ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis activates state guard as migrants flow into Florida

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0201RA_0k6Xe7hn00

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday mobilized the state national guard to help local officials respond to a large influx of Cuban migrants landing in the Florida Keys.

DeSantis, a Republican, activated the Florida National Guard and directed state law agencies to assist in the Keys through an executive order in response to the arrival of more than 700 mostly Cuban migrants over the New Year’s weekend alone.

In a statement, the governor criticized Democratic President Joe Biden and the federal government’s immigration policies and response to the migrants landing in the Keys.

The governor’s statement made no mention of the Biden administration’s announcement Thursday of a new policy to start turning back Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans at the Texas border, along with Venezuelans, who arrive illegally. The administration also said it would offer humanitarian parole for up 30,000 people a month from those four countries if they apply online, pay their airfare and find a financial sponsor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EVAMc_0k6Xe7hn00
Buses carrying Cuban migrants leave from U.S. Coast Guard Sector Key West on Jan. 5, 2023, in Key West, Florida.
AP

Some migrants advocates said that new policy could worsen the situation in Florida. Ramón Raul Sanchez with the Cuban American group Movimiento Democracia said even more Cubans may risk their lives by taking to the sea to reach the U.S. instead of flying to Central America and coming to the Texas border by land.

Blas Nuñez Neto, acting Assistant Secretary for Border and Immigration Policy in the Department for Homeland Security, said the new program could incentivize Cubans not to come illegally by sea.

He said Cubans would be better off applying under the new parole program announced Thursday because that would give them a potential path to residency that they might not otherwise have.

“Do not risk your life at sea” because there are “much better options” under the new program, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vcUHu_0k6Xe7hn00
A migrate ship 16 miles off the coast of the Florida Keys on Dec. 30, 2022. The migrants of the ship were sent back to Cuba on Wednesday.
AP

DeSantis said Florida will deploy airplanes, helicopter and marine patrols to the area “to support water interdictions and ensure the safety of migrants attempting to reach Florida through the Florida Straits.”

More than 4,400 migrants, mostly Cubans with some Haitians, have arrived by boat in Florida since August as those two countries face deepening and compounding political and economic crises. Because Washington and Havana don’t have diplomatic relations, it is problematic for the U.S. government to send Cubans back once they arrive in Florida.

Those who are stopped at sea are already taken back, since Cuba will accept those people. Almost 8,000 Cubans and Haitians have been intercepted since August — about 50 per day compared with 17 per day in the 2021-22 fiscal year and just two per day during the 2020-21 fiscal year. Officials said at least 65 migrants have died at sea since August.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Texas hits record $33B budget surplus — larger than Connecticut, Delaware and Vermont’s state budgets combined

Everything’s bigger in Texas. The state’s bean counters have recorded a historic $33 billion surplus in tax revenue this year — about the same amount as the combined annual budgets of Connecticut ($20B) Delaware ($5B) and Vermont ($8B). “The increase is a direct result of vigorous economic growth since the end of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, spikes in energy prices and, unfortunately, the highest rate of general price inflation in 40 years,” said Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Monday. The Lone Star state — frequently cited as one of the most popular places to move in the US — now boasts a population of...
TEXAS STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis Targeting a Business like Disney is ‘Not Where we Want to be as Americans’ according to Governor Sununu.

Chris Sununu is the Republican Governor of New Hampshire who may be eyeing a White House run for 2024. New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu continues to criticize DeSantis handling of Florida’s largest private employer, Disney. Just the latest sign DeSantis would face real resistance if he pursued the Republican nomination for president next year, as many expect.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Real message from Kathy Hochul’s State of the State? Escape from New York

Early in her State of the State address Tuesday, Gov. Hochul cited widespread fears of crime and the sky-high cost of living as threats to New York’s future. She said predictions of a recession mean “we will not be raising income taxes this year.”  So far, so good, and she followed that with her smartest observation of the day, saying, “We’re already seeing signs of out-migration that we can no longer ignore.” Heart be still, maybe she finally gets it.  Not a chance, not after she spent the next 40 minutes announcing a seemingly endless list of big-spending, big-government programs that would make...
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order and Activates National Guard to Provide Support as Biden Administration Ignores Alarming Influx of Migrants to Florida Keys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Lee Zeldin: Here’s REAL state of New York

Lee Zeldin lifted Republican turnout across New York, helping the GOP retake the House while coming closer than anyone had in decades to defeating a Democratic governor. Here is his response to Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address. The State of our State in New York should be the strongest, safest, freest and most prosperous in the nation. The Empire State is in dire need of a full restoration to its former glory, reversing outward migration, improving the quality of education in schools, promoting upward economic mobility, securing our streets and subways and much more. Unfortunately, one-party Democratic rule in...
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Miami

Florida Keys residents want rustic migrant vessels off their properties

FLORIDA KEYS - Some Key Largo homeowners are raising their voices and asking for help. They are frustrated because rustic vessels used by migrants to reach US shores have ended up on their properties."Why would I have something like that in the back of my house?" said Lorena Kaufman, where a boatful of migrants landed on Sunday morning. "About 17 people just dropped everything and ran, through the woods (in my house)," said Kaufman. She reiterates she is not mad about the migrants arriving on her property or coming to the US. She just wants the vessel removed, days...
KEY LARGO, FL
New York Post

California golfers flee ‘45-foot waves’ crashing onto Pebble Beach course

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Golfers were sent scrambling for safety as massive waves overtook an ocean-front golf course during one of a series of atmospheric rivers to slam into California in recent weeks.  The group was completing the 14th hole at the Monterey Peninsula Country Club in Pebble Beach when a video recorded by Peter Butler shows the group was sent running for higher ground. Butler began filming the unruly ocean crashing onto the normally serene golf course to document the wild weather. He can be heard describing the “45-foot waves” and soon realizing they needed to move fast. “It’s going to hit us,...
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
New York Post

‘I’m shot, call 911’: Virginia teacher wounded by 6-year-old pupil made desperate plea for help

The Virginia teacher critically wounded by an armed 6-year-old student gasped, “I’m shot’’ and pleaded with those around her to get help before falling unconscious, according to a witness. see also Virginia teacher Abby Zwerner was shot by 6-year-old as she tried to confiscate gun “I’m shot, I’m shot, call 911,’’ urged ailing 25-year-old instructor, Abby Zwerner, according to Lawanda Rusk, who was at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News when the chilling incident occurred Friday afternoon. Rusk told local WHSV-TV she was at the school to pick up her two little grandsons just moments before the shooting and soon found herself next to...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
New York Post

Retired NY justices back Hector LaSalle for chief judge, bash ‘woke’ critics

Nine retired judges urged New York’s Democratic-run state Senate to confirm Hector LaSalle as the state’s next chief judge, after complaining he’s been the victim of a smear campaign by “woke members of the legal academy” and knee-jerk lawmakers. The former judges, who served in the Appellate Division First Department, sent a letter Tuesday to Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins (D-Yonkers) and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Brad Hoylman (D-Manhattan), objecting to snap opposition to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nomination of LaSalle, who would become the first Hispanic chief judge of the New York State Court of Appeals. “In a campaign to...
New York Post

Missing 5-year-old swept away by California floodwaters ID’d as Kyle Doan

The 5-year-old boy who was swept away by “raging floodwaters” in California was still missing Tuesday, authorities said. Officials deployed both water and air rescue teams to search for the boy, identified as Kyle Doan, who was with his mother Monday when they became stranded in the flooding near Paso Robles. Rescuers spent five hours looking for the kindergartener Monday but were forced to call off the search because of the extreme weather conditions that have already killed at least 14. Kyle and his mother were on their way to his school when their truck became stranded just before 8 a.m. Bystanders...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Flint Journal

Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Woman charged with murdering elderly couple in Florida retirement community

A Georgia woman has been charged with murder for allegedly killing an elderly married couple at a Florida senior living community on New Year’s Eve. Vickie Williams, 50, appeared in court remotely Saturday and was ordered held in the Lake County Jail without bond for the killings of Darryl Getman, 83, and his 80-year-old wife, Shannon Getman, in the Watertown Village retirement community in Mount Dora, reported the station KBTX. Williams — who had already been charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle for allegedly stealing the victims’ car — faces two counts of first-degree murder. More than a week after the...
MOUNT DORA, FL
New York Post

Sen. Chuck Grassley to undergo surgery after injuring hip

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley will undergo surgery after hurting his hip Tuesday, his office announced. The 89-year-old Republican lawmaker did not disclose how he became injured 10 days into his new Congressional term. In a statement, he announced his surgery is scheduled for this week. “He is otherwise in good spirits and is expected to make a full recovery,” his office said. Grassley had a busy day visiting constituents across the state just one day before his hip injury. The senator met with local and state police Monday for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day before speaking to students at the Dallas Center-Grimes...
IOWA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
152K+
Followers
72K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy