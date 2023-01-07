ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plain Dealing, LA

bossierpress.com

High school football: Bossier looking for new head coach

Bossier High is looking for a new head football coach. De’Aumante Johnson has stepped down after two seasons and accepted a job as an assistant coach at Captain Shreve, Bossier principal Michele Tugwell announced Tuesday. Johnson, a former Plain Dealing and Grambling State star, was hired by recently retired...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

Men’s college basketball: BPCC gets first conference victory

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers notched their first conference victory Saturday, defeating Victoria College 95-90 in Victoria, Texas. BPCC improved to 9-6 overall and 1-5 in Region XIV. Victoria dropped to 2-15 and 1-5. Elijah Beard led six Cavaliers in double figures with 17 points. Kendrick Delahoussaye and Damani...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
High School Soccer PRO

Bossier City, January 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

I-20 Lane To Be Closed At High Traffic Bossier Parish Exit

More road work is scheduled for I-20 in Bossier Parish and it could cause motorists traveling near the Haughton/Fillmore Exit 33 some delays. According to a couple of announcements from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, work is scheduled to begin this coming Saturday, January 14, at 6:00 am, the outside, right lane, of I-20 eastbound in the area just west of the Haughton/Fillmore Exit 33 at LA 157, will be closed.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Hit-and-run wreck leads to manhunt

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on a manhunt for a driver involved in what they believe is a hit-and-run wreck. Around 6:17 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 10., the Shreveport Police Department was called to Walker Road. As the minutes ticked by, the number of units grew as well, totaling...
SHREVEPORT, LA
txktoday.com

Two Dead in State Line Ave. Crash

Two people are dead after an early morning single vehicle crash on State Line Ave. in Texarkana, Ark. The car was northbound when it left the roadway flipped and caught fire. The crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday morning. Both occupants of the car were pronounced dead.
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Defendants knock hole through Shipley Do-Nut franchise lawsuit

Defendants have responded and filed a counter-claim in a Columbia County lawsuit that pits the parent company and a subsidiary of Shipley Do-nuts against local franchise holders. Last August, Shipley Franchise Company and Shipley Do-Nut Flour and Supply Co., both Houston-based companies, filed suit in Columbia County Circuit Court against...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Shreveport man charged with molestation of child he babysat

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is free on bond following his arrest last month for molestation of a juvenile. Hunter Brown, 24, was arrested Dec. 30. He posted a $250,000 bond on Friday. Caddo Parish sheriff's investigators began looking into Brown after receiving a complaint in early December. Hunter...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

CPSO: Shreveport man charged with molestation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man faces charges that he molested a juvenile left in his care, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. CPSO said that 24-year-old Hunter Brown, a resident of the 5000 block of Pinehill Road, was arrested on December 30. The CPSO Criminal...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Four arrested after car chase with Shreveport police

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three adult males and a juvenile were arrested after refusing to stop for police on Monday evening on Greenwood Road and Broadway Avenue. According to the Shreveport Police Department, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 5 p.m. The driver refused and led officers on a chase that ended in the 2900 block of Milton Street, where the car crashed into a fire hydrant.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

BOSSIER CHAMBER ANNOUNCES 2022 BUSINESS AND BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR WINNERS

On Tuesday, January 10, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce honored top business and community. leaders at the 75th Annual Gala, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Bossier Chamber. The event kicked off with a cocktail hour prior to the program and hosted hundreds of business professionals at the Bossier Civic Center for their largest networking event, presented by Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

4 people arrested after leading police on chase, driving into fire hydrant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 9, four males were arrested after running away from Shreveport patrol officers during an attempted traffic stop. Around 5 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop at Greenwood Road at Broadway Avenue. The car refused to stop and led officers on chase that ended in the 2900 block of Milton, where the vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Fire heavily damages Shreveport house

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8. The fire on Fairfield Avenue a couple houses south of Marx Street was reported at 3:14 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The front of the one-story, wood-frame dwelling was engulfed in flames and black...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Violent Saturday in Shreveport with multiple shootings reported

SHREVEPORT, La. - It has been a violent Saturday in the Shreveport area with four reported shootings. Five victims have been transported to Ochsner LSU Hospital. Shreveport Police Department responded to another shooting on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. that happened on the 5600 block of Fallowmont Drive. SPD located a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport citizens disagree with school zone speeding tickets

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many drivers in Shreveport are displeased by the cameras in school zones because they feel that they’ve unjustly received speeding tickets. School zones are being enforced with photo speed enforcement cameras in, but citizens have concerns and questions about the technology. LaDerrick Simpson-Lewis is one...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn’t about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport. It was not the kind of welcome sign he was expecting to see over...
SHREVEPORT, LA

