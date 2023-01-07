Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Tuesday's big Mega Millions jackpot attracts first-time players in Maryland
CATONSVILLE, Md. — UPDATE:No one won the jackpot Tuesday night, so it rolls to an estimated annuity of $1.35 billion for Friday's drawing, which is the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. history. The estimated cash value for Friday's drawing is $707.9 million, according to the Maryland Lottery. UPDATE: The winning...
$15k Winning Lottery Ticket Sold; Mega Millions Jackpot Tops $1 Billion
Maryland Lottery reports that a winning ticket worth over $15,000 was sold in downtown Silver Spring last week. A $15,367 Racetrax ticket sold on Jan. 7 at the State Line Market at 7817 Eastern Ave. has been claimed, according to a news release. The Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to...
'Mega Millions' Ticket Worth $1M Sold At Maryland Liquor Store
For the second time in a week, a Maryland lottery player won a cool million dollars playing "Mega Millions” on an unclaimed ticket that was sold in a Prince George's County liquor store.No grand prize winner matched all five numbers plus the “Mega Ball" in the latest drawing on Friday, Jan. 6 to cl…
mocoshow.com
Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday
Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
Nottingham MD
Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
Wbaltv.com
Mostly cloudy Wednesday in Maryland
Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer says Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and chilly in Maryland. Will that trend continue?
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
Lottery novice wins $30,000 from first scratch-off ticket
An 18-year-old Maryland woman put her beginner's luck to the test and won a $30,000 prize from her first-ever scratch-off lottery ticket.
CBS News
'Thank you and farewell': Gov. Hogan addresses Maryland as he prepares to hand role to governor-elect Wes Moore
BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan hasn't yet announced what's next on his political agenda, but he thanked residents for allowing him to serve as the state's leader for nearly a decade. Hogan has a little more than a week until he hands over the duties to governor-elect Wes Moore.
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Makes 3 New Millionaires
– Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of Jan. 9, only one of the three life-changing prizes...
fox5dc.com
Video reveals illegal dumping operation on Maryland-DC border
Videos circulating social media reveal a massive illegal dumping operation taking place on the Maryland-D.C. border. Residents say it’s unsanitary. FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis has all the details from Oxon Hill.
Wbaltv.com
WBAL-TV's 2022 community fundraising efforts raise over $7.8M for Maryland charities, nonprofits
With 2022 in the books, WBAL-TV 11 decided to take a look back at the many community-oriented fundraising campaigns the station supported last year. The Hearst Television station played a role in collecting an impressive $7,801,549 in contributions to Baltimore-area nonprofit organizations. The station's largest fundraising event was the annual...
Exorbitant Water Bills Open Floodgates For Complaints In Maryland: Report
The new year got off to a shaky start for some Maryland homeowners who were met by thousands of dollars worth of unexpected water bills right after the holidays, according to an NBC Washington report.Some residents in Calvert County have reportedly become the victim of an audit authorized in 2016 t…
Mass McDonald's Stabbing In Silver Spring Sends Several To Hospital
At least three people were injured in a mass stabbing at a Silver Spring McDonald's, authorities say. The victims were stabbed by an unknown suspect in the McDonald's located at 8407 Colesville Road the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to Montgomery County police. The victims all sustained non life-threatening...
mocoshow.com
Silver Spring Apartment Building Sold For $20 Million
Transwestern Real Estate Services announced its Mid-Atlantic Multifamily Group has brokered the sale of Parkside Terrace, an 87-unit multifamily asset at 502 Easley St. in Silver Spring, Maryland. A partnership led by Enterprise Community Development (ECD), a nonprofit owner and developer of affordable homes, purchased the garden-style community for $20 million, or $229,885 per unit.
baltimorebrew.com
Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience
After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
Wbaltv.com
Start planning your plunge now! Polar Bear Plunge coming in February
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As we dive into the new year, it's time to start planning your plunge into the Chesapeake Bay as the annual Polar Bear Plunge is just about a month away. It's all to benefit the Maryland Special Olympics. Joining us with more is president and CEO of the Special Olympics Maryland, Jim Schmutz and athlete Annu Singleton.
Man That Left Girlfriend For Dead Outside Maryland Home Arrested In Florida
A Maryland man accused of killing his girlfriend in December 2021 has been arrested in Florida, authorities say. Kevin Lorenzo Jackson, 44, is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend, Kimberly Page, 51, during an argument outside of a home in the 5000 block of Leah Court on Dec. 17, 2021. Jackson was located and arrested in Orange County, Florida.
fox5dc.com
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maryland; jackpot jumps to $940 million
WHITE HALL, Md. - Check those tickets! Lottery officials say a lucky $1 million winning ticket for the Tuesday, Jan. 3 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Maryland!. The winning ticket was purchased at the High's store on Norrisville Road in the White Hall area of Harford County. Officials say...
NBC Washington
Are You a Millionaire? Check Your Mega Millions Ticket If You Bought It in MD or VA
Some lucky Mega Millions players -- including two who bought their tickets in Maryland and Virginia -- have tickets worth $1 million in their possession. Tickets in Maryland, Virginia and Texas matched five of the winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing. The numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44. Those tickets are each worth $1 million.
