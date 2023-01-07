A 16-year-old was shot in the leg and two other teens were injured outside Booker T. Washington High School on Tuesday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called at about 3:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of South Roman Street, and found the wounded teen about a block away in the 3200 block of Erato Street. The other teens were injured but not by gunfire, police said. All three were taken to a hospital.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO