Yardbarker
Penguins cruise past Coyotes, snap 6-game skid
Jake Guentzel scored twice on Sunday to help the Pittsburgh Penguins snap a six-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes in Tempe, Ariz. Jason Zucker and Jeff Carter also scored, and Sidney Crosby added two assists for the Penguins, who were 0-4-2 in their past six games and won despite going 0-for-6 on the power play to extend their drought to 0-for-21 over the last four games.
NBC Sports
Flyers 'spanked' by talented Leafs, DeAngelo benched during loss
The Maple Leafs brought the Flyers back to earth with a thud. John Tortorella's club lost to a better and more talented team Sunday night at the Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers fell hard, 6-2, at the hands of the Maple Leafs, a defeat that snapped their season-best winning streak at four games.
FOX Sports
Rangers face the Wild in a non-conference matchup
Minnesota Wild (22-14-3, third in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (22-12-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers and the Minnesota Wild face off in an out-of-conference matchup. New York is 9-7-4 in home games and 22-12-7 overall. The Rangers have conceded 111 goals...
NHL
'THIS IS SO SICK'
CHICAGO - There are some buildings - like this one - that take your breath way. Most of us can only imagine what it's like to stand at centre ice here, before the 19,717 seats that make it one of the NHL's largest. While the next step, certainly, is getting...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Three Unite in Seattle, Regula Extends Point Streak
Colton Dach joins Blackhawks prospects Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allan in Seattle and Mississauga trades Ethan Del Mastro to Sarnia. Following the 2023 World Junior Championship, three Blackhawks prospects in Colton Dach, Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allen will be playing together once again in the WHL for the Seattle Thunderbirds. Dach was traded to Seattle last weekend, uniting him with his fellow World Juniors teammates.
Saad goal streak reaches 4 as Greiss, Blues blank Wild 3-0
Brandon Saad extended his goal streak to a career-best four straight games to lead the St. Louis Blues past the Minnesota Wild 3-0.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Sabres
Hitting the midpoint of their 2022-23 schedule, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (14-18-7) are in New York State on Monday to take on Don Granato's Buffalo Sabres (20-15-2). Game time at KeyBank Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
NHL
BAKER: Looking back at Kulich, Rosen and Ostlund's 2023 WJC performances
For a young hockey player, the honor of representing one's country on the international stage is a useful development tool, both professionally and personally. The unique experience is also a physical and emotional grind, as a trio of Sabres draft picks recently learned as they battled through seven games in a span of 11 days at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. It was a grind that saw one come away with a coveted medal, one left wanting more, and another eager for redemption when the 2024 event convenes on home soil.
NHL
Cayden Primeau recalled from Laval on emergency basis
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis on Monday afternoon. The move comes after veteran Jake Allen was listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Allen was slated to start tonight's game against the Kraken at the Bell Centre, but...
IceHogs finish out weekend series, swept by Iowa Wild
DES MOINES, Iowa — Unable to mount a comeback after trailing at the end of the first frame, the Rockford IceHogs fell 4-1 to the Iowa Wild for the first time in regulation this season. Defenseman Alec Regula tallied the lone Rockford goal, marking his fifth point in four games. Similar to Saturday night, the […]
FOX Sports
Coyotes bring losing streak into matchup with the Senators
Ottawa Senators (18-19-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-21-5, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will try to end their six-game skid when they take on the Ottawa Senators. Arizona has a 13-21-5 record overall and a 7-5-2 record on its home ice....
FOX Sports
Panthers squander 3-goal lead, regroup for 5-4 win over Avs
DENVER (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored his second goal of the game with 3:30 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 after blowing a three-goal lead in the third period Tuesday night. Tkachuk kept swiping at the puck down low on a power play until defenseman...
FOX Sports
Blackhawks host the Avalanche after overtime win
Colorado Avalanche (20-15-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-25-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Colorado Avalanche after the Blackhawks defeated the Calgary Flames 4-3 in overtime. Chicago has a 10-25-4 record overall and a 1-9-1 record in Central Division games....
FOX Sports
Rangers host the Stars after shootout win
Dallas Stars (24-11-6, first in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (23-12-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the New York Rangers after the Rangers beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in a shootout. New York has a 10-7-4 record in home games and a...
NHL
Video Review: EDM @ LAK - 11:40 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - Goal Los Angeles. Explanation: A video review was initiated to further examine whether Adrian Kempe's shot entered the Edmonton net. Video review determined that the puck fully crossed the Edmonton goal line. The clock is reset to show 8:22 (11:38 elapsed time),...
NHL
Ground Control - Episode 149 (Danny Zhilkin)
Mitchell Clinton is joined by 680 CJOB's Paul Edmonds and Jamie Thomas for a conversation around the Winnipeg Jets win streak, Josh Morrissey's All-Star selection, and some storylines that have stood out. Jets prospect Danny Zhilkin also stops by to chat about his new entry-level contract, being traded in the OHL, and much more!
NHL
Bedard's record-setting World Juniors focus of 'NHL Draft Class' podcast
Projected No. 1 pick in 2023, other top prospects discussed with Sportsnet analyst Bukala. Connor Bedard was the star of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, with the projected top pick of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft setting records and winning the tournament's most valuable player award while helping Canada take home the gold medal.
NHL
Islanders Honor One Millionth Fan at UBS Arena
West Islip family walks into the experience of a lifetime. When Jennifer Belechto and her family took their first trip to UBS Arena on Tuesday night, they did not expect to be holding the golden ticket as the one millionth Islanders fan to enter the arena. With horns blaring and...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Drop Sunday Contest to Penguins
Arizona plays next on Tuesday at home against San Jose. Barrett Hayton scored and Karel Vejmelka made 24 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 4-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins at Mullett Arena on Sunday. Jake Guentzel scored twice, Jason Zucker and Jeff Carter added goals in the third, and Casey...
NHL
Trottier talks opening up to write autobiography in Q&A with NHL.com
Hall of Fame forward discusses playing, coaching career, being diagnosed with clinical depression. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. This edition features Bryan Trottier, a Hockey Hall of...
