Baltimore, MD

Larry Brown Sports

Mets linked to former Buck Showalter Orioles star

The New York Mets may be reaching into manager Buck Showalter’s bag of old connections. The Mets are among the teams to have shown interest in free agent reliever Zack Britton, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Tuesday. Britton, 35, is still unsigned after undergoing Tommy John surgery in Sept. 2021 then making... The post Mets linked to former Buck Showalter Orioles star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson injury update ahead of Wild Card Round offers Ravens little comfort

Another day, another grim Lamar Jackson update. The Baltimore Ravens dual-threat quarterback remains out with a PCL injury, last playing on December 4th in a 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos. There’s been little news on when he could potentially return and once again, head coach John Harbaugh echoed just that on Monday as the Ravens prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round. Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN:
BALTIMORE, MD
iheart.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Demands Trade

The National Football League regular season has just ended, and the seasons for many teams are officially over. Teams that underperformed are in the midst of analyzing their coaching staffs moving forward to see if that is who they believe will lead them to better places next season.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Justin Houston had rough way of missing out on contract bonus

The football gods were not smiling down on Justin Houston in Week 18. The Baltimore Ravens linebacker Houston entered play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals with 9.0 sacks on the season. A tenth sack would have automatically triggered a $1.5 million bonus in Houston’s contract. Houston appeared to have cashed in on his big bonus... The post Justin Houston had rough way of missing out on contract bonus appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Blockbuster Draft Trade

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Chicago appears to have its quarterback in Justin Fields. So, it seems possible that the Bears will trade out of the top spot, to a team interested in trading up to take C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young.
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

Coaching carousel hits Bills with a surprise

In just his first year as the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey is drawing attention for a head coach opening. While many expected defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to get looks first thanks to his impressive work on defense, it’s Dorsey the first name the Bills get asked about. A surprise without a doubt.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Blockbuster Contract Decision

The Baltimore Ravens gave a contract extension to a player representing himself but it wasn't Lamar Jackson. Per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens agreed in principle to a contract with All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith who becomes the highest paid at his position in NFL history with a five-year, $100 million deal and $60 million in total guarantees.
