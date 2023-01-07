Gaylord Girls Win 39-30 Over Traverse City West

TRAVERSE CITY – The Gaylord Blue Devils overcame an early Traverse City West lead to topple the Titans on their home floor, 39-30.

The Blue Devils improved to 7-3 on the season with the win, 2-1 in the Big North Conference, while Traverse City West falls to 1-8 (0-1 BNC).

Gaylord will return to action on Monday night, hosting St. Ignace in non-conference play, while Traverse City West will take on crosstown rival Traverse City Central on Tuesday night.