0-1 BNC) returns to action on Saturday, on the road at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central.