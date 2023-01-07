ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destrehan, LA

NOLA.com

Tulane to host campus celebration to commemorate historic Cotton Bowl win

Tulane will celebrate the Green Wave's historic Cotton Bowl 46-45 victory over USC with a champions' celebration on Jan. 21 at noon. The event is being advertised as "a celebration like no other," with free of admission for live music, food trucks and other activities. People who attend will hear from head coach Willie Fritz and other players at Tailgate Village on the Berger Family Lawn.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Our Views: Endymion fumbles the Mel Gibson situation -- twice -- before recovering

The Krewe of Endymion scored big when it named Willie Fritz as grand marshal of its massive Carnival parade. What a crowd-pleasing choice, and what an opportunity to bring New Orleans together in celebration of Tulane football’s magical season. The only revelers likely to be unhappy might be USC fans still smarting over the Green Wave’s dramatic come-from-behind Cotton Bowl victory over the Trojans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Longtime Christ Episcopal School head will retire at end of '23 term

Christ Episcopal School Head of School John Morvant will walk for the last time this spring as administrator of a high school graduating class, closing out his 46-year career in private school secondary education in St. Tammany Parish. Morvant, 72, is retiring in June from the school in Covington where...
COVINGTON, LA
Real News Network

Louisiana to imprison juveniles at Angola Prison’s death row

The state of Louisiana is considering transferring at least 20 minors incarcerated in its juvenile correction system to be housed on death row. The state alleges these children are amongst its most problematic incarcerated minors, and that placing them on death row is in line with government obligations to rehabilitate juvenile offenders. Lana Charles, who has worked to provide arts programs in Louisiana’s juvenile justice system for 15 years, joins Rattling the Bars to explain the situation of incarcerated youth in her state.
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

Thibodaux student gets perfect score on ACT test

A Thibodaux High School student got a perfect score on the ACT test. Tigers senior Micah Young accomplished the impressive feat, which was announced this weekend on the school's social media. Young is a brilliant mind who aced the test, getting all but about 10 questions correct on the exam,...
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

Andrew's Angle: It's a Mardi Party on the north shore

Oh well, it’s Carnival time and everybody’s drinkin’ wine — except Arthur Hardy and me, who are drinkin’ iced tea over lunch on a less than Fat Tuesday in early January. Hardy, he of Mardi Gras Guide fame, is trying to enjoy the No. 18...
SLIDELL, LA
theadvocate.com

Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Three Booker T. Washington High School students injured in shooting outside school

A 16-year-old was shot in the leg and two other teens were injured outside Booker T. Washington High School on Tuesday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called at about 3:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of South Roman Street, and found the wounded teen about a block away in the 3200 block of Erato Street. The other teens were injured but not by gunfire, police said. All three were taken to a hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Get Out & Fish! sites stocked with Rainbow Trout in January!

Rainbow Trout in Louisiana? Yes, you read that right! Beginning on January 10 and continuing throughout the month, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will stock 17 sites across Louisiana with adult-size Rainbow Trout, including the Bayou Country Sports Park in Houma! The local pond is scheduled for stocking on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Don’t have a boat? No problem! These sites are designed for bank fishing, so grab your gear and head out to a site with family and friends to catch a fish you don’t land every day in the Bayou State.
LOUISIANA STATE

