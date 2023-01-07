Red Wing got within a goal after being down 2-0 in the third period but couldn't get many scoring chances in a 4-1 loss to Two Rivers in girls hockey action Tuesday evening. The Wingers were outshot 20-0 in the first period but kept the game scoreless. Two Rivers eventually scored in the second and again at 6 minutes, 22 seconds of the third. Tatum Zylka scored for Red Wing on the power play at 8:58 of the third assisted by Taya Cordes and Allie Roe. Two Rivers added two more goals later in the third.

15 HOURS AGO