ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engadine, MI

Engadine Wins Close Race Against Pickford

By Danielle King
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fwRTm_0k6Xejy200

ENGADINE – The Engadine Eagles ran their winning streak to three games with a hard-fought 49-46 win over Pickford on Friday night.

Eagles standout Leah French surpassed the 1,000 career point milestone during the game.

With the win, Engadine improves to 5-3 overall, and 2-1 in the Eastern U.P. Conference. Pickford falls to 2-3 overall, and 1-1 in the Eastern U.P.

The Eagles will travel to Manistique on Monday night, while Pickford will return home to host Brimley on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
MISportsNow

Close Race Ends in a Gaylord Boys Victory

GAYLORD – Gaylord won a tight contest from visiting St. Ignace on Monday night, handing the Saints their first loss of the season, 67-65. The win in the Blue Devils third victory in their last four games. Gaylord (4-3) hosts league foe Traverse City Central on Friday night, while...
GAYLORD, MI
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan

Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the Snowiest City in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan thrift stores need donations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a busy holiday shopping season, one nonprofit is asking for donations to restock their shelves. Volunteers of America said it is in desperate need to restock its shelves. Its thrift stores are in need of things like gently-used clothing, furniture and home goods. Volunteers of...
MICHIGAN STATE
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy