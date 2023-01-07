Read full article on original website
Lakers news: LeBron James’ unfiltered warning, Patrick Beverley’s next team, Thomas Bryant’s history
The Los Angeles Lakers are riding high in 2023. Things got ugly for the Lake Show but have since turned around in the new year as the team is on a five-game win streak that has not only kept them afloat without Anthony Davis but has put them right back in the mix.
3 Schools Are Seen As Favorites For Bronny James
LeBron James doesn't shy away from admitting that he dreams of playing alongside his oldest son, Bronny James, for at least one NBA season. But Bronny James will probably have to make a stop at the collegiate level first. Where will the 2023 four-star combo guard end up? Three schools...
Golden State Warriors Are In A Great Position To Land LeBron James This Summer, Reveals NBA Executive
NBA executive believes the Golden State Warriors could trade for LeBron James this summer.
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Pictured Kissing Despite Denying Being In A Relationship
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan can't stop being cozy with each other despite denying repeatedly that they're a couple.
Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him
Dwyane Wade won the NBA championship 3 times, had a Finals MVP to his name, and was an important piece on the legendary Redeem team. It's safe to say that Wade is one of the greatest guards in the game's history, a true superstar of the 2000s and the 2010s. He is also a legend for the Miami Heat, and the amazing thing is that he started dominating from a very young age.
Enes Kanter Freedom Claims He's Been Blackballed From The NBA: "I Could've Played In The League Another 6 Years"
Enes Kanter Freedom said he could have played for 6 more years in the NBA, and that he's been blackballed from the NBA.
Matt Barnes reveals why Chris Paul is disliked by a lot of NBA players
Chris Paul may be considered one of the best point guards in NBA history but that doesn’t mean he has the best reputation among his peers
Dennis Rodman Once Explained Why He Hated To Play Against James Worthy
Over the years, many talented athletes have tried their luck in the NBA. But there haven't been many players who have had the same playing style as former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman. Instead of polishing every aspect of his game, Dennis Rodman focused on just a single aspect of...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Brooklyn Nets Give Injury Update on Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets have specified Durant's injury vs. the Heat
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies unhappy after Jordan Clarkson flagrant foul on Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz players had to be separated after Utah guard Jordan Clarkson was ejected for a hard foul on Desmond Bane at FedExForum on Sunday. Clarkson swiped across Bane's head on a play that was ruled a flagrant-2 foul. Bane reacted and had to be separated by...
Tatum's exchange with Robert Williams highlights Celtics' dilemma
Robert Williams has said all the right things about his role with the Boston Celtics. He doesn't care whether he starts or comes off the bench and just wants to help the team win. Jayson Tatum is a bit less diplomatic about the situation, however. The Celtics barely beat the...
Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group
Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
"For an individual to score 60 or 70 on you, you’re not playing defense" - Larry Johnson on today's stars setting NBA records
Larry Johnson on today's stars setting NBA records
Isiah Thomas' Wild College Recruitment Stories: His Family Was Offered $50,000 By A Recruiter And His Brother Almost Fought Legendary Indiana Coach Bob Knight
Isiah Thomas told some incredible stories from his days being recruited for college in the 1980s, including a $50,000 offer and a relative getting into an altercation with a legendary coach.
Lakers News: How Zach Lowe Feels About Sterling Brown Signing
NBA insider comments on the newest Laker.
Mavs Trade for John Collins Linked to Christian Wood Contract Talks
The NBA trade deadline is less than a month away, and the Dallas Mavericks have a lot to think about between now and then. One player Dallas has been linked to numerous times over the last few years is Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, who yet again finds himself in trade rumors.
Watch: Jordan Clarkson Gets Into His Second Fight Of The Season And Is Ejected
Jordan Clarkson is having one of the best seasons of his career. He is playing free and open basketball under Will Hardy and the Utah Jazz, starting the season with incredible amounts of success. The Jazz have fallen out of the playoff picture now, sitting 20-23 as the 12th seed after their loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Plans To Take Big Next Step In Injury Recovery
The Lakers All-Star forward is progressing in the rehab process
