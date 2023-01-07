Read full article on original website
MLive.com
See Grand Rapids-area prep basketball conference standings as of Jan. 9
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – High school basketball teams across the Grand Rapids area took their first step toward a season-long goal by commencing conference play on Friday. There were a few early season showdowns, such as Grand Haven over Rockford and South Christian over Forest Hills Eastern on the boys side, and East Grand Rapids over Greenville on the girls side.
MLive.com
See photos as East Kentwood boys basketball gets past Rockford
ROCKFORD, MI-- East Kentwood defeated Rockford 51-49 on Tuesday evening in a down-to-the-wire game at Rockford High School. East Kentwood’s Jamell Hatchett finished the night with 14 points with Rockford’s Cayden Lepper putting up 11 points, but it was not enough to overcome the furious full-court defensive onslaught.
MLive.com
Godwin Heights grads lead WMU men’s hoops past EMU, Emoni Bates
KALAMAZOO, MI – Markeese Hastings couldn’t miss, and Lamar Norman Jr. had a steady hand at the foul line down the stretch, as the former Wyoming Godwin Heights teammates led Western Michigan to an 80-73 men’s basketball win over Eastern Michigan Tuesday at University Arena. Norman finished...
Muskegon, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Muskegon. The Wyoming Tri-unity Christian School basketball team will have a game with Western Michigan Christian High School on January 10, 2023, 13:00:00.
MLive.com
Strong first quarter leads Olivet over Stockbridge
STOCKBRIDGE – A dominating stretch in the first quarter at both ends of the floor led the Olivet boys basketball team to a 56-30 win over Stockbridge on Monday. Stockbridge scored first on a Kegan Collins 3-pointer, but that was the last basket the Panthers knocked down in the first quarter. Olivet responded with a 23-0 run extending into the early second quarter.
MLive.com
Former Unity Christian standout announces college football decision date
Former Hudsonville Unity Christian and Hillsdale College standout Isaac TeSlaa will be taking his talents to the Division 1 level next season and announced via social media Sunday that he plans to make those plans official on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wideout has collected scholarship offers from more...
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
saturdaytradition.com
Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment
A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
townbroadcast.com
Former Wildcat football coach Gerry Diorio retiring
Former Wayland High School varsity football coach Gerry Diorio has announced his retirement. Diorio coached at Wayland in two stints, guiding the Wildcats to the post-season playoffs several times, and he owns the distinction of having the only Wayland O-K Gold Conference championship, in 2008. He also owns the distinction of being the last coach of a Wildcat playoff team, in 2013.
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
A Grand Rapids Look Back, and Where Are They Now?
It's fun to look back at the Grand Rapids of yesterday and see where we have come and what has become of some true landmarks of downtown. For instance, the replacement of the old “5-globe” streetlights with brighter and more efficient streetlights. Although cool looking, they didn't provide much light. So they were replaced and this all began way back in 1928.
Fox17
Ottawa Hills High School parents push for district to fix pool
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Benjamin Scheid knows the Ottawa Hills High School pool well. He swam there decades ago, and now he announces at his own daughter’s swim meets. “I'll announce the swim meets as long as they'll have me,” Scheid said. But that won’t be happening...
Students suspended as result of racist taunts at basketball game, Jenison superintendent says
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – Jenison Public Schools has suspended students who played a part in allegedly making racist monkey noises at Wyoming Public Schools basketball players during a game last month. Superintendent Brandon Graham said the district has taken “out-of-school disciplinary action” against students who were involved in the...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 010823
The cloudy streak continues. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies will build across the area. (January 8, 2023 ) The cloudy streak continues. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies will build across the area. (January 8, 2023 ) Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 010923. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Gazelle Sports CEO talks growth and battling back from pandemic-related losses
Gazelle Sports CEO Jennifer Brummitt took her position at an interesting time. The 40-year-old, who has worked with Gazelle in various capacities since 2003, became the Kalamazoo-based company’s first CEO in July 2020. The daughter of Gazelle Sports co-owner Jean Sequite was charged with helping right the ship following a sales drought caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gazelle has two locations in Grand Rapids, along with stores in Northville, Birmingham, Kalamazoo and Holland. Brummitt talked with Crain’s about the athletic wear company’s resurgence since the start of the pandemic.
Grand Rapids ranked 12th in top 'Bed Bug Cities List'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is once again in the top 20 cities for bed bugs based on Orkin's annual survey. Pest control service provider Orkin ranks the top 50 cities each year based on the number of bed bug treatments performed in each metro area. Grand Rapids...
'I'm disgusted': Family of Wyoming basketball player addresses Jenison school board after students accused of racist acts
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The family of a Wyoming High School basketball player spoke before the Jenison School Board Monday night after several Jenison students are accused of making racist remarks about a player during a basketball game nearly a month ago. It all started in mid-December with a...
Vehicle crashes into bank in Grand Rapids, no injuries
Police say no one was injured when a car crashed into a bank building in Grand Rapids near Kentwood Tuesday morning.
Muskegon State Park getting $5.25 million in improvements, including bathhouse, roads
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Nearly half of $5.25 million in improvements planned at Muskegon State Park will go into improvements at the bathhouse that could include concessions. Other upgrades to the Lake Michigan park in Muskegon County will be made to the sanitation dump station, Snug Harbor fishing pier, parking lots and roads, and water and electric services, according to Pat Whalen, Plainwell District supervisor for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Road in northern Muskegon County closing for several days
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A section of road in northern Muskegon County will be closed for several hours each day through this week. Jay Road between Duck Lake and Bard roads in Fruitland Township will be closed for tree trimming through Jan. 13, according to a notice from the Muskegon County Road Commission.
