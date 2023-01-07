High school boys basketball: Tough night for parish 1-5A teams; PCA rolls; Bossier Invitational concludes Saturday

Read full article on original website
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Parkway boys and girls, Haughton boys get district wins; Bossier boys’ winning streak reaches 14
The Parkway boys and girls and Haughton boys won District 1-II matches Tuesday night. The Panthers defeated Minden 7-3 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. The Lady Panthers defeated Huntington 9-0 at Cargill Park. The Bucs downed Huntington 8-0 at Cargill. In a non-district boys match, Bossier defeated...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Parkway edges Airline; PCA’s Pittman gets 200th victory
The Parkway Panthers edged the Airline Vikings 68-66 in a District 1-5A game Tuesday night at Airline,. In the other 1-5A games involving parish teams, Benton fell to Captain Shreve 61-40 at Benton and Haughton lost to Southwood 69-45 at Haughton. In the other 1-5A game, Natchitoches Central nipped Byrd...
bossierpress.com
High school wrestling: Benton defeats Airline in dual meet; Parkway a winner last week
The Benton Tigers defeated the Airline Vikings 45-24 in a dual match Tuesday night at Airline. Benton’s winners were Kolin Giles (120), Jack McGuire (126), Mohammed Jamhour (138), Andrew Morse (145), Brayden Lowrery (152), Cooper Reagan (160), Aiden Woods (170), Luke Campbell (182) and Myuan Carey (285). Airline’s winners...
bossierpress.com
High school football: Bossier looking for new head coach
Bossier High is looking for a new head football coach. De’Aumante Johnson has stepped down after two seasons and accepted a job as an assistant coach at Captain Shreve, Bossier principal Michele Tugwell announced Tuesday. Johnson, a former Plain Dealing and Grambling State star, was hired by recently retired...
Former Grambling head football coach Broderick Fobbs, to lead running backs at ULM
Former Grambling head football coach, Broderick Fobbs, didn’t have to leave the 318 area code to find his next coaching opportunity. The Carroll High School alum, returns home to coach running backs at ULM, on Terry Bowden’s staff. Fobbs replaces Tony Hull, who is expected to be named offensive coordinator at Grambling, under Hue Jackson. […]
KSLA
Hit-and-run wreck leads to manhunt
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on a manhunt for a driver involved in what they believe is a hit-and-run wreck. Around 6:17 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 10., the Shreveport Police Department was called to Walker Road. As the minutes ticked by, the number of units grew as well, totaling...
KTBS
Two injured during shooting on Alston and N Dale intersection
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two people were injured during a shooting that happened around 1:14 p.m. on Alston Street intersecting N Dale Ave. Injuries are reported to be non-life threatening. Both victims, one male and one female, were transported to Ochsner Health. This article will be updated as more information becomes...
KSLA
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn’t about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport. It was not the kind of welcome sign he was expecting to see over...
bossierpress.com
Grand Opening of the Passport Department in the Bossier Parish Clerk of Court Office
The Bossier Parish Clerk of Court is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Passport Department on January 9, 2023. Our office is now an official location for accepting new passport applications. With a goal of. providing ease to the public, we also have available on-site passport photographs. Each...
KTBS
Shreveport man charged with molestation of child he babysat
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is free on bond following his arrest last month for molestation of a juvenile. Hunter Brown, 24, was arrested Dec. 30. He posted a $250,000 bond on Friday. Caddo Parish sheriff's investigators began looking into Brown after receiving a complaint in early December. Hunter...
KTBS
Violent Saturday in Shreveport with multiple shootings reported
SHREVEPORT, La. - It has been a violent Saturday in the Shreveport area with four reported shootings. Five victims have been transported to Ochsner LSU Hospital. Shreveport Police Department responded to another shooting on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. that happened on the 5600 block of Fallowmont Drive. SPD located a...
ktalnews.com
CPSO: Shreveport man charged with molestation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man faces charges that he molested a juvenile left in his care, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. CPSO said that 24-year-old Hunter Brown, a resident of the 5000 block of Pinehill Road, was arrested on December 30. The CPSO Criminal...
KSLA
Two tornadoes touched down in the ArkLaTex during Monday’s storms
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Monday’s storms produced at least 2 confirmed tornadoes in the ArkLaTex. No one was injured in the storms, but some minor damage was found in Sabine and Red River parishes. A KSLA viewer captured one of the twisters on camera near Pleasant Hill in northern...
KSLA
Fire heavily damages Shreveport house
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8. The fire on Fairfield Avenue a couple houses south of Marx Street was reported at 3:14 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The front of the one-story, wood-frame dwelling was engulfed in flames and black...
ktalnews.com
Four arrested after car chase with Shreveport police
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three adult males and a juvenile were arrested after refusing to stop for police on Monday evening on Greenwood Road and Broadway Avenue. According to the Shreveport Police Department, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 5 p.m. The driver refused and led officers on a chase that ended in the 2900 block of Milton Street, where the car crashed into a fire hydrant.
KSLA
Residents react to shooting that wounded 4-year-old Johnathan
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are on the hunt for gunmen after yet another violent weekend. There were four shootings on Saturday alone. In one shooting, a woman was killed. In another, a young boy was struck by a stray bullet fired during a shootout. That child is...
KSLA
4 people arrested after leading police on chase, driving into fire hydrant
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 9, four males were arrested after running away from Shreveport patrol officers during an attempted traffic stop. Around 5 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop at Greenwood Road at Broadway Avenue. The car refused to stop and led officers on chase that ended in the 2900 block of Milton, where the vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant.
KTBS
Police: 2 shot on Kennedy Dr. near Shreveport airport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Kennedy and Mayfield just east of the Shreveport Regional Airport. Police reports two victims have been taken by ambulance to Ochsner...
Renata Lewis’ family needs help after Saturday’s senseless act of crime
The family of Renata Lewis, a 42 woman who was killed early Saturday morning "by a senseless act of crime," is asking for the assistance of those who love her to help in Ms. Lewis' burial.
Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023
A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
