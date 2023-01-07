Engadine Wins Close Race Against Pickford

ENGADINE – The Engadine Eagles ran their winning streak to three games with a hard-fought 49-46 win over Pickford on Friday night.

Eagles standout Leah French surpassed the 1,000 career point milestone during the game.

With the win, Engadine improves to 5-3 overall, and 2-1 in the Eastern U.P. Conference. Pickford falls to 2-3 overall, and 1-1 in the Eastern U.P.

The Eagles will travel to Manistique on Monday night, while Pickford will return home to host Brimley on Monday.