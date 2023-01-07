Traverse City Central Tips Off Big North Play With 52-38 Win Over Cadillac

TRAVERSE CITY – The Traverse City Central Trojans tipped off conference play with a solid 52-38 win over Cadillac on Friday.

The Trojans led 32-21 at the half. Three players scored in double figures for Central, led by Jakiah Brumfield with 14. Halli Warner scored 12, and Sophia Simon chipped in with 10.

With the win, T.C. Central improves to 7-1 overall, while Cadillac falls to 1-7 (1-2 BNC).

Traverse City Central will next host rival Traverse City West on Tuesday night. Cadillac will welcome in Petoskey on Thursday night.