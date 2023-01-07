Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisianaTed RiversLouisiana State
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSLouisiana State
The Muffuletta, A New Orleans OriginalTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
King Cake and its history with Mardi Gras and New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Leading discount supermarket chain opens new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersMetairie, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Tyler Waguespack: Ascension Parish native has made his mark in rodeo
Tyler Waguespack is just a regular guy from Ascension Parish in his eyes. Others may disagree with that assessment. Waguespack is a champion Pro Rodeo steer wrestler that has ascended to the top in the latest rankings. Waguespack participated in about 65 rodeos in 2022, something he is very proud...
NOLA.com
Poor shooting, turnovers doom LSU basketball in SEC setback against Florida
LSU found a solution, at least temporarily, for its rebounding problems Tuesday night. In its matchup with Florida, LSU won the battle on the backboards for the first time in four Southeastern Conference games when the Tigers outrebounded the Gators 40-34. But another issue cropped up for the second game...
NOLA.com
Tulane to host campus celebration to commemorate historic Cotton Bowl win
Tulane will celebrate the Green Wave's historic Cotton Bowl 46-45 victory over USC with a champions' celebration on Jan. 21 at noon. The event is being advertised as "a celebration like no other," with free of admission for live music, food trucks and other activities. People who attend will hear from head coach Willie Fritz and other players at Tailgate Village on the Berger Family Lawn.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Endymion fumbles the Mel Gibson situation -- twice -- before recovering
The Krewe of Endymion scored big when it named Willie Fritz as grand marshal of its massive Carnival parade. What a crowd-pleasing choice, and what an opportunity to bring New Orleans together in celebration of Tulane football’s magical season. The only revelers likely to be unhappy might be USC fans still smarting over the Green Wave’s dramatic come-from-behind Cotton Bowl victory over the Trojans.
NOLA.com
Longtime Christ Episcopal School head will retire at end of '23 term
Christ Episcopal School Head of School John Morvant will walk for the last time this spring as administrator of a high school graduating class, closing out his 46-year career in private school secondary education in St. Tammany Parish. Morvant, 72, is retiring in June from the school in Covington where...
NOLA.com
LSU's Livvy Dunne asks fans to be 'respectful' after overzealous group shows up at Utah meet
The behavior of young male fans of LSU star gymnast Livvy Dunne has become the subject of concern after the Tigers competed in front of a large crowd at a Salt Lake City event on Friday. The LSU gymnastics squad faced off against the University of Utah on Jan. 6...
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Louisiana is a state with a rich history and culture, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. From the bayous of the southern part of the state to the rolling hills of the north, tales of ghosts and other supernatural occurrences have been passed down through the generations. Here are the five most haunted roads in Louisiana:
Real News Network
Louisiana to imprison juveniles at Angola Prison’s death row
The state of Louisiana is considering transferring at least 20 minors incarcerated in its juvenile correction system to be housed on death row. The state alleges these children are amongst its most problematic incarcerated minors, and that placing them on death row is in line with government obligations to rehabilitate juvenile offenders. Lana Charles, who has worked to provide arts programs in Louisiana’s juvenile justice system for 15 years, joins Rattling the Bars to explain the situation of incarcerated youth in her state.
lafourchegazette.com
Thibodaux student gets perfect score on ACT test
A Thibodaux High School student got a perfect score on the ACT test. Tigers senior Micah Young accomplished the impressive feat, which was announced this weekend on the school's social media. Young is a brilliant mind who aced the test, getting all but about 10 questions correct on the exam,...
WDSU
Louisiana Lottery announces winner of $3 million jackpot
NEW ORLEANS — Someone in the New Orleans area is $3 million richer. The Louisiana Lottery says one person won a $3 million jackpot at Lakeview Grocery on Harrison Avenue. The winner has yet to come forward.
NOLA.com
Andrew's Angle: It's a Mardi Party on the north shore
Oh well, it’s Carnival time and everybody’s drinkin’ wine — except Arthur Hardy and me, who are drinkin’ iced tea over lunch on a less than Fat Tuesday in early January. Hardy, he of Mardi Gras Guide fame, is trying to enjoy the No. 18...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Louisiana
Louisiana might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
NOLA.com
Three Booker T. Washington High School students injured in shooting outside school
A 16-year-old was shot in the leg and two other teens were injured outside Booker T. Washington High School on Tuesday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called at about 3:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of South Roman Street, and found the wounded teen about a block away in the 3200 block of Erato Street. The other teens were injured but not by gunfire, police said. All three were taken to a hospital.
NOLA.com
One lane of I-10 in Baton Rouge to close next week for multiple nights
One lane on a stretch of eastbound Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge will be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Jan. 16-18 as part of preliminary work on the widening of the interstate, officials said Wednesdsay morning. The far right lane for eastbound traffic between Dalrymple Drive and...
NOLA.com
Metairie private school announces abrupt closure, gives two days' notice to parents
Ridgewood Preparatory School in Metairie will close its doors for good Wednesday afternoon, a shutdown some stunned parents said they didn't know about until receiving an email from the school late Monday. The email, sent from headmaster Milton J. Montgomery, cited "persistent low enrollment" for the abrupt closure. "It is...
houmatimes.com
Get Out & Fish! sites stocked with Rainbow Trout in January!
Rainbow Trout in Louisiana? Yes, you read that right! Beginning on January 10 and continuing throughout the month, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will stock 17 sites across Louisiana with adult-size Rainbow Trout, including the Bayou Country Sports Park in Houma! The local pond is scheduled for stocking on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Don’t have a boat? No problem! These sites are designed for bank fishing, so grab your gear and head out to a site with family and friends to catch a fish you don’t land every day in the Bayou State.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes. Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in finding a 19-year-old suspected in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries, a vehicle theft, and an armed robbery charge. Raceland, Louisiana – Lafourche Parish...
NOLA.com
2023 New Orleans Jazz Fest lineup comes out Friday. Here's who won't, or might, be on it.
The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival’s lineup will be unveiled Friday. Many names on that list will be familiar, as the majority of the performance slots are filled by local artists. Trying to figure out which big name acts will headline the main stages is more of a challenge.
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
Comments / 0