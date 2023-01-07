ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DA rules Lafayette officer justified in shooting suspect

By Maris Westrum
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder District Attorney ruled the Lafayette officer involved in the shooting at the Circle K was legally justified to use force.

Officer Jared Fender was shot while responding to a stolen car at a Circle K, reported by an automatic license plate reader on Nov. 8.

LPD said a male suspect ran back to the stolen car from the convenience store and started firing a handgun at officers . Officer Fender was wounded.

“From the time the first shot was fired to the last shot you’re looking at 20 seconds at the most whereas you and I have got hours and days to sit back and analyze and say, ‘Oh well, I would’ve done this, this should have happened, been done better.’ And, with hindsight, if you know what the end result is going to be it’s easier to formulate a better plan,” said James Allbee, Chief Investigator at Metro Intelligence Agency.

‘We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us’ Aurora police chief on murder-suicide

FOX31 is told Officer Fender is still recovering from his injuries.

