See Grand Rapids-area prep basketball conference standings as of Jan. 9

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – High school basketball teams across the Grand Rapids area took their first step toward a season-long goal by commencing conference play on Friday. There were a few early season showdowns, such as Grand Haven over Rockford and South Christian over Forest Hills Eastern on the boys side, and East Grand Rapids over Greenville on the girls side.
See photos as East Kentwood boys basketball gets past Rockford

ROCKFORD, MI-- East Kentwood defeated Rockford 51-49 on Tuesday evening in a down-to-the-wire game at Rockford High School. East Kentwood’s Jamell Hatchett finished the night with 14 points with Rockford’s Cayden Lepper putting up 11 points, but it was not enough to overcome the furious full-court defensive onslaught.
Godwin Heights grads lead WMU men’s hoops past EMU, Emoni Bates

KALAMAZOO, MI – Markeese Hastings couldn’t miss, and Lamar Norman Jr. had a steady hand at the foul line down the stretch, as the former Wyoming Godwin Heights teammates led Western Michigan to an 80-73 men’s basketball win over Eastern Michigan Tuesday at University Arena. Norman finished...
Strong first quarter leads Olivet over Stockbridge

STOCKBRIDGE – A dominating stretch in the first quarter at both ends of the floor led the Olivet boys basketball team to a 56-30 win over Stockbridge on Monday. Stockbridge scored first on a Kegan Collins 3-pointer, but that was the last basket the Panthers knocked down in the first quarter. Olivet responded with a 23-0 run extending into the early second quarter.
Former Unity Christian standout announces college football decision date

Former Hudsonville Unity Christian and Hillsdale College standout Isaac TeSlaa will be taking his talents to the Division 1 level next season and announced via social media Sunday that he plans to make those plans official on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wideout has collected scholarship offers from more...
Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment

A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
Former Wildcat football coach Gerry Diorio retiring

Former Wayland High School varsity football coach Gerry Diorio has announced his retirement. Diorio coached at Wayland in two stints, guiding the Wildcats to the post-season playoffs several times, and he owns the distinction of having the only Wayland O-K Gold Conference championship, in 2008. He also owns the distinction of being the last coach of a Wildcat playoff team, in 2013.
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?

Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
A Grand Rapids Look Back, and Where Are They Now?

It's fun to look back at the Grand Rapids of yesterday and see where we have come and what has become of some true landmarks of downtown. For instance, the replacement of the old “5-globe” streetlights with brighter and more efficient streetlights. Although cool looking, they didn't provide much light. So they were replaced and this all began way back in 1928.
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 010823

The cloudy streak continues. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies will build across the area. (January 8, 2023 ) The cloudy streak continues. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies will build across the area. (January 8, 2023 ) Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 010923. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at...
Gazelle Sports CEO talks growth and battling back from pandemic-related losses

Gazelle Sports CEO Jennifer Brummitt took her position at an interesting time. The 40-year-old, who has worked with Gazelle in various capacities since 2003, became the Kalamazoo-based company’s first CEO in July 2020. The daughter of Gazelle Sports co-owner Jean Sequite was charged with helping right the ship following a sales drought caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gazelle has two locations in Grand Rapids, along with stores in Northville, Birmingham, Kalamazoo and Holland. Brummitt talked with Crain’s about the athletic wear company’s resurgence since the start of the pandemic.
Muskegon State Park getting $5.25 million in improvements, including bathhouse, roads

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Nearly half of $5.25 million in improvements planned at Muskegon State Park will go into improvements at the bathhouse that could include concessions. Other upgrades to the Lake Michigan park in Muskegon County will be made to the sanitation dump station, Snug Harbor fishing pier, parking lots and roads, and water and electric services, according to Pat Whalen, Plainwell District supervisor for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
