Red Wing Republican Eagle

John Marshall cruises in win over Wingers boys basketball

The Red Wing boys basketball team couldn't keep pace with John Marshall as the Wingers lost 71-41 Tuesday night. Juju Koehler led the Wingers with 12 points, making three of the team's five 3-point shots. Reid Hartmann scored 11 points. Mitchell Seeley had nine points, including a 3-pointer. The Rockets...
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Two Rivers outskate Wingers girls hockey

Red Wing got within a goal after being down 2-0 in the third period but couldn't get many scoring chances in a 4-1 loss to Two Rivers in girls hockey action Tuesday evening. The Wingers were outshot 20-0 in the first period but kept the game scoreless. Two Rivers eventually scored in the second and again at 6 minutes, 22 seconds of the third. Tatum Zylka scored for Red Wing on the power play at 8:58 of the third assisted by Taya Cordes and Allie Roe. Two Rivers added two more goals later in the third.
KEYC

Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown. Police said threats came from threatening images students were air-dropping to each other. We will update with more information once it’s available.
willmarradio.com

Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents

(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Snowmobile crash seriously injures Owatonna man

A snowmobile crash in rural Steele County has seriously injured an Owatonna man. The crash involved a single snowmobile on a trail along the 11000 block of 42nd Avenue SW in Berlin Township near Hope, according to the Steele County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Red Wing Republican Eagle

This week's government and community calendars

Red Wing City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. Goodhue County Planning Advisory Commission, 6 p.m., Government Center. Red Wing Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board, 3:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Red Wing Advisory Team on Government Policies and Practices, 6 p.m., Community Development Building. Red...
KIMT

Bridge replacement project starts Monday in Mower County

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. – Crews are scheduled to begin reconstruction of Bridge 5064 on 220th Street in Mower County on Monday. Mower County Public Works says the bridge, which is about ¼ mile east of 28th Street NE, will be removed and replaced. That will close the road to traffic and detours will be in place. Land owners along 220th Street will be able to access their properties from one side or the other side of the bridge.
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Weekly planner: Danger Committee, Artist’s Way, more coming to Red Wing

Time and date: Noon on Friday, Jan. 13, through 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. Location: Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery, 418 Levee St. This exhibition features and celebrates nearly 50 talented member artists of Red Wing Arts. The artwork showcased in this eclectic exhibit includes a wide variety of media, styles and techniques.
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt after tanker slides off roadway in Buffalo County

TOWN OF NELSON (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a tanker truck slid off of the road in Buffalo County Saturday morning. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened Saturday morning on County Highway KK about 15 miles southwest of Mondovi. Sheriff Mike...
