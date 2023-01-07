Read full article on original website
Bossier City, January 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
I-20 Lane To Be Closed At High Traffic Bossier Parish Exit
More road work is scheduled for I-20 in Bossier Parish and it could cause motorists traveling near the Haughton/Fillmore Exit 33 some delays. According to a couple of announcements from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, work is scheduled to begin this coming Saturday, January 14, at 6:00 am, the outside, right lane, of I-20 eastbound in the area just west of the Haughton/Fillmore Exit 33 at LA 157, will be closed.
bossierpress.com
Grand Opening of the Passport Department in the Bossier Parish Clerk of Court Office
The Bossier Parish Clerk of Court is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Passport Department on January 9, 2023. Our office is now an official location for accepting new passport applications. With a goal of. providing ease to the public, we also have available on-site passport photographs. Each...
KSLA
Hit-and-run wreck leads to manhunt
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on a manhunt for a driver involved in what they believe is a hit-and-run wreck. Around 6:17 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 10., the Shreveport Police Department was called to Walker Road. As the minutes ticked by, the number of units grew as well, totaling...
txktoday.com
Two Dead in State Line Ave. Crash
Two people are dead after an early morning single vehicle crash on State Line Ave. in Texarkana, Ark. The car was northbound when it left the roadway flipped and caught fire. The crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday morning. Both occupants of the car were pronounced dead.
magnoliareporter.com
Defendants knock hole through Shipley Do-Nut franchise lawsuit
Defendants have responded and filed a counter-claim in a Columbia County lawsuit that pits the parent company and a subsidiary of Shipley Do-nuts against local franchise holders. Last August, Shipley Franchise Company and Shipley Do-Nut Flour and Supply Co., both Houston-based companies, filed suit in Columbia County Circuit Court against...
KTBS
One person in critical condition following a Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, LA. - One person is in critical condition following a shooting in Shreveport. The victim arrived by vehicle at Shreveport Fire Station 9 on St. Vincent and West 70th St. The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU health. The investigation is ongoing.
KTBS
Shreveport man charged with molestation of child he babysat
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is free on bond following his arrest last month for molestation of a juvenile. Hunter Brown, 24, was arrested Dec. 30. He posted a $250,000 bond on Friday. Caddo Parish sheriff's investigators began looking into Brown after receiving a complaint in early December. Hunter...
ktalnews.com
CPSO: Shreveport man charged with molestation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man faces charges that he molested a juvenile left in his care, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. CPSO said that 24-year-old Hunter Brown, a resident of the 5000 block of Pinehill Road, was arrested on December 30. The CPSO Criminal...
ktalnews.com
Four arrested after car chase with Shreveport police
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three adult males and a juvenile were arrested after refusing to stop for police on Monday evening on Greenwood Road and Broadway Avenue. According to the Shreveport Police Department, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 5 p.m. The driver refused and led officers on a chase that ended in the 2900 block of Milton Street, where the car crashed into a fire hydrant.
bossierpress.com
BOSSIER CHAMBER ANNOUNCES 2022 BUSINESS AND BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR WINNERS
On Tuesday, January 10, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce honored top business and community. leaders at the 75th Annual Gala, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Bossier Chamber. The event kicked off with a cocktail hour prior to the program and hosted hundreds of business professionals at the Bossier Civic Center for their largest networking event, presented by Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
KSLA
4 people arrested after leading police on chase, driving into fire hydrant
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 9, four males were arrested after running away from Shreveport patrol officers during an attempted traffic stop. Around 5 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop at Greenwood Road at Broadway Avenue. The car refused to stop and led officers on chase that ended in the 2900 block of Milton, where the vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant.
KSLA
Fire heavily damages Shreveport house
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8. The fire on Fairfield Avenue a couple houses south of Marx Street was reported at 3:14 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The front of the one-story, wood-frame dwelling was engulfed in flames and black...
KTBS
Violent Saturday in Shreveport with multiple shootings reported
SHREVEPORT, La. - It has been a violent Saturday in the Shreveport area with four reported shootings. Five victims have been transported to Ochsner LSU Hospital. Shreveport Police Department responded to another shooting on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. that happened on the 5600 block of Fallowmont Drive. SPD located a...
KSLA
Shreveport citizens disagree with school zone speeding tickets
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many drivers in Shreveport are displeased by the cameras in school zones because they feel that they’ve unjustly received speeding tickets. School zones are being enforced with photo speed enforcement cameras in, but citizens have concerns and questions about the technology. LaDerrick Simpson-Lewis is one...
KSLA
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn’t about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport. It was not the kind of welcome sign he was expecting to see over...
