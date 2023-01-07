ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Traverse City West Shows Off in Victory over Gaylord

By Danielle King
 4 days ago
TRAVERSE CITY – The Traverse City West Titans used a dominant second half performance to earn a 69-39 victory over visiting Gaylord on Friday night.

The Titans led by just 7 at the half, but outscored the Blue Devils 35-11 in the second half to cruise to victory.

Traverse City West improves to 4-5 overall, and 1-0 in the Big North Conference, while Gaylord falls to 3-3 and 0-3 in the Big North.

The Titans travel to take on crosstown rival Traverse City Central on Tuesday night, and the Blue Devils return to action at home against St. Ignace on Monday evening.

